I needed to make an unexpected trip and discovered that I also needed a full service on my 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II. I called and they were able to get me into the service bay within an hour. I have noticed over the years (this is my fourth Lincoln) that Dave Sinclair service department has always done their best to accommodate. My car was completed in 45 minutes, including the wash. I greatly appreciate this.
I have had my 2017 MKZ for 3 1/2 years and have not been back to the dealer since I took delivery. I have the car serviced regularly; each time, the service valet picks up my car, leaves me a loaner, and brings mine back later that day. Serviced, washed, disinfected. I had BMW’s and Mercedes previously and never was pampered like this. Love Lincoln; love Dave Sinclair.
The service Dept was not helpful assisting me with a vehicle warranty repair. I ended up getting the work performed at a different dealer with no issues. Dave Sinclair was my go to dealer for vehicle service but I don’t think I will ever return.
We needed a oil change on our Ford Focus and the Works offers the greatest value. The works provides an oil change, tire rotation, and the check of all fluids. I arrived on time and in less than an hour, it was complete and we were on our way. In the past, I’ve sat in dealers for nearly 3 hours on similar service, but Sinclair Lincoln was all over it with terrific service and I would highly rate it.
I had a flat tire at a most inconvenient time when I needed to be at an important meeting. I took the car (on the little spare tire) to Dave Sinclair’s in St Peters, MO. I was planning to leave the car as I had not made an appointment. The service manager asked me if I wanted to wait. A bit surprised, I said, ‘yes, thanks’. It only took about 30 minutes and my car was returned to me with the tire repaired and installed (my Lincoln MKZ is fairly new with only 2,100 miles), and the spare cleaned and returned to its place. On top of that, Dave Sinclair’s also washed my car for me before returning it and completed a multipoint inspection on everything at no charge. This is the kind of service I find each time I bring my car in. Thank you. LS
Every time we have taken our Lincoln Navigator L or Ford F-350 or Nissan 300 ZX in for Maintenance or Service, the work has been done very well, on time and in a friendly manner. We never have had to take our vehicles back a 2nd time because the work was not done correctly or completely. Their Customer Service has been excellent in the 20 years Dave Sinclair Lincoln has been maintaining and servicing our vehicles .
Always a pleasure to get maintenance and recall service at Sinclair. The staff is professional and friendly. They have a very nice sitting area to relax in as well as a business center where you can get some work done.
Tim & the service team were quick, efficient & friendly as always. They were to do the oil & filter change + rotate tires. They found the front brakes were almost to metal, so we changed those as well.
I got my car in the shop at the appointed time. It was back to me in satisfactory time. The people at Dave Sinclair are always friendly and helpful and answer any questions I have. I have been doing business at Dave Sinclair since about 1997 when I bought my first car there. I recommend them to friends and neighbors every chance I get.
I chose to wait for the service to be completed, and I was NOT disappointed. Everyone was pleasant and helpful, and the work was performed in a timely manner. The service writer even took some extra time to review some procedures related to the use of the MPC 3.
Terry, Tim, Mike and they guys in the shop are professional and outstanding in every way.
Count on it being right the first time for sure and they have you covered top to bottom on price and service even tires.
