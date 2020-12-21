  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Las Vegas

BMW of Las Vegas

BMW of Las Vegas

Visit dealer’s website 
6900 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Las Vegas

4.6
Overall Rating
(27)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Zach was outstanding! Great Dealership

by Big Daddy 51 on 12/21/2020

I flew in from MN and called the dealership right when they opened. I was lucky enough to get Zach as my Salesperson. He immediately pulled the car out and had it waiting when I arrived. The Audi A3 was as advertised and was a very clean and excellent driving unit. We made the deal and Zach got the car prepped and I was able to drive away after completing the paperwork. The whole process was just under 2 hours, which is an excellent turn around. I drove the car straight through to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, and it performed flawlessly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
133 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

BMW of Las Vegas

by Pborgal on 01/16/2021

Took care of the problem that I took the vehicle in for. Ppl were friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

MR

by Francis on 01/05/2021

The sales representative was great, knew a lot about the vehicle he was selling. Actually, I bought the car because he sold it well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

BMW Las Vegas is way better than BMW Henderson!

by JMoonChicago on 12/30/2020

If I had to do it all over again, I would have purchased my car at BMW Las Vegas than BMW Henderson. The customer service is night and day. I brought my car in twice in 2020. One was for the scheduled maintenance and the other was for a check engine issue. David Tran took care of me like I was VIP, unlike at BMW Henderson where they don't communicate well. BMW Henderson will not return calls, say one thing and do another, and don't keep you up to date with what is going on for days and even weeks. When they do communicate they lie. If I do decide to buy another BMW, and that's a big IF, I will buy at BMW Las Vegas where they know how to treat a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Zach was outstanding! Great Dealership

by Big Daddy 51 on 12/21/2020

I flew in from MN and called the dealership right when they opened. I was lucky enough to get Zach as my Salesperson. He immediately pulled the car out and had it waiting when I arrived. The Audi A3 was as advertised and was a very clean and excellent driving unit. We made the deal and Zach got the car prepped and I was able to drive away after completing the paperwork. The whole process was just under 2 hours, which is an excellent turn around. I drove the car straight through to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, and it performed flawlessly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Wonderful Service - Like Always!

by KEJackson on 12/07/2020

The review title says it all! ... I always expect the best from BMW of Las Vegas - and that's what I always receive. My Service Coordinator, Joe Carcione, always goes 'above and beyond' to ensure that all of our vehicle service needs are met. Great job ... by a wonderful dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

BMW OIL CHANGE

by GDS52CFM55 on 12/03/2020

Dropped in and walked in; gave info to a service advisor who i thought wrote it up---oil change, etc review given leased vehicle with engine light on Hence......booked 7 am apptmnt next day......so i thought....... Next day.....first in line; gave sign in guy name etc---never heard of me.....had to see guy from yesterday and do paperwork/get booking redone i guess They did take the car About 2.3 hours later i think the oil was changed and car sanitized and filter changed and air in the tires Really? Half hour job was 2.3 hours?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by LelandCarly on 12/02/2020

The moment I stepped in the door I was greeted with the upmost respect from Mr Edmonds. He was extremely knowledgeable about everything I was asking and found me the perfect car, with a great deal. I would highly recommended using Mr. Edmonds again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Yearly service

by 1Maganda on 11/13/2020

I felt safe when I went in. I saw that everyone was following CDC guidelines to prevent spread of covid 19. The place was clean and I did not have to wait long before I saw my service advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Labor Cost are agregious

by Unhappy on 11/09/2020

Labor costs are extremely expensive and unfair to the customer no matter what income level you're on.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Frank is the best service adviser ever.

by LasVegasBeet on 10/31/2020

Frank is hardworking, trustworthy and kind. He knows us by name and treats us like family! 10/10 stars!!!!! Frank is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

BMW

by Matthew on 10/30/2020

I had a great experience with the BMW service department. Leon was direct and clear about the services and pricing, and delivered on both quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

BMW X5 Fuel System Repairs

by Imua_Keoki on 10/28/2020

Repairs were excellent. It was the final wait for a car wash that failed. Received car with a very dirty hood. Asked them to re wash the car. came back with the dirty hood. I told them that its not very complicated to wash a car. They ran it again. Finally cam back ok. The car wash team should provided first time quality washes to eliminate rework.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Sharon

by SharKoz on 10/16/2020

Joe in Service was great. The day after I called main number 702-871-1010 to ask Joe a question. My option was to leave a number for a return call. I did not receive a call back. Called again the next day and this time left a message asking for a call back from Joe. Never heard from anyone. I believe he never got a message.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Working Hard to Earn Your Business

by BMW of Las Vegas on 09/25/2020

BMW of Las Vegas earned our business the hard way. Everything, including vehicle showings, test drives and even purchase paperwork were done at my residence. We ultimately bought an outstanding, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicle at a very fair price. Probably my best car buying experience in 40 years. Outstanding Job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

First day of service.

by TTdouble on 09/19/2020

Leon was are representative at BMW. He was helpful and patient in explaining what was needed for our 4 series. The process was overall quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service

by OrtegaM on 08/28/2020

Leon always goes above and beyond to ensure that my vehicle is always taken care off. He makes my appointments hassle free. He’s the only service specialist i go to for my X6. I always recommend my family and friends to Leon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Vegas Baby!

by mdebacco on 07/30/2020

Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Excellent

by Sonia K on 07/29/2020

I enjoyed working with Enoch Yang at BMW of Las Vegas. He was efficient, professional, and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

New Shoes

by VEGAS WOLF on 07/24/2020

Great service and honest answers. I brought my 2014 X3 to the BMW on West Sahara to get new tires. I drive a little further to go to this location because they have the best service!! They went over all options that were available for my car and the pros and cons for each tire so I could make informed decisions. Everyone was masked, social distancing, and a cleaning person was seen both times I was there. Great service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Experience

by BABrads on 07/22/2020

Works like a well oiled machine. Everyone welcoming. Leon explained everything I needed to keep my BMW running smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

scheduled brake fluid service

by Kevinjh on 04/21/2020

Making the appointment was easy. When I arrived, the staff was very professional, even with the current virus situation. At all times I felt that staff was working to protect all of us, using masks, etc. They took great care of me, and the services I needed were done well. Car was returned to me clean and ready to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
318 cars in stock
129 new99 used90 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes