Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Henderson
Mercedes of Henderson
by 09/01/2021on
Roger did an excellent job of making my wife and myself comfortable with our purchase. He was very professional and we did not feel any pressure at all for the purchase. The dealership is neat, clean and pristine as I would expect from a high quality firm. Will consider further purchases when my wife's vehicle is ready for replacement. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 09/30/2021on
coordinated well, fixed what was fixable, maintained good communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr
by 09/29/2021on
Excellent service as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
"A" service
by 09/24/2021on
Excellent pickup and delivery service. Advisor, Dennis, was exceptional with his timely calls and information. Thank you Dennis and the service staff at MBZ-Henderson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service and best people
by 09/18/2021on
Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Henderson for keeping my daughter and I safe. Our Service advisor, Will Bane, not only cares about your vehicle but most importantly he cares about his clients. No detail is overlooked. He is professional and efficient and respectful of any concerns I may have. Always goes above-and-beyond. Important to note that the culture starts at the top with the way in which Spencer Kaplan operates and approaches each and every day within the Service department. I’ve watched closely how he treats people and how he handles business. No one is more genuine or knowledgeable. The definition of class. He helps hire the right people: those that represent the Mercedes-Benz brand to perfection. Spencer and his leadership is a gift to the dealership. Of course, Jim Chaisson should also be credited with all of this. I could not be more thankful that I found a dealership that I can trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service department
by 09/09/2021on
Always able to get my appointment in a timely manner. Will always communicates updates on my service to me throughout the time my car is there. Friendly shuttle driver
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Scheduled Service/ Preventive Maintenance
by 09/09/2021on
Many Thanks to Mercedes Benz of Henderson, for their exceptional Service department. Eric Rudd Service Advisor, is extremely knowledgeable, Professional, and he has a great memory for details when writing up the work order. His recommendations, for additional repairs, for items found during service, is greatly appreciated. I trust Mercedes Benz of Henderson to maintain my Wife's Mercedes Benz. This would not be possible if it were not for the Repair Technicians. Many Thanks to Service Technician, Alex Long, for his exceptional Craftsmanship, Knowledge, and pride while working on our vehicle. Once again Many Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments
review of A1 service
by 08/31/2021on
Although I had an appointment and was told previously to count on a 90-minute wait, I was told on arrival that it would be a 2 1/2 hour wait; I ended up being there 3 hours. The snack bar was closed. That said, everyone was very polite. The review of my car was thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Exquisite Car & Service
by 08/24/2021on
After reviewing stock for the 2021 S-class 580 model in which I was interested, I contacted Wyndell at Mercedes-Benz of Henderson and had the most effortless and pleasant experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Every question and every concern was answered immediately or after confirmation so I never felt like I was guessing about anything. Besides dealing with Wyndell, the sales associate who also accompanied me on a most pleasant test drive, I was also treated as a valued customer by the financial services manager as well as the product specialist. My Mercedes Me account, phone pairing and car profile, etc. were all set up and working to my satisfaction before leaving. Coming from NY and now a NV resident, certain aspects of the insurance and registration processes differ, but I was given everything I needed to ensure that these parts of the new car purchase were properly handled. Adding all this in with the fact that this new car is the best car I have ever owned on so many levels and I can honestly say that my experience with Mercedes-Benz of Henderson leaves me with nothing but A+ memories. (including a picture taken with the car as a souvenir :-) )
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr.
by 08/24/2021on
Dennis (service advisor)was very approachable and accommodating. We’re traveling from San Antonio when our vehicle got a problem, Dennis helped us to fix the car issue so we can travel back safely. We saw that this branch has a bad review and we’re skeptical to come but Dennis was great and we really gave him 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very professional and well organized
by 08/19/2021on
Very satisfied with my recent service at your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service with Will B
by 08/15/2021on
Will Bane was great advisor, friendly, professional and easy to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service from Dennis
by 08/14/2021on
Service was professional, timely, courteous .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Custom Ordered Sprinter
by 08/10/2021on
I was referred to Fletcher Jones Mercedes Benz in Henderson Nevada even though I live in San Clemente CA. I cannot say enough good things about this dealership and my salesman Rich. I highly recommend this dealership and any other in the Fletcher Jones Family. I’ve done business countless times with 4 different Fletcher Jones Dealerships and have been pleased every single time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service B
by 08/06/2021on
Blake was very professional and helpful. Your staff provided the loner I requested. My wife and I are very satisfied with the quality of service you provided. Thank you Blake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Pleased
by 08/05/2021on
Very pleased with my service here I always feel like they do a very good job My car is safe to drive -no issues
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
E350
by 07/25/2021on
Excellent service and they go beyond their duties to get the job done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Prompt service
by 07/23/2021on
Thank you for Mr. David, Helping me promptly with my need to have my Metris running again. Kind regards Mattie Klare
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 07/13/2021on
Good communication throughout. And no-quibble loaner on the front end. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 07/12/2021on
I have purchased a lot of vehicles in my long life but my experience with Mercedes of Henderson was the best of all. I felt extremely well taken care of and appreciated. I highly recommend salesman Roger Campbell and the rest of the folks working there if you want a great purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
In & Out with Excellence
by 07/07/2021on
I arrived at 9:15 for a 9:20 appointment and within minutes of pulling onto the lot, I was greeted by a service greeter, who confirmed my appointment and escorted me in to see my assigned Service Representative, Will Bane, who was great! He listened attentively to my concerns and assured me that my concerns would be addressed/handled and they were. While speaking with Will, my car had been immediately pull in for its Service A servicing. As I waited, I enjoyed the complementary refreshments, hosted by a really nice/personable young lady. The servicing of my vehicle, the wash, and payment was all completed in a little over an hour and I was pulling off the lot. Impressive!!! Great Job 👏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
