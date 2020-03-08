Paul Miller BMW

1515 Rte 23 S, Wayne, NJ 07470
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(109)
Recommend: Yes (109) No (0)
sales Rating

Frank Law! Great sales person

by Anita on 08/03/2020

Frank Law! Great sales person Pleasant, helpful, awesome guy. Found me a great deal on a PreOwned vehicle. Dealership very clean, relaxed and no pressure by sales people. Thanks

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
328 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service at Paul Miller BMW

by Paul Miller BMW on 10/27/2020

My service tech for this service, Ken Walters, took extraordinary care of me for a simple problem. I truly appreciate what he did for me.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Don't know what you want here

by Darlene Walsh on 10/21/2020

Service was done. People were polite. Was no problem. All went smoothly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by CD Singh on 10/15/2020

It was great dealing with Tom at Paul Miller. Everything went smoothly despite all the Covid restrictions. Tom went out of way to accommodate our needs.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Howard Goldberg

by Howard Goldberg on 10/09/2020

Excellent service Very pleased with everything

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Paul Martinez on 10/04/2020

Service was good as always as soon as you come in they are very attentive. They sit you down and explain everything

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service appointment

by Carol Badaan on 10/03/2020

When I arrived I was happy to see everyone was wearing a mask. My advisor Ken Walters let me know what was being done and called to let me know of issues that were found and his recommendation.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service!

by Christy Chatman on 09/28/2020

My BMW looks fabulous! I can't say enough about the staff's excellent communication and the hard workers in the service department. have an older 5 series plum four door and it looks like a new car. Thank you, Diana Martinez for your kindness and professional follow-up through the entire process

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

440i GC Faulty Item

by Morne on 09/25/2020

Great support and service, as always, from Paul Miller. Lucky to have them close by.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Standard Maintenance

by Ultramog on 09/21/2020

Work performed promptly, scheduling flexibility, did not push for extra/unnecessary repairs, consultative, nice car wash.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service

by Mario on 08/22/2020

Paul Miller BMW Service is top notch!! Communicate well and know what they are doing! One of the reasons I have been getting cars from them for 15 years!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by russell webb on 08/05/2020

Great Service and very professional

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Regular maintenance

by Robert Anchundia on 08/04/2020

Easy, fast, clean, and professional!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealer Service

by phil on 08/03/2020

I took my car in for battery light that was on since bought the car ( 4 weeks ago new ). Drove up informed the attendant of the problems. Have seat and we will tell you when it is ready . they informed me that it was going be awhile so we give a loaner car not to inconvenience me . I thought that great I didn't loss any time in what I wanted to do . I took that day off and I don't many of them so thank team BMW.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by Dennis L on 07/27/2020

I love my certified BMW 530 purchased at Paul Miller. My salesperson David Guzman went out his way to accommodate me during the purchase and even personally delivered my car to my house. The only improvement I would recommend: allow for more of a down payment on credit cards. Especially during the pandemic, we should be avoiding unneeded trips to the bank. Other than that, a very good experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Maritza on 07/26/2020

Service was prompt & the personnel is always courteous

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

PAUL MILLER the only place to have your BMW service!

by Lori Ianniello on 07/22/2020

I have been driving BMW for 21 years I only go to PAUL MILLER for the service on my vehicles. The entire staff from greeting to cashier and everything in between is outstanding. Everyone is so friendly, accommodating and professional!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

530e

by Jason Decker on 07/18/2020

Everything was great except they used some cleaning product or burned the buttons by my gear shifter.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made
service Rating

Great Service

by John M on 07/18/2020

Diana was awesome! Super fast service and great communication through the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Tom Labanowski on 07/17/2020

My experience with Paul Miller BMW, and especially Rich Rulli, has been outstanding. I don't feel like a customer, I am treated like family. Thank you Rich Rulli!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

SVP commercial lender

by roger on 07/04/2020

Excellent experience at Paul Miller. I worked with Chris W. He was very helpful and a honest representative..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
103 cars in stock
0 new93 used10 certified pre-owned
