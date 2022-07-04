5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The team at DS-Lincoln St. Peters went above and beyond to help me see if the car was right for me. The General Manager brought the car (he was borrowing it) into the dealership on his day off for me to test drive. Nate, the sales rep, did NOT treat me like a girl that knows nothing about cars (like most do) and the Mike, the finance manager, even got me a better loan rate (from my own bank that I was planning on using)! The team worked to cover up scratches and buff out small scrapes which made the vehicle look new! Jake then helped me load the app into my phone so it would connect to the car. It's a beautiful Navigator and I wouldn't hesitate to buy from them again. Thank you to everyone at Dave Sinclair Lincoln - St. Peters! Read more