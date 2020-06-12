Habberstad BMW
Customer Reviews of Habberstad BMW
Habberstad BMW
by 12/06/2020on
I have been a client of Habberstad BMW for almost 20 years, Dimitri Mirissis has been my salesman all along and he has made my BMW experience spectacular. He knows his craft, is a professional and never lets me down when I come in for a new vehicle. I highly recommend him and the dealership on sales and leasing services.
Very pleasant buying experience with Demetrios
by 04/09/2020on
Worked over the phone with Demetrios to get the exact car and features I wanted. Had my 2020 X6 M5.0 ordered, built, and delivered in about 7 weeks. Entire process was easy, price was competitive, and the car is fantastic. Thank you Demetrios and Habberstadt.
Thanking Demetrios Mirissis
by 07/23/2019on
I had been a BMW lease client in two other dealerships in my 16 year history with the x5. This new lease cycle I did intend to "shop" the best price and happened to call Demetri. He was kind and patient; answered my questions and didn't "push" himself on me. In fact, I bothered him! The first price given was quite a bit lower than the other dealerships and when I finally decided to call Demetri with my order his knowledge of the new X5 actually was the most helpful advice I had ever gottened from a BMW sales representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Habberstad
by 06/21/2019on
I recently leased a new car from Habberstad BMW and was pleasantly surprised by the experience. Our Client Advisor Demetrios really listened to what we wanted and then proceeded to get us the perfect match. He was able to work up a very good price as well. I won't be going anywhere else in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 03/04/2019on
This was my first time buying a car at Habberstad BMW. I had the good fortune to work with Demetrios Mirissis who made the buying experience an absolutely professional and pleasant experience. He never pressured me and was always available to answer questions and for guidance. I highly recommend calling upon him when you get to Habberstad BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales
by 01/13/2019on
Re: Habberstad BMW This has been my dealer for years. Salesman John Tehrani is the best. Helpful in so many ways. He made me feel confortable. No sales pressure ever. Thanks John.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Loyalist - effortless purchase
by 12/29/2018on
I purchased a 2019 sedan from UB at Habberstad in Huntington. I donât usually enjoy car shopping but this was an enjoyable experience. Very happy with my new purchase. From sales, finance and the people that went over the features for me. Needless to say - vehicle handles great. Recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Person
by 05/27/2018on
This is the fifth BMW,I have bought from Demitrios Mirississ and this dealership.Recently my daughter purchased a newX1.So it goes without saying that I am satisfied with both sales and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 04/28/2018on
Client Advisor Chris Abbatiello provided a professional knowledgeable experience along with all the other representatives I came into contact with during the purchase of my BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service Department
by 03/28/2018on
Thank you Robert Corrado and Neil for accommodating a last minute service appointment coupled with excellent, prompt service for my 650xi BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service front brakes as indicated by on board diagnostics.
by 02/02/2018on
This was one of the best service I had at any dealership including other BMW, Audi, VW, Subaru. I made an appointment online requesting a loaner car. I was done in under 5 minutes. I received a confirmation appointment email that I put into calendar. I received a reminder phone call the night before. At Habberstad the next morning, I was on my way in an X1 loaner with only 3k miles in less than 15 minutes! The car was ready early that afternoon with not only new pads, but also a set of rotors!!! With a free hand car wash to boot!! All covered under my maintenence agreement at no additional charge!! All the while, the staff that checked the my car in, Pete the service advisor, and the billing clerk were extremely courteous, efficient, and very friendly. The whole process ticked smoothly like a Swiss watch. I can't imagine a more smooth and pleasant service appointment. And, the new Habberstad dealership is beautiful, clean, aesthetically pleasing starting with driving into the service bay with an automatic roll up door as if you owned the joint! Highly recommend Habberstad. They are the definition of having their act together! Kim
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Habberstad Experience
by 11/26/2017on
My sales representative, Dimitri, was as always, courteous, knowledgeable, and ready to assist me in choosing my new 2018 BMW. I have always had positive experiences with the staff at Habberstad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Habberstad BMW delivers again!
by 11/14/2017on
This was my 2nd car lease with Demetrios and company at Habberstad. Why do I keep returning? The customer service, the price, and the inventory are really the best in Long Island! I received a quote from another dealership for an X5 lease that was already a huge discount and Habberstad was able to beat it pretty significantly. I was impressed by the new dealership renovation, which now includes a brand new showroom, the likes of which are comparable to other large dealerships. My only critique (if you can call it that) was that they tend to be busy due to great customer service so one may need to wait for a small period of time to get full service from a representative. Thank you to Habberstad for coming through again!
Go See Chris Abbatiello for a Certified BMW!!!
by 11/10/2017on
I worked with Chris A. and he was outstanding. I couldn't have been happier buying my first BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Habberstad BMW is the only way to go
by 10/24/2017on
I never imagined that buying a new car could be such a pleasant experience. My salesperson, Cris Cruz was very courteous, responsive to all my questions and requests, extremely honest, knowledgeable, and never pushy. Without my asking he gave me all available incentives and discounts. As a matter of fact, he found an additional discount after I already agreed to buy the car. He is truly first-rate in all respects. Mark Buro, Manager, oversaw and helped guide me through the entire process. He was extremely helpful and honest. He never tried to recommend or to sell me something I really didn't need. He earned my total trust and really treated me like a family member. I now feel like I am part of the Habberstad family and am a Habberstad customer for life. You can buy a Bimmer from many dealerships, but as far as I am concerned HABBERSTAD BMW IS THE ONLY WAY TO GO!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Smooth Transition
by 07/25/2017on
We recently traded in our old BMW X5 for the 2017 BMW X5 Model. Everyone loves a new car but no one loves the buying process! Thanks to Andy Hyun, Client Advisor at Habberstad BMW of Huntington it was a painless, stressless and smooth transition with the trade-in. We are repeat customers and Andy has worked with us each time.Highly recommend both the BMW cars and Andy Hyun to help with your purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
good people who know car sales business
by 07/07/2017on
I purchased 2016 528i x-drive here. My saleman was James MacArthur and he was thoroughly knowledgeable about vehicle, BMW programs, Financing, etc. He got me a great deal on my vehicle. One thing I do not understand is that he was no willing to sell me equivalent 5-series in different color that they had in stock. Overall great dealership with no-nonsense and good customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent dealership
by 05/22/2017on
Great experience working with Chris Cursi at Habberstad BMW, extremely professional and very responsive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 04/13/2017on
I just leased a 530i from Maria Alexopoulos at Habberstad. I am in sales and appreciate the fact that She went above & beyond and under promised & over delivered on everything. She was fantastic and it was the best experience I ever had at any BMW dealership and I have been leasing a BMW for the last 20 years from another dealership. What a great change! StevenW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best BMW Dealership and Sales Person in the Tristate Area!!
by 03/22/2017on
Truly a great experience with sales person Andy Hyun and Habberstad BMW. Before coming to Habberstad did my due diligence and research spoke with a dozen BMW dealerships and sales people in the NY Tristate area, Andy and Habberstad surpassed all others in customer service and getting me the best price...NO BS for real. For anyone interested in a BMW contact Habberstad BMW ask for Andy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Efficient, Excellent Dealer Service
by 02/21/2017on
I went to test drive a CPO car I had made an appointment for a car I had been looking for. I was quickly able to take the test drive. Worked with Terrance who got my questions answered and we were able to agree to terms in an hour or so. Terrance got the right people involved and I was able to pick up the car the next day after a nice detail.
1 Comments