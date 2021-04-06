Power Ford
Customer Reviews of Power Ford
Easy process
by 06/04/2021on
The process was super easy. The salesperson was great and the finance person made things fast and easy.
Stay far away
by 05/28/2021on
Likes: Cupcake Dislikes: Being lied to about the need for additional products ie: oil change package, gap package and additional maintenance package. Taking in my pre-approval from my bank and finding out after the fact they ran two of their own credit reports. Totally unacceptable. Needed to go twice to turn in my title because the receptionist didn't listen to why I was there.
Coolant exchange
by 05/03/2021on
I went in for a coolant exchange without appointment and they accepted me. They quickly brought in my vehicle and got to work. Their estimated times was right on point and they were very friendly. I think price was reasonable for service.
POWER Ford, great experience, super nice salesman
by 03/08/2021on
The Power Ford team was great, they made us comfortable and our salesman and finance representative were super awesome. They were super busy but took care of us. Great selection of vehicles to choose from.
Easy
by 02/10/2021on
Excellent customer service & no sales pressure. The process was stress free. I recommend Power Ford.
Bait and swith
by 01/07/2020on
I called in to verify that a car was still available. I was told that they were getting ready to wholesale the car and talk to a manager to verify that they would still be able to sell it to me. I arrived at the dealership and had a salesperson show me the car. I was informed that it was going to be wholesale but it did that it wasn't because of Any safety issues. When I ask to speak to a manager to ask a couple of questions about the car I was told that they couldn't sell it to me. When I asked why they had told me they could sell it on the phone and then again when I got down there and now all the sudden I couldn't buy it he couldn't answer me. If you look at other review sites on Power Ford you'll find this isn't the only time they have practice bait-and-switch teasing you with one vehicle only to find out that it's not available anymore.
Service
by 02/11/2019on
Was overcharged and still waiting on refund. Ben said he would call me back but it's been 2 days and still haven't gotten a call back. I opened the sun roof cover and noticed some snags on the head liner will be calling on Monday to show the service peopleI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Power Ford Review
by 01/26/2019on
While the price of the vehicle was different than what we saw on the finance website, they did work with us to get the price down. In the end the whole experience worked out well for us and we were very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck buying
by 01/05/2018on
The overall experience was smooth and relaxing. I was not bumbarded by sales personnel, but instead was greeted with professionalism and my concerns and needs were met without hassle. Thru the finacial process I was at no time pressured into anything I did not want or want to hear. Overall I got exactly what I wanted for exactly what I wanted to pay.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Likeable good salesperson.
by 03/10/2017on
Carl is a good salesperson. I believed that I was purchasing a new vehicle that was a demo with 4000 miles. But I didn't learn until I was signing the documents that it was preowned by a corporation and as such I was not eligible for the EV tax credit. This eliminated the "good deal" aspect of the purchase since I knew the tax credit would be over $4000. The corporation probably purchased and then sold the vehicle strictly for the tax credit. I also found out at that time that the vehicle had almost 5000 miles instead of 4000 miles. By that time I felt pressured to complete the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales
by 01/12/2017on
Very satisfied Length of time in service very short Service took care of the problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service complete
by 01/07/2017on
I love the staff and I trust them to get my car done correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2016 F250
by 11/13/2016on
Only if they deal with Stephanie. The rating above is ONLY for Stephanie. The remainder of the personnel I dealt with didn't seem to really care about getting the vehicle delivered or customer satisfaction Stephanie was the only saving grace in this deal. The comment below do NOT apply to her
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Edmunds
by 11/05/2016on
I always have a great experience at power ford. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Power Ford Albuquerque, NM
by 11/05/2016on
clean comfortable lounge to sit and wait. clean facility, good service flow for the 'quick lane' service done in expeditious manner. entire visit flowed well. Courtesy shuttle service allowed me to complete additional recommended service while still completing my work meeting requirements
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F250
by 09/22/2016on
Danny, my salesman, Greg in Financing, and Tony in aftermarket were fantastic. Great job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Rating Five Stars
by 09/09/2016on
Everything about the experience was top shelf from viewing inventory on the internet to delivery of the vehicle. Highly recommend Power Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Services
by 08/20/2016on
Good experience fixed a mistake that was their fault
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service!
by 08/15/2016on
Fast in and out and friendly, too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great truck purchase
by 08/03/2016on
Probably the best experience I have had at a dealership. Everyone was exceptional. The service and attention to detail was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience!
by 08/03/2016on
fantastic salesman, finance was great and this was the most smooth car purchase we have ever had. It was complicated too because we purchased 2 vehicles. Thanks to the Power Ford team for making what is often an awful experience wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
