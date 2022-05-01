Customer Reviews of BMW of Las Vegas
Always made to feel like family
by 01/05/2022on
We are on our 3rd BMW from BMW of Las Vegas, and I have to say, each time I go in, I am made to feel even more like family. Our sales consultant Dan, does everything right, Dan the sales manager and I actually had med previously almost 25 years ago, Eric the GM is always approachable and willing to have a conversation and Joe Monaco in the service department has to be about the best service advisor I have met since owning vehicles and dealing with dealerships. BMW lifer here thanks to this amazing team
Service review
by 04/04/2022on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My BMW
by 03/31/2022on
Marcus was very helpful. When my car was not ready it was because there was a noise after repair, he kept it until the next AM and found the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bad business
by 03/13/2022on
Terrible service took my vehicle In to get fixed picked it up with a issue it didn’t have to start with. Absolutely gutted to have been treated so wrong
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Always great service
by 02/10/2022on
My service advisor Marcus L. was able to get me an appointment on short notice. Service was completely within the stated time frame
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job!
by 01/22/2022on
A lengthy day concluded well and the car is in excellent shape once again. Many thanks to Marcus Llanes for his efforts to steer through both routine service and an unexpected problem. All good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BG Coolant Flushing + multipoint inspection
by 01/21/2022on
Very professional, helpful and accommodating! It was very pleasant having Carlos Castro as my Service Advisor and Ken being the mechanic at BMW in Sahara Las Vegas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 330e service
by 01/20/2022on
Excellent service experience, especially by Marcus Llanes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Last minutes service
by 01/20/2022on
Call Dan last minute, car was in need of a service was leaving out of town spoke to the service manager assistant he help me out got me a Lo got me in for service detailed the car and had it back within 24 hours amazing and quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/12/2022on
Joe thank you so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressed!
by 01/05/2022on
Taylor was very attentive to my needs. I appreciated his communication and for going the extra mile to get my issue taken care of under warranty. Offered me a loaner and detailed my car before returning it to me. Now that is what I call service! Thank you for your kindness, Taylor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bought Pre-Owned M340i
by 12/29/2021on
The team of Steve, Albert & Richard (finance) were all great to deal with. Knowledgeable about the vehicle and helpful in guiding a first-time buyer through the sales process without being pushy. We completed the purchase within just a few hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW service
by 11/28/2021on
Marcus is great to work with. My preferred advisor there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wasn't A Premium Experieince
by 11/12/2021on
Sporadic interaction from the salesperson until I was on-site, though I was trying to work through most of the sale remotely. I was happy to see the vehicle up front, cleaned, and ready for me when I arrived for my appointment. Juliana didn't seem to be quite as knowledgeable about the vehicles or certification process when asked for details. Also wasn't willing to help me return my rental vehicle until after I finished with finance, which meant the return location was closed by the time I got there and I had to cover another rental day. Because: it took 2.5 hours to get through finance after agreeing to purchase. Feng was pretty pushy with the extended warranty even after I declined multiple times. Soured the sale a little in my mind. Comes up very short of my experiences at Porsche and Volvo dealers and somehow I've had better experiences at some Jeep, Subaru, and even FIAT dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible Follow Up by Service Adviror
by 11/08/2021on
Dropped my car off at 7:15 AM last Thursday for a simple oil change. I was advised I’d receive a call From an advisor and that the car would be ready quickly. Never received a call and had to follow up with my advisor 8 hours later to see if the car was ready. Mauricio downplayed his lack of follow through however a simple Oil change shouldn’t take an entire day
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Marcus Llanes
by 09/06/2021on
I am very pleased 😀 when dealing with Marcus Llanes he takes care ❤ of me every time I come for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
7-Stars Service
by 08/30/2021on
Thank you so much for the smooth transaction and the accommodating staff made my car buying easy. Thank you, Mo Emara, for your great support and understanding. He is the best! Mo is amazing and makes the process really simple. He went above and beyond for me and tried to help as much as possible. I also appreciate the great efforts and service that the Manager of BMW Las Vegas offered to me. BMW Las Vegas was the most accessible dealership I have dealt with. They were efficient but also made sure that everything was covered at the best price in town. I recommend anyone to see them and Mo Emara, who did the process stress-free and enjoyable. Thank you to all BMW Las Vegas staff who cared for our cars and provided 5-star service at every step!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 08/23/2021on
Carlos is amazing! He is an absolute pleasure to work with every time I have service issues!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great location to have your vehicle serviced
by 08/13/2021on
Received an electronic notice that it was time for vehicle service. Went on line and scheduled a service appointment, and things went just as planned, very smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lease
by 06/25/2021on
The salesman Albert was outstanding!!! Explained everything to me. No pressure at all was felt!! Easiest purchase I have ever made!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW i3 service & software update.
by 06/13/2021on
Courteous and professional. Service took a bit longer than expected due to programming, but everything is performing at or above expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
