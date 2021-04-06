sales Rating

I called in to verify that a car was still available. I was told that they were getting ready to wholesale the car and talk to a manager to verify that they would still be able to sell it to me. I arrived at the dealership and had a salesperson show me the car. I was informed that it was going to be wholesale but it did that it wasn't because of Any safety issues. When I ask to speak to a manager to ask a couple of questions about the car I was told that they couldn't sell it to me. When I asked why they had told me they could sell it on the phone and then again when I got down there and now all the sudden I couldn't buy it he couldn't answer me. If you look at other review sites on Power Ford you'll find this isn't the only time they have practice bait-and-switch teasing you with one vehicle only to find out that it's not available anymore. Read more