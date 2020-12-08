Lithia Toyota of Missoula

Visit dealer’s website 
3943 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59804
(888) 536-5729
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Missoula

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
101 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Dont take your Ford to their Service Department

by mtbret on 08/12/2020

I just took my Ford F-150 to get the AC diagnosed. i had to wait a week to get the drop off scheduled. Given i am a mechanic, I performed all of the troubleshooting that I could do without a Ford diagnostic computer. The only reason I took it to them is that my Snap-on scan tool doesn't test AC on this truck. I bypassed pressure sensors, reset the PCM, jumpered wires, checked continuity. I ruled out everything. I found that for some reason the PCM was not sending a signal to energize the AC relay to turn on the compressor. So when i got there, i asked them to re-flash the computer and instrument cluster as i suspect the cluster had been replaced with one with auto climate control. They said they needed to diagnose it first. so i said okay and told them everything had done. left it with them last Tuesday and a week went by and nothing. so i called yesterday. once I got the guy on the phone, they lied and told me that they tried to call me last week. Perhaps he forgot that phones keep a log of calls...no calls and no messages. I went to pick it up and when i got there, i found that they had performed unauthorized work on the truck (allegedly replaced 2 o-rings that had never leaked before) and handed me a bill for over $300. So, here i am with no AC and they didn't even re-flash the PCM or dash like i asked! To top it all off, as i was walking out the door and they lied again and said must be a loose wire, because it worked for them when they pulled it out of the shop. By the way, it has never worked for me. So on the way home, I went over 2 sets of railroad tracks, purposefully jumped a curb, banged on the dash. slammed the brakes... nothing. thanks for the waist of my time Lithia Ford of Missoula! service department is full of [non-permissible content removed].

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Salesman

by Meidinger on 07/14/2018

Thanks to Scott for teaching us about the Highlander and showing us its features. You took the time with us we needed to pick the right one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service and service people

by hondagirl1750 on 07/08/2018

Everytime I have been there the service department has always treated me with courtesy and respect. If they found something wrong they explained to me to find out if I want to fix the problem or come back another day to finish. They have always been up front and honest as far as I can see.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Brake pads

by MAndrews on 05/22/2018

My experience with Lithia in Missoula is always good. Friendly and helpful staff; reliable work; fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Service was great but....

by Jessuah on 05/20/2018

Service was great but, the $17,000 truck i bought has a failing cv axle and 2 broken valve stems. So now i have to buy a cv axle and put it in. Les Schwab put valve stems in for free. Service was great, just not happy about cv axle needing to be replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

my06prius

by my06prius on 03/29/2018

Routine service provided in a courteous, timely and efficient manner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loving my Tundra

by Rockcreekgirl on 03/15/2018

Lithia and it's employee's have renewed my faith in Customer Service. Very friendly. Never felt pressured at all. Professional, to the point, helpful on how to operate the new truck. I would recommend this place to any and all my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by jennwood on 03/14/2018

The people at Lithia are very friendly, No pressure at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

5000 Mile Service Reivew

by adhirss on 03/10/2018

Expectation for a 45 minute service was set up front, which the service team were able to actually complete within 30 minutes. Expectation exceeded!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth Sailing

by Gooddriver8 on 03/06/2018

This was our 3rd Rav4 purchase, and our second from Lithia Toyota. Our first was a used one we bought from a friend. We checked pricing in a couple different states and Lithia was the best. From start to finish we were driving our new Rav4 off the lot in under 4 hours. The whole process was smooth. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service from Paul

by Seeleytkh on 02/27/2018

We are regular service customers of Lithia Toyota, having purchased our 2013 Highlander there. We have been working with Paul Kelley on all service requests and he has always provided phenomenal service. He is very thorough and always lets us know what is needed. I never feel he is simply trying to "sell" us another service. My husband and I appreciate Paul's customer service. It is so nice to have a knowledgeable, friendly"go-to" person who has longevity with the dealership. Thanks, Paul.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional deal and service!

by hnwill713 on 01/02/2018

I can honestly say that I feel like I got the best deal I could and wasnt pressured for any upgrades or a more expensive car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by TheProfessor77 on 12/31/2017

We knew what we wanted. Chuck was great, no hassles. When we arrived everything was ready to go. We were driving our new vehicle home in a little more than an hour after we arrived. Great Staff, Chuck made sure that all of our questions were answered and introduced us to every aspect of the truck. I could not imagined anything better. Thanks Chuck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great customer service

by Hagemofamily on 12/08/2017

Kipp and Daniel were amazing to work with. I cant wait to go back and buy two more vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Efficient and Friendly

by YaYa1942 on 11/11/2017

Although I thought the price was way high, it was because of the cost of the part--a replacement key fob whose price is set bt the company and not the local dealership. The employees at Lithia Toyota in Missoula were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Scheduled service

by sainmattie on 10/31/2017

Everything was good except for some reason I could not get the Lithia Phone App to schedule my 5000 mile service. Not a big deal because I just made the appointment over the phone. Don't know if I was doing something wrong or if the App program was having issues. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by MarineSemperFi on 09/19/2017

We came in knowing what we wanted and what we would pay for that vehicle. Our salesman worked with us and got everything we wanted. Working with the finance department was a snap. We left with our brand new car and were very pleased all the way theough the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Definitely satisfied

by sainmattie on 08/13/2017

Overall I had a satisfying experience buying my new Camry from Lithia Toyota in Missoula. The staff was friendly, courteous and very proficient at their jobs. It was much appreciated considering how busy my schedule is. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Got a Tacoma

by Mr_Tacoma on 08/04/2017

Purchasing my new Tacoma was pretty much painless. Salesman was helpful explaining down differences between models. I was originally looking at the access cab but decided that the double meet needs better. Negotiations went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service of Tacoma

by larry_k on 08/03/2017

Just went through the first service since purchasing my Tacoma at Lithia and it was a very pleasant experience. Thanks for taking such good care of my truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

oil change

by 20114Runner on 08/02/2017

Amazing job got it done way faster then i thought he would have it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
213 cars in stock
76 new106 used31 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes