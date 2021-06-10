1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I drove 4 hrs to this dealer after calling and confirming that they had 2 different trucks I had found online. I was informed that both trucks would be available to look at and test drive when I got there. After getting to the dealer, only one truck was available and the other was on a lift with no one available to get it off the lift for the remainder of the day. I did end up purchasing the other truck after confirming the truck had intact gone through a 101 point inspection which ( supposedly) found no issues and the rest of the sales process went smoothly. Less then a week later I brake down on the side of the highway and my truck will not start. I get it towed to a mechanic who found very low fuel pressure and the water separator was completely rusted over. I called Lithia later that day and was told that the manager would be in the following day. The next day the manager wasn’t in his office again and was proceeded by a weekend. Mid week the next week I finally get ahold of the manager who says that because I didn’t get the warranty they offered. They couldn’t do anything for me. I get that I didn’t get the warranty but less then a week later braking down and not starting is a bit much. All I wanted was for them to at least offer a small fraction of the bill since they had just completed the inspection. If you plan on purchasing a truck though then. Don’t trust their service department because they dropped the ball on me. Read more