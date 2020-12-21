I flew in from MN and called the dealership right when they opened.
I was lucky enough to get Zach as my Salesperson.
He immediately pulled the car out and had it waiting when I arrived.
The Audi A3 was as advertised and was a very clean and excellent driving unit.
We made the deal and Zach got the car prepped and I was able to drive away after completing the paperwork.
The whole process was just under 2 hours, which is an excellent turn around.
I drove the car straight through to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, and it performed flawlessly.
If I had to do it all over again, I would have purchased my car at BMW Las Vegas than BMW Henderson. The customer service is night and day. I brought my car in twice in 2020. One was for the scheduled maintenance and the other was for a check engine issue. David Tran took care of me like I was VIP, unlike at BMW Henderson where they don't communicate well. BMW Henderson will not return calls, say one thing and do another, and don't keep you up to date with what is going on for days and even weeks. When they do communicate they lie.
If I do decide to buy another BMW, and that's a big IF, I will buy at BMW Las Vegas where they know how to treat a customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The review title says it all! ... I always expect the best from BMW of Las Vegas - and that's what I always receive. My Service Coordinator, Joe Carcione, always goes 'above and beyond' to ensure that all of our vehicle service needs are met. Great job ... by a wonderful dealership!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dropped in and walked in; gave info to a service advisor who i thought wrote it up---oil change, etc review given leased vehicle with engine light on
Hence......booked 7 am apptmnt next day......so i thought.......
Next day.....first in line; gave sign in guy name etc---never heard of me.....had to see guy from yesterday and do paperwork/get booking redone i guess
They did take the car
About 2.3 hours later i think the oil was changed and car sanitized and filter changed and air in the tires
Really? Half hour job was 2.3 hours?
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The moment I stepped in the door I was greeted with the upmost respect from Mr Edmonds. He was extremely knowledgeable about everything I was asking and found me the perfect car, with a great deal. I would highly recommended using Mr. Edmonds again.
Repairs were excellent. It was the final wait for a car wash that failed. Received car with a very dirty hood. Asked them to re wash the car. came back with the dirty hood. I told them that its not very complicated to wash a car. They ran it again. Finally cam back ok. The car wash team should provided first time quality washes to eliminate rework.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Joe in Service was great. The day after I called main number 702-871-1010 to ask Joe a question. My option was to leave a number for a return call. I did not receive a call back. Called again the next day and this time left a message asking for a call back from Joe. Never heard from anyone. I believe he never got a message.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
BMW of Las Vegas earned our business the hard way. Everything, including vehicle showings, test drives and even purchase paperwork were done at my residence. We ultimately bought an outstanding, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicle at a very fair price. Probably my best car buying experience in 40 years. Outstanding Job!!
Leon always goes above and beyond to ensure that my vehicle is always taken care off. He makes my appointments hassle free. He’s the only service specialist i go to for my X6. I always recommend my family and friends to Leon.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
Great service and honest answers. I brought my 2014 X3 to the BMW on West Sahara to get new tires. I drive a little further to go to this location because they have the best service!! They went over all options that were available for my car and the pros and cons for each tire so I could make informed decisions. Everyone was masked, social distancing, and a cleaning person was seen both times I was there. Great service!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Making the appointment was easy. When I arrived, the staff was very professional, even with the current virus situation. At all times I felt that staff was working to protect all of us, using masks, etc. They took great care of me, and the services I needed were done well. Car was returned to me clean and ready to go.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
