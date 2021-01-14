sales Rating

The car buying process can be such a hassle, but not at West Herr Honda in Lockport. Finding the right car at the right price was easy with the West Herr family of dealerships. Both Bill Cain and Jim Regan were incredibly helpful, not at all pushy and made sure we got into the perfect car for our family. I truly appreciate their flexibility, honesty and transparency throughout the whole process. Thank you gentlemen! Read more