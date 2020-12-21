service Rating

If I had to do it all over again, I would have purchased my car at BMW Las Vegas than BMW Henderson. The customer service is night and day. I brought my car in twice in 2020. One was for the scheduled maintenance and the other was for a check engine issue. David Tran took care of me like I was VIP, unlike at BMW Henderson where they don't communicate well. BMW Henderson will not return calls, say one thing and do another, and don't keep you up to date with what is going on for days and even weeks. When they do communicate they lie. If I do decide to buy another BMW, and that's a big IF, I will buy at BMW Las Vegas where they know how to treat a customer.