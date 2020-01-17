service Rating

Ryan was a great salesman to work with we told him what type of truck we were looking for and didn't here from him for couple weeks no annoying phone call trying to sell every truck that came on the lot when he thought he had the right one he gave us a call. Only issue I had was final papers they are pushy with their service agreement and lifetime oil changes and talked me into something I didn't want went back in a week later and they canceled contracts with no argument I do have to wait two weeks for check. Questions below do not all pertain to a car purchase so I answered no to service work questions. Read more