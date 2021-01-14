Great place
by 01/14/2021on
Professional, friendly, knowledgeable, Will always buy from them if possible
Great place
by 01/14/2021on
Professional, friendly, knowledgeable, Will always buy from them if possible
Customer’s preference comes first.
by 01/07/2021on
I had 2 identical quotes for a new 2021 car and decided to purchase from West Herr because they did not pressure me by saying that I had to decide right then and there or the purchase price to be invalid.
Very satisfied
by 12/16/2020on
This is our fourth lease from West Herr. Craig Florkowski is the reason we keep coming back. Very attentive to our needs, and very professional.
Quick and easy
by 10/25/2020on
Bought a Honda CRV today. I new what I wanted, scoped out what local dealerships hand to offer. Found the best price at WestHerr Honda. I completed all the forms on line. Including what was needed to establish a quote for my trade in. Financing rate was 50% less then credit union and bank was offering. Set up a time to meet at the dealership, and within hours I was driving home in my New Car. Thank you Kevin and John.
Great Service and experience
by 09/30/2020on
Great experience with our salesman Norman. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. Love West Herr’s straightforward pricing.
Service
by 06/20/2020on
I can definately say that West Herr Honda gives awesome service, I want to say a big Thank you to Norman Daniels and Phil P for the hard work and effort they gave to help me with my first lease. They are true gems!
Thanks to Salesman Kevin Szymanski I found my dream car!
by 05/25/2020on
I had a specific car in mind and there weren't a lot of them out there. Kevin Szymanski not only listened to my specifications he found a car within the auto group at another location and walked me through the purchase. He was so easy to deal with making the car buying experience very comfortable and joyful. Thanks so much Kevin! You're our car salesman for life!
Easy buying experience
by 12/23/2019on
My salesman was super nice,very patient,was up to date on all car features. It was a easy car buying experience. The only time that has ever happened to me. The car is great. Thank you to Norman Daniels.
Awesome
by 06/01/2019on
Heidi, Sarah, and Kevin were super nice and friendly. Loved the experience buying my first car and I absolutely love Honda vehicles. Iâd recommend to anyone any day.
Friendly sales
by 03/17/2019on
James Yarger at West Herr Honda was very friendly and worked to get me the best deal on my trade. The finance office wasnât overly pushy on the sales of their warranties, though they do offer a variety of warranties if youâre interested (they can be pricey though). The dealership is clean as well.
Customer Service
by 01/29/2019on
I had a great experience purchasing my new Honda CR-V from West Herr. I wanted to thank Heidi Gebler and especially John Kennedy for making the purchase so seamless. There was no pressure to buy and they insisted I buy only what made sense for me. I commend them both!
Great customer service
by 01/12/2019on
The staff at West Herr are wonderful, patient and only there to help you find what you want. Specifically Mark and Phil. It was a very pleasant buying experience. I will go back again!
Honda Fit
by 08/31/2018on
I enjoyed my experience with West Herr Honda a great deal. James Yarger was very friendly, helpful, and answered all my questions no matter how many.
Couldn't be happier!
by 06/01/2018on
My experience at West Herr Honda in Lockport New York could not have been better! My salesman, Mark M, was professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with! He went out of his way to make sure the customer experience was top notch. I couldn't be happier with my 2017 Ridgeline and I highly recommend the team at West Herr Honda!
Proud New Pilot Owners
by 06/01/2018on
The car buying process can be such a hassle, but not at West Herr Honda in Lockport. Finding the right car at the right price was easy with the West Herr family of dealerships. Both Bill Cain and Jim Regan were incredibly helpful, not at all pushy and made sure we got into the perfect car for our family. I truly appreciate their flexibility, honesty and transparency throughout the whole process. Thank you gentlemen!
Great experience!
by 10/06/2017on
Erik was super helpful with this big decision of buying my first new car! He helped me through the process and made it an enjoyable experience! I love my new Honda CRV!
Heidi Gebler - Outstanding service!
by 04/14/2016on
Heidi was extremely helpful, professional, knowledgable and a pleasure to be around. She offered to deliver our new car directly to our home. We have no suggestions or concerns and would highly recommend her to anyone!
Terrific in Every Way
by 01/30/2016on
This week my family bought our second vehicle from West Herr Honda in 3 months. Our salesman, Gerry Signore, and our Business Manager James Raymond, went above and beyond to make our experience the best that we have ever had. My wife loves her 2014 Ford Explorer and my stepmother can't say anything more about her 2013 Honda CRV. I myself am eying a new Accord sometime this year, and one thing is for sure, I will be calling Gerry at West Herr!!!
Amazing Customer Service Experience!
by 10/10/2015on
This was the most enjoyable car buying experience I have had yet. Erik Brungard of West Herr Honda worked diligently with me to ensure I got exactly what I wanted. My family has been purchasing vehicles through him for years. This was my first time working with Erik and I now understand why my family keeps going back to him. He is wonderful!
Happy with the car
by 07/20/2015on
I went to west herr honda to look at a vehicle I found online. The salesman Eric A. Was friendly, straightforward, and helpful. We liked the vehicle and bought it. Though we did not enjoy the hour and fifteen minute orientation we recieved about an extended warranty. The warranty presentation was not from Eric. I stated I was not interested fifteen minutes into it, but they kept trying to sell it to us.
Great experience
by 05/02/2015on
Erik Brungard was extremely helpful in picking out my new Odyssey. He went through all the options on the vehicle, making sure I knew about all the options and made sure that I got a great deal.