1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DONT TRUST THEM. This would have been my third purchase from bmw. They entered into a signed agreement with me for a lease on a 21 bmw 5 and led me to believe all was in order when they placed the order then came back to me and said they flipped the order by mistake to a 22. The car was same MSRP and equipment so i was okay with that believing them when they said the payment should be the same. Well after 2 months passed i received a note the car payment increased by $100 a month and they said take it or leave it after i lost time and opportunity to buy elsewhere. This is fraudulent and deceitful and the owner Erik Habberstad should be responsible for the way he is handling the business. Being deceitful and opportunistic to take advantage of customers during covid certainly cannot be tolerated. Attorney General has been contacted and will look at how often they are doing this to customers. Read more