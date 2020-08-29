service Rating

We were on vacation and the 'very close to something' light and sound would come on/sound when ever the car was stopped or going less than 3 mph. I got to Midway about 4:40 hopping they could fix it. The Lady at the service counter, said she would be right with me (she was on the phone with another customer). She did the paperwork and brought my car in, saying to me 'that is annoying'. By 5:15 the car was fixed. Cost was very low, I expected to pay 3 to 4 times what I was charged. If I every need service in the area again, I Will us Midway Chrysler Dodge.