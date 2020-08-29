Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

219 2nd Ave E, Kearney, NE 68847
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(30)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (0)
sales Rating

Great job

by Ahmad hajihakimi on 08/29/2020

This dealership are Very nice helpful and honest and they did the best deal for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
40 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Great experience!

by Randy Jordan on 07/22/2020

the staff is excellent, easy to work with, polite and respectful! The mechanics do great work, no issues!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Auto Purchase

by Marla on 07/22/2020

We worked with Nick Mortensen and he knocked Customer Service out of the park! He was knowledgable, professional and enjoyable to work with. Thank you Nick and Midway.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vacation Car Trouble

by Vacation Car Trouble on 07/19/2020

We were on vacation and the 'very close to something' light and sound would come on/sound when ever the car was stopped or going less than 3 mph. I got to Midway about 4:40 hopping they could fix it. The Lady at the service counter, said she would be right with me (she was on the phone with another customer). She did the paperwork and brought my car in, saying to me 'that is annoying'. By 5:15 the car was fixed. Cost was very low, I expected to pay 3 to 4 times what I was charged. If I every need service in the area again, I Will us Midway Chrysler Dodge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Mr.

by Dennis Walker on 07/18/2020

Mark was very accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Dr.

by Doug Schmidt on 07/08/2020

We were traveling from CO to MI when our 2015 Ram truck had difficulties not allowing us to continue. Your dealership was kind, prompt and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Carol Christensen on 06/22/2020

My service was Top Notch! I have always been happy with the MidWay Staff. Very knowledgeable & professional.............

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Don and Bev on 06/16/2020

We emailed wanting information about a specific Ram pickup on the lot and got a reply very quickly. I was impressed with the speediness of their service and the professionalism they displayed. They explained every step of the process with us. We are very pleased with the pickup we purchased from them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by Robert on 12/03/2019

VEry friendly staff. Completed work on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Survey

by ajijicdoc on 11/30/2019

Nick was a great salesman. He was not pushy and just helped me make decisions; he didn’t try to convince me or change my mind about anything. He was knowledgeable about his product, unlike so many other sales people I have met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great

by Nathan on 11/24/2019

Great to work with and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by Tasha on 11/21/2019

The team at Midway goes above and beyond for customer service and satisfaction! From start to finish, Midway made buying a new car an exceptional experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by HolmesSupply on 11/11/2019

Sales Person, Sales Managers, & Credit Dept. were all very professional and did everything possible to get me the truck I wanted and actually at a better price than we agreed on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Pickup Service

by Rick on 11/07/2019

Excellent service department both at the counter and in the service bay. Service was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Salesman was right on!

by RamTruckGuy on 11/06/2019

Nick knew exactly what I wanted, and made it happen! Took great care of myself and my family. I can tell how he has been able to do this for so long. He really cares about the customer and knows what he is doing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great deal

by Jason on 10/01/2019

They gave me a great deal on my new gladiator and they were very professional. Would recommend Josh Chaplin and the people to midway dodge to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Lease on 08/27/2019

Drove to Kearney & received great customer service and a great deal on our lease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Ram

by Leff2028 on 07/21/2019

Best new car buying experience ever! No pressure Great salesman, knowledgeable and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

good work

by karen on 06/17/2019

I felt like this person understood what needed to be done and got it done quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Quick Service

by RC88 on 06/07/2019

Warranty work was scheduled and completed in a timely, professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Mhend on 04/28/2019

I was greeted right away and the oil change was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
114 cars in stock
0 new114 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
