Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls

4025 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
(877) 695-1499
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls

4.9
Overall Rating
(15)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
sales Rating

High Country

by Scott on 01/17/2020

Bob Anderson made my experience great. I would recommend your dealership to anyone. Thank you for all the work you did for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service by the sales team!

by Pat on 11/13/2019

The service by the team at Great Falls Lithia was wonderful, led by Jeremy the salesman. It started with the phone call conversation and continued through closing the deal and handing us the keys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Buy

by Stephanie on 10/23/2019

I would like to say that my sales rep was great to buy my dream truck from. David was very friendly and pleasant to buy from. Great sales rep...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing

by Kramer on 04/26/2019

Great service and really kind people to work with. Lithia made the whole car buying experience easy and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by obie on 04/18/2019

Always a pleasure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Candace on 02/13/2019

John at our local Lithia was thorough (patient) and lovely to work with. All the staff were understanding and genuinely wanted to help. They have always treated us like family. Love the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

repair work

by mbaaab on 02/12/2019

My car was fixed the first time. The service department is professional, courteous and friendly. They knew I was in need of getting my car back and so they worked me into their schedule. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealer

by Stu on 01/17/2019

Very happy with Great Falls Jeep. Overall great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

2017 Ram recall service

by Kevin on 01/11/2019

Recall on the 2017 Ram water pump and tailgate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Dodge Journey

by Kellysmith on 12/19/2018

Great customer service! Wasn't expecting to buy a car that day but staff helped make it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

5 star

by bobj on 12/05/2018

They did an awesome job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Key

by D on 12/02/2018

The salesman was up front with costs and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great sales person

by brantslzyh on 10/30/2018

Ryan was a great salesman to work with we told him what type of truck we were looking for and didn't here from him for couple weeks no annoying phone call trying to sell every truck that came on the lot when he thought he had the right one he gave us a call. Only issue I had was final papers they are pushy with their service agreement and lifetime oil changes and talked me into something I didn't want went back in a week later and they canceled contracts with no argument I do have to wait two weeks for check. Questions below do not all pertain to a car purchase so I answered no to service work questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Challenger Thank you John Streets!

by Lithia_Dodge_Great_Falls_MT on 10/03/2018

Our positive experience with Lithia Dodge in Great Falls MT was because of our interactions with John Streets. He was instrumental in our purchase. I would definitely do business at Lithia again even though we've been Ford enthusiasts! John made all the difference!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change, rotation, detail work

by LaToya on 09/27/2018

Devin did a great job with my truck. Great customer service overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by SLarson on 08/30/2018

They delivered on all of their promises!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

used vehicle, usually new

by NolaMartz on 08/04/2018

Mike Kojetin, has been our go to guy for years, our family has bought many vehicles and we work with Mike and are very satisfied, he knows us and it works.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

car service

by Stauna on 07/18/2018

My service was done in a timely matter and the staff was excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeep Wrangler oil change

by Rich on 07/17/2018

Service was done within a timely manner and everything was completed. Price for oil change and tire rotation was more than I expected. Overcharging

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service!

by LuMontana on 06/06/2018

Greeted with warm smiles every time I go to Lithia. They always provide excellent customer service! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Oil Change

by Angibabi on 05/08/2018

Thanks for the great service. I was in and out in no time. Explained and showed me my why my air filter needed to be changed. Great job as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
345 cars in stock
206 new110 used29 certified pre-owned
