Kathy and Craig made my experience so easy. Kathy got me well informed about everything about my new car and made the whole process as quick and easy as she could. Craig was very helpful with what my options where when turning in my old car. I highly recommend both of them.
I worked with Jason Kennedy (and the finance team) to purchase a used Jeep Patriot for my daughter. Jason was great, easy to work with. I fortunately added the extended warranty which, at the near year-one mark, is being utilized. The follow-up customer service is excellent, one of the best I've experienced. I would not hesitate to work with this team again.
Kathy and Craig made my experience so easy. Kathy got me well informed about everything about my new car and made the whole process as quick and easy as she could. Craig was very helpful with what my options where when turning in my old car. I highly recommend both of them.
This is the third car we have bought at Subaru of Keene, and the 2nd Legacy. All 3 have been through Kathy Kelley. We know we can rely on her to be honest with us and get things done that we want. The car that we wanted was not on the lot and she found one for us and had it there waiting for us when we got back from our trip and everything was done. All we had to do was sign the finance paperwork and we were on our way home. The undercoating that we requested was done as well so no need to bring the Legacy back until the 1st oil change. Adam in the finance department was also excellent. He got us reasonable terms and provided knowledge about the coverage we should consider based on how long we planned on keeping the car. Thank you to everyone at Subaru of Keene, and especially Kathy and Adam for getting this done with seeming ease. I'm sure it was not, but it was for us.
Rick and Betty Teeter
Deering NH
This is the second Subaru I have purchased from Subaru of Keene. The experience was uniformly good. All promises made to me were kept; my salesman, Jason Kennedy, was very professional and helpful. All the people I encountered at the dealership seemed motivated to see that I drove off in my new Forester feeling that I had been fairly dealt with. This has always been my experience with all parts of Subaru of Keene -- sales, service, parts -- and an important reason why I returned for my second Subaru purchase and will for my third in a couple of years (my other car -- not a Subaru
-- is giving out).
Kathy Kelley is the best Sales Person I have ever dealt with, and I have dealt with many in my 30 years of buying new Subarus. This is my 2nd new Subaru in two months. I was more than happy to deal with Kathy again on my 2nd purchase. I told her I wanted in and out quick on the closing and it was so.
In December 2017 I purchased a new 2018 Legacy from Subaru of Keene. After driving it nine months I can say that the car is excellent. Its a nice looking car and has many great features. It pays to read manuals. It has many display items that can be changed. This is my .second Legacy and the main reason for the purchase is the excellent control, handling, and responsiveness. It also has many safety features and is very comfortable. The hands free Bluetooth phone is so nice. At the dealership everyone was friendly and professional. The facility, waiting area, and restrooms are very clean. The salesman's name was John Hannon, he was very nice, knowledgeable, and did exactly what and when he said he would. The purchase was easy and fast. Thank-you John Hannon, he has my highest recommendation.
I have bought a number of Subarus from Keene. Good people that treat you fairly and well. From the sales, business office to the service department, the people that work there care about the customer. Its a relationship kind of place.
Mark LaValley, our Sales Consultant, was friendly, professional, and helpful to us in the purchase of our 2018 Subaru Forester. He accompanied us on our test drive and created a very competitive offer for us that was fully supported by Sales Manager Craig Bourassa. After a bit of shopping around with other Subaru dealers in the area, it was clear that no one could top the offer that Mark provided. The day of the closing, Mark walked us through the purchase process and introduced us to Adam Zinn, who warmly and capably handled the financing aspect of the purchase. Finally, Mark walked us out to the car, familiarized us with a few things we did not pick up on during our test drive, thanked us and wished us well - and away we went. The total time from initial steps into the dealership until we drove away in our new Forester was three days - and at no time did we feel hurried or pressured in any way. If this sounds like the kind of car buying experience you would like to have, we strongly suggest checking out Subaru of Keene. We will certainly return when it is time to purchase our next vehicle.
How rare it is to walk into a car dealership and find people who are genuinely helpful, who listen, and who personalize service. Jason embodies the best of what sales should be (modeling best practices in the 21st century), Adam is professional and considerate, and Penny's efficiency and interpersonal skills are off the charts. Usually I'm there for service, this time it was for buying a new Crosstrek. Regardless, the stars align at this place.
This is our third purchase from Subaru of Keene and yet again we were ably helped by Kathy Kelly. The experience was not high pressure and totally informative. We are delighted with our new vehicle and the excellent financing experience. When we picked up the vehicle everything went smoothly.
Friendly Service, Best Subaru Dealership within 100 miles
by amullins on 07/21/2018
This is the 3rd Subaru I have purchased at this dealership. There is a good reason why I keep coming back to this dealership to purchase my Subaru's! They rock with Customer Service!
I had pre-ordered the Ascent early spring (which if you're considering getting one, I would highly recommend getting this SUV!- Great for families, pets and those who enjoy outdoor activities)!
I was also given the opportunity to preview the Ascent when they had a demo model at their dealership. They took the time to go over all of the features on the demo car. When it came to the purchase of this SUV they did work hard to try to be sure that myself and my family were happy. This dealership is over an hour away from us (as there are a few dealerships closer) but this dealership is worth the drive.
Adam in finance was great! Also Thanks to Mike, Craig and Derek who also helped us get our Ascent. Adam was very kind and was able to get us the best financing rate! All of the staff were friendly. This dealership is also dog-friendly which is another great quality I love about Subaru. If you're looking to get into a Suabru in NH/VT/MA this is the place to go!
Also, if you have recently purchased the Ascent or thinking about getting one, Subaru has a special offer to those who purchased/leased the Ascent. They have a Subaru Starlink Package with 2- 32GB i-pads, 2 Bluetooth Harmen Kardon Headphones, and 2 Otterbox cases. This package is well worth the cost and the sound quality of the blue tooth headphones are incredible! Your family members can be entertained while going on longer trips.
I walked into the sales room of Subaru of Keene last Saturday knowing exactly what I wanted. I have owned two Imprezas, love them, and was looking to buy my third. I had done research on-line, knew the dealership had the car I was pretty sure I wanted to buy on the lot, and all that was left was to test drive it - and, of course, get my trade-in value. Jason Kennedy approached me with a smile as I walked in, I told him what I wanted, and it was that simple! He never pressured me to "upgrade", never pressured me for anything. He respected me. Jason very patiently explained all the awesome safety "techy" features before taking me on a test drive so I could try them all out for real. I felt as if I was the only customer in that very busy salesroom. The sales manager, Derek, took the time to thank me for my being such a loyal customer, as did the finance person, Allan. When Jason and I came back from the test drive, the service department had evaluated my trade-in and the offer was more than I had anticipated. We all think our cars are worth more than those in charge of actually assessing that worth! But in this case, those folks thought my car was worth more than I did!! Because there were lots of people buying Subarus that particular day, there was a bit of a back up finalizing all the paperwork. Jason was so solicitous in making sure I was okay waiting. Everyone wants to feel valued and respected, especially when making a major purchase The basic premise of thoughtful, honest, gracious customer service is the cornerstone of any business; Subaru of Keene has nailed it!
Tom McFeeley and the whole staff at Subaru of Keene helped us have a great experience in shopping for our new car. Everyone was supportive and friendly and helped us understand all of our options so we could make a well informed decision. Before driving the new car off the lot, Tom took the time to show me all of the unique features of the car so that I felt well prepared and comfortable driving it right away. We couldnt be happier with our new Subaru Forester! Thanks to all!
I went to the dealership for a trade in estimate on my car , not really even planning to trade . Just wanted to see what they could offer to do for me . After talking with Tom McFeeley I felt comfortable and assured that he would do the best possible deal that he could for me . One of the best experiences I have had with a sales person . Thank you Tom , and if you go to another dealership to work , please let me . I will look you up .
My experience was in and out. There was no back and forth with pricing and trade value. Gave them a price I was willing to pay and they were able to meet it without any arguing. Very friendly staff. All very helpful. Go see Matt Verge for a great salesman! Will continue to be a customer and will continue to recommend the sales and service departments.
Lifetime Powertrain Warranty with every new vehicle purchase.
Community-minded. We donate and volunteer with over 75 local charities and non-profits every year, with great emphasis on the Monadnock United Way, The Keene Community Kitchen, The Monadnock Humane Society, THe Keene Family YMCA and more!
Customer-Oriented. We strive for 100% Customer Satisfaction and pride ourselves on providing a no-pressure shopping environment allowing for a more professional, education-based and upfront approach to the car buying process.
1 Comments