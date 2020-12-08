service Rating

I just took my Ford F-150 to get the AC diagnosed. i had to wait a week to get the drop off scheduled. Given i am a mechanic, I performed all of the troubleshooting that I could do without a Ford diagnostic computer. The only reason I took it to them is that my Snap-on scan tool doesn't test AC on this truck. I bypassed pressure sensors, reset the PCM, jumpered wires, checked continuity. I ruled out everything. I found that for some reason the PCM was not sending a signal to energize the AC relay to turn on the compressor. So when i got there, i asked them to re-flash the computer and instrument cluster as i suspect the cluster had been replaced with one with auto climate control. They said they needed to diagnose it first. so i said okay and told them everything had done. left it with them last Tuesday and a week went by and nothing. so i called yesterday. once I got the guy on the phone, they lied and told me that they tried to call me last week. Perhaps he forgot that phones keep a log of calls...no calls and no messages. I went to pick it up and when i got there, i found that they had performed unauthorized work on the truck (allegedly replaced 2 o-rings that had never leaked before) and handed me a bill for over $300. So, here i am with no AC and they didn't even re-flash the PCM or dash like i asked! To top it all off, as i was walking out the door and they lied again and said must be a loose wire, because it worked for them when they pulled it out of the shop. By the way, it has never worked for me. So on the way home, I went over 2 sets of railroad tracks, purposefully jumped a curb, banged on the dash. slammed the brakes... nothing. thanks for the waist of my time Lithia Ford of Missoula! service department is full of [non-permissible content removed]. Read more