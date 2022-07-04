Dave Sinclair Lincoln St Peters
Customer Reviews of Dave Sinclair Lincoln St Peters
Dave Sinclair Lincoln
by 04/07/2022on
Great salesforce , the best to work with. they met my every need I love my MKZ
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/05/2022on
The team in the Service Department of Dave Sinclair Lincoln are the the absolute best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair Lincoln
by 01/12/2022on
Just had my Continental service. Great work and service, as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair is great
by 01/06/2022on
3rd car from then and always the best service...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
World class service
by 01/03/2022on
Just finished 40,000 mile service on my Navigator. As always I was greeted by name . The advisor went over the work to be done and when I could expect my car to be ready. I car was done early and the advisor went over the findings of the mechanic ( my car is in good shape) and told me my car was winter ready. As always I was treated like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln Navigator
by 12/23/2021on
Awesome service.. very accommodating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Lincon Navigator
by 12/23/2021on
If you are in the St Louis area and looking for a new vehicle, Dave St Clair is the place to go. We bought our new Navigator in St Peters and had one of the best experiences with Adam and Bryant. Was able to do the negotiating via email beings we are well over an hour away. We would definitely recommend St Peters Dave Sinclair and could not be happier with the price we received on our trade and new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair
by 12/04/2021on
The personnel in the Service Department are the very best at taking care of the customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kenneth G. Hoelker
by 11/24/2021on
Every thing went well. My car was taken in and returned after the service on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
shap2299
by 10/21/2021on
The work was done in a timely manner and to my expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/17/2021on
Dave Sinclair Service Dept has outstanding customer service and willing to go the extra mile to get me taken care of in a timely fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Quality Service
by 10/11/2021on
I trust Dave Sinclair Lincoln for great service that I can count on. I've taken my Ford Transit Connect passenger van there for all of the seven years that I have owned it, and wouldn't consider going anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln corsair
by 09/30/2021on
Service department was clean convenient prompt and thorough .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sinclair Lincoln
by 09/14/2021on
I have had my 2012 Lincoln MKZ serviced every six months since I bought it, not having any problem with the service I get from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair Lincoln, St. Peters, MO
by 09/10/2021on
The work is always done right and you can depend on it. The service people are looking out for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Corsair
by 08/24/2021on
Had a great experience. Adam was very helpful, knowledgeable and patient in answering all questions. Would highly recommend Adam to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/07/2021on
I experienced some major issues with my Lincoln Aviator. The service manager understood my needs and did a great job getting the repairs done and getting me back on the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kenneth G. Hoelker
by 08/05/2021on
I arrived on time and was greeded shortly there after. I was asked what service I wanted and choose the one I liked. I went to the waiting area. While there I was offered a refreshing drink. An hour and half later my car was delivere and the condition of the car was explained to me. When I retreived my car I found it had not only served but washed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing from Dave Sinclair Lincoln - St. Peters
by 07/30/2021on
The team at DS-Lincoln St. Peters went above and beyond to help me see if the car was right for me. The General Manager brought the car (he was borrowing it) into the dealership on his day off for me to test drive. Nate, the sales rep, did NOT treat me like a girl that knows nothing about cars (like most do) and the Mike, the finance manager, even got me a better loan rate (from my own bank that I was planning on using)! The team worked to cover up scratches and buff out small scrapes which made the vehicle look new! Jake then helped me load the app into my phone so it would connect to the car. It's a beautiful Navigator and I wouldn't hesitate to buy from them again. Thank you to everyone at Dave Sinclair Lincoln - St. Peters!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair Lincoln
by 07/12/2021on
Dave Sinclair Lincoln Service Department is the best service department in the St. Peters and St. Charles area. Every person on the team is extremely friendly and knowledgeable of the vehicles that need to be serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair Lincoln Oil Change
by 07/10/2021on
Great, friendly and quick service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
