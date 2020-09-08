service Rating

I had a flat tire at a most inconvenient time when I needed to be at an important meeting. I took the car (on the little spare tire) to Dave Sinclair’s in St Peters, MO. I was planning to leave the car as I had not made an appointment. The service manager asked me if I wanted to wait. A bit surprised, I said, ‘yes, thanks’. It only took about 30 minutes and my car was returned to me with the tire repaired and installed (my Lincoln MKZ is fairly new with only 2,100 miles), and the spare cleaned and returned to its place. On top of that, Dave Sinclair’s also washed my car for me before returning it and completed a multipoint inspection on everything at no charge. This is the kind of service I find each time I bring my car in. Thank you. LS Read more