After reviewing stock for the 2021 S-class 580 model in which I was interested, I contacted Wyndell at Mercedes-Benz of Henderson and had the most effortless and pleasant experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Every question and every concern was answered immediately or after confirmation so I never felt like I was guessing about anything. Besides dealing with Wyndell, the sales associate who also accompanied me on a most pleasant test drive, I was also treated as a valued customer by the financial services manager as well as the product specialist. My Mercedes Me account, phone pairing and car profile, etc. were all set up and working to my satisfaction before leaving. Coming from NY and now a NV resident, certain aspects of the insurance and registration processes differ, but I was given everything I needed to ensure that these parts of the new car purchase were properly handled. Adding all this in with the fact that this new car is the best car I have ever owned on so many levels and I can honestly say that my experience with Mercedes-Benz of Henderson leaves me with nothing but A+ memories. (including a picture taken with the car as a souvenir :-) ) Read more