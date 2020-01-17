Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (15)
Recommend: Yes (
15) No ( 0) sales Rating
Bob Anderson made my experience great. I would recommend your dealership to anyone. Thank you for all the work you did for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service by the sales team!
The service by the team at Great Falls Lithia was wonderful, led by Jeremy the salesman. It started with the phone call conversation and continued through closing the deal and handing us the keys.
by
by
Stephanie 10/23/2019
I would like to say that my sales rep was great to buy my dream truck from. David was very friendly and pleasant to buy from.
Great sales rep...
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and really kind people to work with. Lithia made the whole car buying experience easy and stress free.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Always a pleasure
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
John at our local Lithia was thorough (patient) and lovely to work with. All the staff were understanding and genuinely wanted to help. They have always treated us like family. Love the vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
My car was fixed the first time. The service department is professional, courteous and friendly. They knew I was in need of getting my car back and so they worked me into their schedule. Thank You
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy with Great Falls Jeep. Overall great experience
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Recall on the 2017 Ram water pump and tailgate
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
Kellysmith 12/19/2018
Great customer service! Wasn't expecting to buy a car that day but staff helped make it happen.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They did an awesome job!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The salesman was up front with costs and very helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
brantslzyh 10/30/2018
Ryan was a great salesman to work with we told him what type of truck we were looking for and didn't here from him for couple weeks no annoying phone call trying to sell every truck that came on the lot when he thought he had the right one he gave us a call. Only issue I had was final papers they are pushy with their service agreement and lifetime oil changes and talked me into something I didn't want went back in a week later and they canceled contracts with no argument I do have to wait two weeks for check. Questions below do not all pertain to a car purchase so I answered no to service work questions.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Challenger Thank you John Streets!
by
Lithia_Dodge_Great_Falls_MT 10/03/2018
Our positive experience with Lithia Dodge in Great Falls MT was because of our interactions with John Streets. He was instrumental in our purchase. I would definitely do business at Lithia again even though we've been Ford enthusiasts! John made all the difference!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change, rotation, detail work
Devin did a great job with my truck.
Great customer service overall.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They delivered on all of their promises!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
used vehicle, usually new
by
NolaMartz 08/04/2018
Mike Kojetin, has been our go to guy for years, our family has bought many vehicles and we work with Mike and are very satisfied, he knows us and it works.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My service was done in a timely matter and the staff was excellent
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was done within a timely manner and everything was completed. Price for oil change and tire rotation was more than I expected. Overcharging
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
LuMontana 06/06/2018
Greeted with warm smiles every time I go to Lithia. They always provide excellent customer service! Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
Angibabi 05/08/2018
Thanks for the great service. I was in and out in no time. Explained and showed me my why my air filter needed to be changed. Great job as always.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes