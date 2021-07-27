Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings

Visit dealer’s website 
2229 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(80)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In a jam

by Kevin on 07/27/2021

My fuel pump went on my 2018 ram, Dean and his crew tackled the job and got me back on the road ! I was able to continue my trip back to Wisconsin with no issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
80 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In a jam

by Kevin on 07/27/2021

My fuel pump went on my 2018 ram, Dean and his crew tackled the job and got me back on the road ! I was able to continue my trip back to Wisconsin with no issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by bbicowtown on 01/21/2020

I was getting a flat tire coming down for the service and they repaired it, for free, and gave me a ride to work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stellar Service

by Rebel2020 on 11/28/2019

We had a delightful experience with our sales person Jordan Betz, the credit manager and the sales manager. This is our second RAM pickup from Lithia in Billings, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by BryanRask on 11/20/2019

I had a great buying experience with Bryan. I was shown multiple vehicles of my interest and finally found the right one to fit my needs and price range. 5 stars all day long!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my truck

by Andre on 10/17/2019

Great experience, happy with my purchase and tyrell was great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love the Dodge Ram

by Paul on 10/02/2019

Knowledgeable salesman, Charles Osborne. He answered all our questions. Finance guy Mark Rumph was very good at going through everything regarding the warranty and other details. Easy to understand. Very good buying experience! We love our Dodge Ram!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by RJ on 09/26/2019

Stopped by to get a replacement wiper blade for my 2019 Jeep Cherokee and staff decided it should be replaced under warranty. They took care of it immediately and I was out the door in 10 minutes, very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks again for great service

by Dan on 09/07/2019

We are very happy with our new vehicle. We always work with Cameron Swift, and he goes above and beyond to help us. The personal care and attention we receive will always bring us back to Lithia and to Cameron.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Our Dodge Ram 2500

by Happy on 07/30/2019

This is our third Dodge Ram truck buying experience. The Lithia team went out of its way to accommodate our needs and the style we wanted from the moment we walked in the door until delivery of the truck. Great team and great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by Alexander on 06/23/2019

We loved our experience so much, that we came back two days later to buy another!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 1500 Limited

by Ironsides on 06/05/2019

Alex was great to work with, we will be back to this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kalen and Ben also justice

by Coffey on 06/01/2019

I am very pleased with kalen Ben and Justice. Lithia as a whole as I observe are a well oiled machine and you can not loose on getting what you want. It was a pleasure to work w lithia doge and their team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by Tim on 05/31/2019

Very satisfied with all services performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Wrangler

by Jesse on 05/17/2019

I am very pleased with the service and staff at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings. There friendly staff was extremely helpful throughout the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service & overall experience

by Twila on 05/14/2019

Brynn was amazing to work with and that's why I keep coming back to her. She listens to what I want in a vehicle and helps me get there with integrity. She genuinely cares about the overall satisfaction of her guests and makes sure you want to come back when you are ready for your next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy with the service

by 10 on 05/03/2019

Happy with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 big horn

by Tyler on 05/02/2019

Cam Swift is a very good salesman. Made my first dodge purchase easy and very painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very good service and salesman.

by Tyler on 04/30/2019

Cam Swift was the salesman I dealt with. He was very helpful, did exactly what I asked of him, and was very straight forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by jjdanzig79 on 04/25/2019

Quick, easy, and painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Stan on 04/03/2019

We went in to get a car for our daughter!! The wife got everything pre approved so it was a great experience., We worked with Burton and will do it again because everything was so smooth!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Timely Repair

by Andrew on 03/14/2019

Daryl was great to work with. He was very helpful, explained things well, and kept me in the loop with what was going on with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
431 cars in stock
157 new214 used60 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes