service Rating

I took my car in for battery light that was on since bought the car ( 4 weeks ago new ). Drove up informed the attendant of the problems. Have seat and we will tell you when it is ready . they informed me that it was going be awhile so we give a loaner car not to inconvenience me . I thought that great I didn't loss any time in what I wanted to do . I took that day off and I don't many of them so thank team BMW. Read more