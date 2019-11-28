Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (26)
Recommend: Yes (
26) No ( 0) sales Rating
by
on Rebel2020 11/28/2019
We had a delightful experience with our sales person Jordan Betz, the credit manager and the sales manager. This is our second RAM pickup from Lithia in Billings, thank you.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on bbicowtown 01/21/2020
I was getting a flat tire coming down for the service and they repaired it, for free, and gave me a ride to work.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Rebel2020 11/28/2019
We had a delightful experience with our sales person Jordan Betz, the credit manager and the sales manager. This is our second RAM pickup from Lithia in Billings, thank you.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on BryanRask 11/20/2019
I had a great buying experience with Bryan. I was shown multiple vehicles of my interest and finally found the right one to fit my needs and price range. 5 stars all day long!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Great experience, happy with my purchase and tyrell was great to work with
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Knowledgeable salesman, Charles Osborne. He answered all our questions.
Finance guy Mark Rumph was very good at going through everything regarding the warranty and other details. Easy to understand. Very good buying experience! We love our Dodge Ram!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Stopped by to get a replacement wiper blade for my 2019 Jeep Cherokee and staff decided it should be replaced under warranty. They took care of it immediately and I was out the door in 10 minutes, very happy.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review sales Rating Thanks again for great service
We are very happy with our new vehicle. We always work with Cameron Swift, and he goes above and beyond to help us. The personal care and attention we receive will always bring us back to Lithia and to Cameron.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
This is our third Dodge Ram truck buying experience. The Lithia team went out of its way to accommodate our needs and the style we wanted from the moment we walked in the door until delivery of the truck. Great team and great buying experience.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Alexander 06/23/2019
We loved our experience so much, that we came back two days later to buy another!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Ironsides 06/05/2019
Alex was great to work with, we will be back to this dealership!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Kalen and Ben also justice
I am very pleased with kalen Ben and Justice. Lithia as a whole as I observe are a well oiled machine and you can not loose on getting what you want. It was a pleasure to work w lithia doge and their team
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very satisfied with all services performed.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
I am very pleased with the service and staff at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings. There friendly staff was extremely helpful throughout the process
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Great customer service & overall experience
Brynn was amazing to work with and that's why I keep coming back to her. She listens to what I want in a vehicle and helps me get there with integrity. She genuinely cares about the overall satisfaction of her guests and makes sure you want to come back when you are ready for your next purchase.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Happy with the service
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Cam Swift is a very good salesman. Made my first dodge purchase easy and very painless.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Very good service and salesman.
Cam Swift was the salesman I dealt with. He was very helpful, did exactly what I asked of him, and was very straight forward.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on jjdanzig79 04/25/2019
Quick, easy, and painless
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
We went in to get a car for our daughter!! The wife got everything pre approved so it was a great experience., We worked with Burton and will do it again because everything was so smooth!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Daryl was great to work with. He was very helpful, explained things well, and kept me in the loop with what was going on with my vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Great service, nice facility, outgoing personnel
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less