service Rating

This was one of the best service I had at any dealership including other BMW, Audi, VW, Subaru. I made an appointment online requesting a loaner car. I was done in under 5 minutes. I received a confirmation appointment email that I put into calendar. I received a reminder phone call the night before. At Habberstad the next morning, I was on my way in an X1 loaner with only 3k miles in less than 15 minutes! The car was ready early that afternoon with not only new pads, but also a set of rotors!!! With a free hand car wash to boot!! All covered under my maintenence agreement at no additional charge!! All the while, the staff that checked the my car in, Pete the service advisor, and the billing clerk were extremely courteous, efficient, and very friendly. The whole process ticked smoothly like a Swiss watch. I can't imagine a more smooth and pleasant service appointment. And, the new Habberstad dealership is beautiful, clean, aesthetically pleasing starting with driving into the service bay with an automatic roll up door as if you owned the joint! Highly recommend Habberstad. They are the definition of having their act together! Kim Read more