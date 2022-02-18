Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Excellent All Around!
by 02/18/2022on
We have bought vehicles at another delaership for over 15 years and stopped by Midway CDJR this time.... all I can say is WOW! Every aspect of the process was top notch, low pressure, and way beyond our expectations! We have already referred 2 family members to go there just this week. We will be back!
Great job
by 03/22/2022on
I have had only positive experiences with this dealership and service department. They offer very fair prices, perform high quality work, and honor advertised discounts as well. I will continue being a repeat customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent All Around!
by 02/18/2022on
We have bought vehicles at another delaership for over 15 years and stopped by Midway CDJR this time.... all I can say is WOW! Every aspect of the process was top notch, low pressure, and way beyond our expectations! We have already referred 2 family members to go there just this week. We will be back!
Midway
by 12/19/2021on
Great salesman and provided great trade service.
Excellent Sales experience
by 12/09/2021on
Thank you for a fast, friendly, honest, and courteous transaction. I always enjoy my purchase experiences with Midway in Kearney, NE. I know this won't be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service
by 10/22/2021on
My experience at the dealership was fabulous. Everyone was kind and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 09/27/2021on
They were very helpful. I had made the appointment online and it did not record at store. They worked me in anyway and had it done in a timely manner. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Ram 2500
by 09/25/2021on
Very good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 08/24/2021on
It was an easy buying experience.
Great Midway Experience
by 07/29/2021on
What exceptional customer friendly dealership. Beautiful new facility, a great staff, service, parts, office, sales, & management. Everyone was so professional, friendly, helpful !!!! Will buy from them again.
Rubicon
by 07/13/2021on
They were really helpful liked the delivery guy also
Oil Change & Tire Rotation
by 06/11/2021on
Very good service in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Dodge Ram Ecodiesel
by 06/05/2021on
Great experience ! Josh came in on his day off to make sure we had everything we needed
Ram Service
by 06/03/2021on
Prompt service at appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep
by 05/30/2021on
They were all very friendly and helpful esp Chris very knowledgeable about the jeep I bought.
Our purchase of a new Chrysler Pacifica
by 05/24/2021on
Our experience with Nick Mortenson and your other staff was very fullfilling. We were never pressured at any time and were allowed the necessary time to make our decision. Would highly recommend Midway to any potential automobile or truck buyers.
Friendly
by 04/23/2021on
The service department was friendly and helpful in getting my car door repaired in a short period of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hotdog
by 03/18/2021on
Sales staff was informative and fun to work with.
Nick is your go to!
by 01/19/2021on
Do not like doing business at Mega car dealerships, it is usually a very cold, staged affair. Nick Brennan changed my mind on this!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not sure what you mean
by 01/10/2021on
It was a great experience. They were very helpful and accommodating.
Renegade
by 10/14/2020on
I was contacted about an early trade in on my Renegade. Within a week they had my new vehicle ready. It was great. Very easy trade, no hassles and the time in the office with the paperwork was very quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to work with
by 10/09/2020on
Thank you to Nick & Chris for helping us with the purchase of our 2020 Ram!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes