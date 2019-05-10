Baxter Ford West Dodge
Customer Reviews of Baxter Ford West Dodge
WILL NEVER BUY FROM THEM AGAIN
by 10/05/2019on
Purchased a 2006 Ford Lariat on 8/2/19. 2 mos later we take it in for oil change and check up, as we own a camper and find out the engine is going out and that it's never had a tune up etc. We had another mechanic look at this vehicle without telling him what we had been told and got the same results. Needless to say this was a cash deal 14k out the window. Will never buy from them again!
Purchased 2019 Ford F-150
by 04/09/2019on
Salesman was very helpful and knowledgeable about the pickup. He showed me features and kept it simple and easy.
Great experience
by 03/18/2019on
I had a great experience with Baxter Ford recently when I bought my new truck. I have bought my last two vehicles from them because they beat everyone's price and they are willing to work with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER!
by 01/28/2019on
A BIG Thank you to Dustin Buss and Chauncey Brown of Baxter Ford West Dodge in Omaha, NE!!! They both went above and beyond to help me when the original vehicle I had purchased had some major issues. Dustin and Chauncey worked with me to find another vehicle that would be safe, reliable and a good fit for our family. I so appreciate all of the time they spent with me and would highly recommend them to ANYONE interested in purchasing a new or used vehicle! This was the best experience I have ever had buying a vehicle and I look forward to working with Dustin & Chauncey again in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
happy explorer and sales people
by 02/29/2016on
Russ Underwood is the best, NO high pressure and explained everything in easy to understand terms. Russ along with Sandi Koch and Brett Kukoly made me feel at ease very good staff. If the need comes up again I will go to Baxter at 18505 California, Omaha, and will ask for Russ, top notch very pleasant. I will tell everyone what a great experience I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
maybe a little better ?
by 12/20/2015on
My salesman was Rosendo Robles and he told me about the 2015 f150 i was looking at and explained the warranty . Over all he was very help full and I would send friends to him. I can back to have the pickup detailed and maybe they could of done a better job. Thank you Rick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beware...
by 10/19/2015on
The contract reflected a different interest rate than promised and taxes are not included in monthly payment, again not as promised. One good thing...I kept declining the extended warranty, so they dropped the price for it from over $100 to $20/month! After I submitted the Ford survey, they contacted me saying they would resolve the issues but they haven't followed through and its been 50 days since...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great deal & had fun!
by 06/14/2014on
Bought a new car from Ambrose. What a great guy! We had a great time joking around but more importantly, he got me a fantastic deal & I'd be very hard pressed to think of anything he could've done better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Never Again
by 11/13/2012on
I would never deal with Baxter Ford ever again. I signed a contract to lease the vehicle and put down money and made first month lease payment. A week later they called and said I can't lease the vehicle. They claimed my credit score was not high enough for a lease, even though they knew my credit score before I drove off with the vehicle. They sold my trade in so I had no choice but to purchase the vehicle instead of leasing. My sister leased the same vehicle from a different dealer and she had a lower score than me. They gave her no problems.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 11/17/2011on
A couple of weeks ago I had the pleasant experience buying a car at Baxter Auto. This is by far the first time I can say buying a vehicle was pleasant. I was greeted by Garry as soon as I approached the door, and as we got to talking he was very honest and admitted he just started two weeks prior. We looked around, test drove a couple of vehicles, and if he didnt know the answer to my questions he found it quickly. He was a very polite, low pressure salesperson. Soon after, Jayana came in and did a great job explaining some other options. Once I found a car and began talking about financing, thats where my pleasant experience really began. I was introduced to Rocky, and wow is she amazing! She went through all of my financing options, listened to my families concerns (which is what sold me), and came up with solutions. At times it seemed like she was more excited about me purchasing a car than I was! As long as Rocky works at Baxter, I dont believe my family will purchase a vehicle anywhere else. Her professionalism, positive attitude, and care for the customers concerns are rarely seen in business anymore. I teach sales and customer service training at my employer, and my experience with Rocky will be used as an example from now forward. Thank you Garry, Jayana, and especially Rocky for turning what is usually a frustrating process into a great experience buying my family a new vehicle we will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my 2012 Ford Fusion
by 08/02/2011on
I love my new 2012 Ford Fusion. It is Steel blue with tan interior. I have had many comments on how pretty it is or how they like how it looks. It drives very smooth. Quiet. Comfortable. I am disabled and I was able to get in/out very easily by adjusting the electric driver seat. The mileage is great. I had a 2009 Ford Escape before, and I do not regret trading it for the Fusion. Baxter Ford is awesome. The salesperson, Carmen, went out of her way to make me comfortable and to get me the best deal. The Finance Dept. Rockie, got me the best possible loan and excellent incentives. I would recommend them to any of my family and friends. You will never need to go anywhere else again. They treated me like family. It doesn't get better than this! Ask for Carmen and Rocky!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False Advertising
by 04/29/2011on
If you receive a mailer from this dealership claiming they will buy back your used car at premium price don't believe it. I received such a letter from this dealership, claiming they would buy back my vehicle and quoted me a price. The number they quoted was $2000 over the Edmunds Trade In value. While I didn't expect to get a full $2000 over, I assumed that they would have to offer a decent deal, since they were making such exorbitant claims. This was not the case. The offer I was given was actually close to $1000 under the Edmunds value for my vehicle, and I was told this included a generous $500 mark up on their part. If you receive a similar letter or flyer, don't waste your time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Performance Ford in Omaha got me in a bad deal
by 12/14/2008on
I bought a car at a full retail price when my friend got the same model of car at a shipper price at the next door. This car does not have any particular feature and the dealer has only one key. The dealer wasted my time and delivered me a broken car. I had waited more than 4 hours for them to make the car ready. The dealer told me the car will be washed but I realized that they put their dealership logo on the bumper without my approval. Is it optional to drive my "paid car" without their logo? The dealer told me that the car has a very minor problem that will be fixed. I have to evaluate the problem by bringing the car to Firestones. One of the Sway was bent and hitting the frame. I brought the car to the dealer for about 36 hours and they called me to tell that my car is fixed. It is taking me about 45 minutes to 1 hour to drive back and for to this dealership. At the shop, it took about 45minutes to find my key and I drove the car with the same problem. I brought the car back to the dealership and after 4 days, I still waiting for my car to be fixed when I already paid half of the car price. Their financial department lied to me. I couldn't get a good deal, I was badly treated, my time was wasted and I have to drive my "paid car" with their business logo.
1 Comments