Dont take your Ford to their Service Department
by 08/12/2020on
I just took my Ford F-150 to get the AC diagnosed. i had to wait a week to get the drop off scheduled. Given i am a mechanic, I performed all of the troubleshooting that I could do without a Ford diagnostic computer. The only reason I took it to them is that my Snap-on scan tool doesn't test AC on this truck. I bypassed pressure sensors, reset the PCM, jumpered wires, checked continuity. I ruled out everything. I found that for some reason the PCM was not sending a signal to energize the AC relay to turn on the compressor. So when i got there, i asked them to re-flash the computer and instrument cluster as i suspect the cluster had been replaced with one with auto climate control. They said they needed to diagnose it first. so i said okay and told them everything had done. left it with them last Tuesday and a week went by and nothing. so i called yesterday. once I got the guy on the phone, they lied and told me that they tried to call me last week. Perhaps he forgot that phones keep a log of calls...no calls and no messages. I went to pick it up and when i got there, i found that they had performed unauthorized work on the truck (allegedly replaced 2 o-rings that had never leaked before) and handed me a bill for over $300. So, here i am with no AC and they didn't even re-flash the PCM or dash like i asked! To top it all off, as i was walking out the door and they lied again and said must be a loose wire, because it worked for them when they pulled it out of the shop. By the way, it has never worked for me. So on the way home, I went over 2 sets of railroad tracks, purposefully jumped a curb, banged on the dash. slammed the brakes... nothing. thanks for the waist of my time Lithia Ford of Missoula! service department is full of [non-permissible content removed].
Great Salesman
by 07/14/2018on
Thanks to Scott for teaching us about the Highlander and showing us its features. You took the time with us we needed to pick the right one.
Excellent service and service people
by 07/08/2018on
Everytime I have been there the service department has always treated me with courtesy and respect. If they found something wrong they explained to me to find out if I want to fix the problem or come back another day to finish. They have always been up front and honest as far as I can see.
Brake pads
by 05/22/2018on
My experience with Lithia in Missoula is always good. Friendly and helpful staff; reliable work; fair price.
Service was great but....
by 05/20/2018on
Service was great but, the $17,000 truck i bought has a failing cv axle and 2 broken valve stems. So now i have to buy a cv axle and put it in. Les Schwab put valve stems in for free. Service was great, just not happy about cv axle needing to be replaced.
my06prius
by 03/29/2018on
Routine service provided in a courteous, timely and efficient manner!
Loving my Tundra
by 03/15/2018on
Lithia and it's employee's have renewed my faith in Customer Service. Very friendly. Never felt pressured at all. Professional, to the point, helpful on how to operate the new truck. I would recommend this place to any and all my friends.
Great Service
by 03/14/2018on
The people at Lithia are very friendly, No pressure at all.
5000 Mile Service Reivew
by 03/10/2018on
Expectation for a 45 minute service was set up front, which the service team were able to actually complete within 30 minutes. Expectation exceeded!
Smooth Sailing
by 03/06/2018on
This was our 3rd Rav4 purchase, and our second from Lithia Toyota. Our first was a used one we bought from a friend. We checked pricing in a couple different states and Lithia was the best. From start to finish we were driving our new Rav4 off the lot in under 4 hours. The whole process was smooth. Thanks!
Great Service from Paul
by 02/27/2018on
We are regular service customers of Lithia Toyota, having purchased our 2013 Highlander there. We have been working with Paul Kelley on all service requests and he has always provided phenomenal service. He is very thorough and always lets us know what is needed. I never feel he is simply trying to "sell" us another service. My husband and I appreciate Paul's customer service. It is so nice to have a knowledgeable, friendly"go-to" person who has longevity with the dealership. Thanks, Paul.
Exceptional deal and service!
by 01/02/2018on
I can honestly say that I feel like I got the best deal I could and wasnt pressured for any upgrades or a more expensive car.
Great experience
by 12/31/2017on
We knew what we wanted. Chuck was great, no hassles. When we arrived everything was ready to go. We were driving our new vehicle home in a little more than an hour after we arrived. Great Staff, Chuck made sure that all of our questions were answered and introduced us to every aspect of the truck. I could not imagined anything better. Thanks Chuck.
Great customer service
by 12/08/2017on
Kipp and Daniel were amazing to work with. I cant wait to go back and buy two more vehicles.
Efficient and Friendly
by 11/11/2017on
Although I thought the price was way high, it was because of the cost of the part--a replacement key fob whose price is set bt the company and not the local dealership. The employees at Lithia Toyota in Missoula were great.
Scheduled service
by 10/31/2017on
Everything was good except for some reason I could not get the Lithia Phone App to schedule my 5000 mile service. Not a big deal because I just made the appointment over the phone. Don't know if I was doing something wrong or if the App program was having issues. Thanks.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/19/2017on
We came in knowing what we wanted and what we would pay for that vehicle. Our salesman worked with us and got everything we wanted. Working with the finance department was a snap. We left with our brand new car and were very pleased all the way theough the process.
Definitely satisfied
by 08/13/2017on
Overall I had a satisfying experience buying my new Camry from Lithia Toyota in Missoula. The staff was friendly, courteous and very proficient at their jobs. It was much appreciated considering how busy my schedule is. Thanks.
Got a Tacoma
by 08/04/2017on
Purchasing my new Tacoma was pretty much painless. Salesman was helpful explaining down differences between models. I was originally looking at the access cab but decided that the double meet needs better. Negotiations went well.
Service of Tacoma
by 08/03/2017on
Just went through the first service since purchasing my Tacoma at Lithia and it was a very pleasant experience. Thanks for taking such good care of my truck!
oil change
by 08/02/2017on
Amazing job got it done way faster then i thought he would have it.