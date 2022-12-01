1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Once again Power Ford has failed in customer service. I was always taught the answer is "yes" what is your question? This needs to be taught to Power Ford associates. I purchased my Ecosport from them in May 2021, over the course of several days I was reviewing error messages about my Powertrain. I took it in today and was told they have to have it several days before they will even look at it. Tanner offered to put me on the "waitlist" for a rental, I let him know I had no other form of transportation and I would just have to camp out. He went into a lecture about me not reading the news that there is a car shortage and that included rental cars. I tried to ask why if they were not going to get to my car until next week why I had to leave it there now? He went on to give me another lecture on that it would be placed in the queue and they had to have it available. When I purchased the vehicle I had questions about all the extra charges. At the time. Matt Sneed told me he would always take care of me, he never returned my voice mail and today when I went looking for him he "was out of the office". At least that was the story I got from the receptionist after she went up to his office. Finally a salesman (I forgot his name) took it upon himself to fix the issue. He was able to get me a loaner car until I am able to get a rental. Why Tanner couldn't do this is beyond me, why Matt Sneed broke his promises to me is also beyond me. Power Ford isn't customer service centric. Read more