Dave Sinclair Lincoln St Peters

Visit dealer’s website 
4760 N Service Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Dave Sinclair Lincoln St Peters

4.9
Overall Rating
(30)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Lincoln Aviator Purchase

by Aviator on 08/09/2020

We had excellent service throughout the sales process and absolutely love our new Lincoln Aviator. This was our first purchase of a Lincoln vehicle. Based on our experience, this won't be the last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
54 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Service as usual!

by Explorer14 on 08/28/2020

The service is always completed on time, the price is reasonable, and the entire team is very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mk C Service

by Mark 4242 on 08/24/2020

Scheduled a regular service. I was greeted promptly and car was serviced quickly. Car came back washed and vacuumed with a "health" report. I was in and out with no delay. Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service at Dave Sinclair Lincoln

by LyndenS on 08/24/2020

I needed to make an unexpected trip and discovered that I also needed a full service on my 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II. I called and they were able to get me into the service bay within an hour. I have noticed over the years (this is my fourth Lincoln) that Dave Sinclair service department has always done their best to accommodate. My car was completed in 45 minutes, including the wash. I greatly appreciate this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lincoln Aviator Purchase

by Aviator on 08/09/2020

We had excellent service throughout the sales process and absolutely love our new Lincoln Aviator. This was our first purchase of a Lincoln vehicle. Based on our experience, this won't be the last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service experience!

by Docmick1 on 08/07/2020

I have had my 2017 MKZ for 3 1/2 years and have not been back to the dealer since I took delivery. I have the car serviced regularly; each time, the service valet picks up my car, leaves me a loaner, and brings mine back later that day. Serviced, washed, disinfected. I had BMW’s and Mercedes previously and never was pampered like this. Love Lincoln; love Dave Sinclair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Dept Fail

by Spark1533 on 07/23/2020

The service Dept was not helpful assisting me with a vehicle warranty repair. I ended up getting the work performed at a different dealer with no issues. Dave Sinclair was my go to dealer for vehicle service but I don’t think I will ever return.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Lincoln dealer servicing a Ford Focus

by My Focus on 07/15/2020

We needed a oil change on our Ford Focus and the Works offers the greatest value. The works provides an oil change, tire rotation, and the check of all fluids. I arrived on time and in less than an hour, it was complete and we were on our way. In the past, I’ve sat in dealers for nearly 3 hours on similar service, but Sinclair Lincoln was all over it with terrific service and I would highly rate it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire Service

by LyndenS on 07/04/2020

I had a flat tire at a most inconvenient time when I needed to be at an important meeting. I took the car (on the little spare tire) to Dave Sinclair’s in St Peters, MO. I was planning to leave the car as I had not made an appointment. The service manager asked me if I wanted to wait. A bit surprised, I said, ‘yes, thanks’. It only took about 30 minutes and my car was returned to me with the tire repaired and installed (my Lincoln MKZ is fairly new with only 2,100 miles), and the spare cleaned and returned to its place. On top of that, Dave Sinclair’s also washed my car for me before returning it and completed a multipoint inspection on everything at no charge. This is the kind of service I find each time I bring my car in. Thank you. LS

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Dave Sinclair Lincoln, St. Peters, Missouri

by JohnMac on 06/11/2020

Every time we have taken our Lincoln Navigator L or Ford F-350 or Nissan 300 ZX in for Maintenance or Service, the work has been done very well, on time and in a friendly manner. We never have had to take our vehicles back a 2nd time because the work was not done correctly or completely. Their Customer Service has been excellent in the 20 years Dave Sinclair Lincoln has been maintaining and servicing our vehicles .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sinclair Lincoln Service

by JMizzou on 06/08/2020

Always a pleasure to get maintenance and recall service at Sinclair. The staff is professional and friendly. They have a very nice sitting area to relax in as well as a business center where you can get some work done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Rickets Z on 05/23/2020

We are an all Lincoln family in great part because of the service department at Dave Sinclair. We are treated like family by service advisors who know us by name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Jeff Holder on 03/25/2020

The Service Department is Amazing to work with. Very easy to call and get an appointment. The Service Writers are Very Helpful and make good maintenance recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Ohwell7 on 02/17/2020

I was very pleased with the friendly atmosphere, the workmanship and the price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2009 Lincoln MKX service...

by TMARTIN on 01/31/2020

Tim & the service team were quick, efficient & friendly as always. They were to do the oil & filter change + rotate tires. They found the front brakes were almost to metal, so we changed those as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2009 Lincoln Town Car

by whatis this on 01/22/2020

I got my car in the shop at the appointed time. It was back to me in satisfactory time. The people at Dave Sinclair are always friendly and helpful and answer any questions I have. I have been doing business at Dave Sinclair since about 1997 when I bought my first car there. I recommend them to friends and neighbors every chance I get.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repair

by TBennett on 12/29/2019

Easy process Easy to work with Ready when they tell you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service excell ence

by Richard on 12/27/2019

I drive 30k plus Miles per year and without this excellent service team at Dave Sinclair St Peter's Lincoln I would be hard pressed to cover this kind of territory Great job gentlemen

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mr. David Pauluhn

by dgp0406 on 12/17/2019

I chose to wait for the service to be completed, and I was NOT disappointed. Everyone was pleasant and helpful, and the work was performed in a timely manner. The service writer even took some extra time to review some procedures related to the use of the MPC 3.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

No other place to go...

by John&Kristy1 on 11/29/2019

Terry, Tim, Mike and they guys in the shop are professional and outstanding in every way. Count on it being right the first time for sure and they have you covered top to bottom on price and service even tires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service for Ford Explorer

by Robertson on 11/24/2019

Great experience with service department Performed Ford factory recall for my explorer Finished job sooner than promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great overall Service experience

by CharlieH on 05/20/2019

Great Service Advisors - very accommodating, Mike did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Lincoln MKX
Lincoln MKX
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln MKZ
Lincoln MKZ
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKC
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes