sales Rating

A couple of weeks ago I had the pleasant experience buying a car at Baxter Auto. This is by far the first time I can say buying a vehicle was pleasant. I was greeted by Garry as soon as I approached the door, and as we got to talking he was very honest and admitted he just started two weeks prior. We looked around, test drove a couple of vehicles, and if he didnt know the answer to my questions he found it quickly. He was a very polite, low pressure salesperson. Soon after, Jayana came in and did a great job explaining some other options. Once I found a car and began talking about financing, thats where my pleasant experience really began. I was introduced to Rocky, and wow is she amazing! She went through all of my financing options, listened to my families concerns (which is what sold me), and came up with solutions. At times it seemed like she was more excited about me purchasing a car than I was! As long as Rocky works at Baxter, I dont believe my family will purchase a vehicle anywhere else. Her professionalism, positive attitude, and care for the customers concerns are rarely seen in business anymore. I teach sales and customer service training at my employer, and my experience with Rocky will be used as an example from now forward. Thank you Garry, Jayana, and especially Rocky for turning what is usually a frustrating process into a great experience buying my family a new vehicle we will be back! Read more