Customer Reviews of Paul Miller BMW all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (109)
Recommend: Yes (
109) No ( 0) sales Rating Frank Law! Great sales person
Frank Law! Great sales person
Pleasant, helpful, awesome guy. Found me a great deal on a PreOwned vehicle.
Dealership very clean, relaxed and no pressure by sales people. Thanks
on Paul Miller BMW 10/27/2020
My service tech for this service, Ken Walters, took extraordinary care of me for a simple problem. I truly appreciate what he did for me.
on Darlene Walsh 10/21/2020
Service was done. People were polite. Was no problem. All went smoothly.
on CD Singh 10/15/2020
It was great dealing with Tom at Paul Miller. Everything went smoothly despite all the Covid restrictions. Tom went out of way to accommodate our needs.
on Howard Goldberg 10/09/2020
Excellent service
Very pleased with everything
on Paul Martinez 10/04/2020
Service was good as always as soon as you come in they are very attentive. They sit you down and explain everything
on Carol Badaan 10/03/2020
When I arrived I was happy to see everyone was wearing a mask. My advisor Ken Walters let me know what was being done and called to let me know of issues that were found and his recommendation.
on Christy Chatman 09/28/2020
My BMW looks fabulous! I can’t say enough about the staff’s excellent communication and the hard workers in the service department. have an older 5 series plum four door and it looks like a new car.
Thank you, Diana Martinez for your kindness and professional follow-up through the entire process
Great support and service, as always, from Paul Miller. Lucky to have them close by.
on Ultramog 09/21/2020
Work performed promptly, scheduling flexibility, did not push for extra/unnecessary repairs, consultative, nice car wash.
Paul Miller BMW Service is top notch!! Communicate well and know what they are doing! One of the reasons I have been getting cars from them for 15 years!
on russell webb 08/05/2020
Great Service and very professional
on Robert Anchundia 08/04/2020
Easy, fast, clean, and professional!
I took my car in for battery light that was on since bought the car ( 4 weeks ago new ). Drove up informed the attendant of
the problems. Have seat and we will tell you when it is ready .
they informed me that it was going be awhile so we give a loaner car not to inconvenience me . I thought that great I didn't loss any time in what I wanted to do . I took that day off and I don't many of them so thank team BMW.
on Dennis L 07/27/2020
I love my certified BMW 530 purchased at Paul Miller. My salesperson David Guzman went out his way to accommodate me during the purchase and even personally delivered my car to my house. The only improvement I would recommend: allow for more of a down payment on credit cards. Especially during the pandemic, we should be avoiding unneeded trips to the bank. Other than that, a very good experience.
Service was prompt & the personnel is always courteous
on Lori Ianniello 07/22/2020
I have been driving BMW for 21 years I only go to PAUL MILLER for the service on my vehicles. The entire staff from greeting to cashier and everything in between is outstanding. Everyone is so friendly, accommodating and professional!
on Jason Decker 07/18/2020
Everything was great except they used some cleaning product or burned the buttons by my gear shifter.
Diana was awesome! Super fast service and great communication through the whole process.
on Tom Labanowski 07/17/2020
My experience with Paul Miller BMW, and especially Rich Rulli, has been outstanding. I don't feel like a customer, I am treated like family. Thank you Rich Rulli!
Excellent experience at Paul Miller. I worked with Chris W. He was very helpful and a honest representative..
Close review See less