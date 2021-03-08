Paul Miller BMW
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller BMW
Great experience.
by 08/03/2021on
Chris was helpful and attentive. His product knowledge was impressive. We would recommend Paul Miller BMW to all friends and family.
Good Experience
by 01/27/2022on
Jose Jimenez is always helpful and I have had great experience with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
self
by 08/31/2021on
Service is good quality and timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Excellent as always
by 08/12/2021on
Efficient, courteous, great team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Comments
So helpful
by 07/17/2021on
Service was thorough, staff professional and welcoming. Extremely pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Good, but can be better
by 07/14/2021on
Had a good experience at this dealer service. The only downside is that the place is always too crowded with service vehicles that it takes forever to get a (emergency)repair done without an appointment. But if you have an appointment, there should be no problem for you. Just make sure you book an appointment at least a week or two prior if you need a loaner car for the duration your vehicle is being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Profesional service
by 07/08/2021on
Courteous and professional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Truly luxury experience
by 07/07/2021on
From the moment we walked in and met Peter, till the moment we drove off in our new X3 - there were nothing but positive emotions. Peter and his general sales manager Ryan provided upfront pricing that was super competitive and fair. They have set realistic expectations. Peter helped my wife chose options she wanted, ordered the car and communicated with us every step of the way. Very satisfied! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Comments
Quality Service
by 06/27/2021on
They have one of the best service department in the tri-state area, loaners are provided and services are done in a timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Easy Transition.
by 06/27/2021on
I appreciate everyone involved in the purchase of my vehicle. Everyone involved were very knowledgeable.. I appreciate the service that was provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Best car buying experience ever!!!
by 06/20/2021on
Ron Sheffield, my sales rep was wonderful. There was no stress or pressure during the process of buying my 2021 BMW X3. He made all my requests come true! I would certainly recommend this dealership to anyone interested in a great car experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and advisor
by 06/13/2021on
Always a great, competent, and trustworthy service with the advisor Ken Walters!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Uncomplicated Service
by 06/04/2021on
Brought the car in for coolant flush and refill. That job was done while I waited along with a recall. There was no unnecessary upselling of other services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Focused
by 05/29/2021on
We talked on the phone and Chris knew that we needed to get a cost estimate for damages on the car I was turning in. He also knew what new vehicle I was looking for. We were able to get everything done in 2 1/2 hours. Very impressive considering all that had to be done (estimate for current car, insurance, financing, car prep, etc.)
Always a pleasant experience
by 05/28/2021on
Lev Hylton and the entire sales team at Paul Miller were great, as usual. They appreciate their return customers and definitely know how to show it. Just a couple of suggestions for improvement. My visit could have been much shorter if there wasn't a bottle neck at the finance office. And you might want to be a bit more cognizant of your customer's needs. I was there for 6 1/2 hours without so much as a offer for a bottle of water or something to eat. Makes for cranky customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Matt Wood is the BEST!
by 05/24/2021on
This is the fourth BMW I have purchased from Matt and he continues to be the best consultative salesperson I have ever dealt with. I can't say enough good things about him.
2018 330i
by 05/05/2021on
Was a good car at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Comments
Good Service
by 05/01/2021on
Not only scheduling service appointment is easy, but also the people are nice and helpful in Paul Miller BMW. For so many years, Mr. Richard Rulli has been my advisor. He has been very patient and nice. He helped me a lot solving my car problems. I appreciate it very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Architect
by 04/30/2021on
Everything went well. Price a bit high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comments
Great experience!
by 04/28/2021on
I had a great experience leasing a new BMW at Paul Miller. I worked with Carl in sales and Rob in finance and they were more than amazing. I enjoyed working with such a respectful dealership that values their customers. Highly recommend going here for your next purchase or lease!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Comments
Awesome service & price
by 04/13/2021on
Could not recommend higher. Tony was a consummate professional who made the entire car buying experience enjoyable and stress free. The facility at Paul Miller BMW was beautiful with a ton of inventory to see. We submitted a custom order for an X5 at the end of the day and were promised a 4-5 week turnaround. The car came in 3 weeks. The pickup experience was fantastic - we were meticulously walked through all the features of the car and when it came time to pay, there were no surprises and no high pressure sales tactics for the "extras". All in all, an A+ experience. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Comments
