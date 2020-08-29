Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Customer Reviews of Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (30)
by
on Ahmad hajihakimi 08/29/2020
This dealership are Very nice helpful and honest and they did the best deal for me
by
by
on Randy Jordan 07/22/2020
the staff is excellent, easy to work with, polite and respectful!
The mechanics do great work, no issues!
We worked with Nick Mortensen and he knocked Customer Service out of the park! He was knowledgable, professional and enjoyable to work with.
Thank you Nick and Midway.
by
on Vacation Car Trouble 07/19/2020
We were on vacation and the 'very close to something' light and sound would come on/sound when ever the car was stopped or going less than 3 mph. I got to Midway about 4:40 hopping they could fix it. The Lady at the service counter, said she would be right with me (she was on the phone with another customer). She did the paperwork and brought my car in, saying to me 'that is annoying'. By 5:15 the car was fixed. Cost was very low, I expected to pay 3 to 4 times what I was charged. If I every need service in the area again, I Will us Midway Chrysler Dodge.
by
on Dennis Walker 07/18/2020
Mark was very accommodating.
by
on Doug Schmidt 07/08/2020
We were traveling from CO to MI when our 2015 Ram truck had difficulties not allowing us to continue. Your dealership was kind, prompt and professional.
by
on Carol Christensen 06/22/2020
My service was Top Notch! I have always been happy with the MidWay Staff. Very knowledgeable & professional.............
by
on Don and Bev 06/16/2020
We emailed wanting information about a specific Ram pickup on the lot and got a reply very quickly. I was impressed with the speediness of their service and the professionalism they displayed. They explained every step of the process with us. We are very pleased with the pickup we purchased from them!
VEry friendly staff. Completed work on time.
by
on ajijicdoc 11/30/2019
Nick was a great salesman. He was not pushy and just helped me make decisions; he didn’t try to convince me or change my mind about anything. He was knowledgeable about his product, unlike so many other sales people I have met.
Great to work with and easy.
The team at Midway goes above and beyond for customer service and satisfaction! From start to finish, Midway made buying a new car an exceptional experience.
by
on HolmesSupply 11/11/2019
Sales Person, Sales Managers, & Credit Dept. were all very professional and did everything possible to get me the truck I wanted and actually at a better price than we agreed on.
Excellent service department both at the counter and in the service bay. Service was done in a timely manner.
by
on RamTruckGuy 11/06/2019
Nick knew exactly what I wanted, and made it happen! Took great care of myself and my family. I can tell how he has been able to do this for so long. He really cares about the customer and knows what he is doing!
They gave me a great deal on my new gladiator and they were very professional. Would recommend Josh Chaplin and the people to midway dodge to everyone.
Drove to Kearney & received great customer service and a great deal on our lease.
Read more
by
on Leff2028 07/21/2019
Best new car buying experience ever!
No pressure
Great salesman, knowledgeable and friendly!
I felt like this person understood what needed to be done and got it done quickly.
Warranty work was scheduled and completed in a timely, professional manner.
I was greeted right away and the oil change was done in a timely manner.
