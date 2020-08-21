Aaron Mead

We worked with Aaron Mead and purchased a certified used vehicle. He was very knowledgeable and professional. Would definitely contact him for vehicle purchase.

Great experience
by 07/02/2020on
I recently had the pleasure of buying a car from Justine McPherson. She was straightforward friendly and efficient. From the day I walked in, to the day I picked up my car Justine was available to answer all of my questions and made sure my MDX was perfect in every way.
Certified Used Car Purchase
by 03/02/2020on
Last week I purchased a certified used car from Frank Leta. Sales rep Mike Givens did a great job not to pressure me into a sale. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. Would buy from him again! Thanks!
THEY DO NOT HONOR THEIR WARRANTY CONTRACT
by 02/19/2020on
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. IVE HAD 2 BAD EXPERIENCES WITH STEVE AND HIS DEALERSHIP. I purchased a vehicle from the dealership, 1st went in for service and my rims were stolen sitting on bricks($5500.00). I believe it was inside job (employee). I talked to Steve the GM and he said they were not responsible but offered a oil change, total joke! Today I go in for an a oil change like previously because I paid for maintenance package, when I purchased the vehicle. The coupon clearly says it is good for 7 years. I get to the DEALERSHIP and service tech says its only good for 5 years and they won't honor contract. I called Steve the gm he said they would honor it. Then 5 mins later said he would not honor it because I reached the limit. I asked how I have several coupons and I asked what is the limit. He said the limit is 7, well why did I get a booklet for more than 7 oil changes. STEVE said it's only good for 5 years. I asked why put 7 years on the coupon. Of course he didn't have an answer. BOTTOM LINE THEY ARE IN IT FOR THE MONEY, basically selling a product with different expiring dates not honoring their very own coupons. IF YOU bought a warranty I caution you to ask questions about expiring services and dates. NEEDLESS TO SAY I WONT BE BACK! I paid for a maintenance contract and you all wont honor it. I AM A PISSED CUSTOMER. TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY! Steve you and your DEALERSHIP is full of [non-permissible content removed]. May consider calling the news!. 2/17/2020. R.Stewart THEN I GET HOME AND NOW I HAVE SCREW IN MY TIRE! OUTDONE. THANKS FRANK LETA
extended warrenty pressure
by 01/17/2019on
they would not stop trying to get me to buy extended warranty, brought in the boss after I said no several times, only stopped after I threaten to walk out.
Great Service
by 05/07/2018on
I've had all of my Acura vehicles serviced at Frank Leta Acura for 20 years. They have always done a great job when repairs were needed. Their service advisors always give me an accurate estimate of the repair cost and my vehicle is returned to me on time.
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
2016-08-18
The recent purchase of our Acura TLX was a very excellent experience and was the result of Virgil Ashley who went the extra step to match us to the vehicle that suited all of our needs to a tee. Virgil was very knowledgeable about the entire Acura line. He took the time to explain everything on the car to us in a very easy and thorough method. He is a valuable asset to the dealership and should be commended.
Great Buying Experience with Jared McDonough at Frank Leta Acura
by 10/31/2015on
We recently worked with Jared McDonough in purchasing a pre-owned Acura from Frank Leta Acura. Jared was extremely helpful and straighforward with us throughout the entire process. When we went back to pick up the car on a Friday evening, Jared was scheduled to finish up his work day at 6:00pm... he graciously ended up staying beyond 9:30pm (the dealership closed at 9pm) to provide us with a 45-minute briefing on all of the car's interior and dashboard features. We give Jared a 5-star rating... thanks very much, Jared!!
Very Satisfied
by 10/21/2015on
I purchased an MDX there and had a wonderful experience, if you go in to look at anything, ask for Jeremy Castillo, he helped us out and was fantastic! He was more of an advocate for us than a salesperson, meaning he made sure our needs were met and our questions were answered. He made sure we found what we were looking for based on what we needed! No pressure at any point with him, and when we made a selection, he was there to follow up throughout the process! Five star customer service for sure! This place has provided a great consumer experience, whether buying, looking, or needing service, this is the place to go! And while you might do well with anyone on their sales staff, I would recommend asking for Jeremy, I know after this experience, from now on when my family is ever in the market for a vehicle, we will! Thanks Frank Leta Acura and Jeremy! You have earned an off the charts positive review from me! I am a completely satisfied customer!
Great experience at Frank Leta Acura
by 09/10/2015on
From the minute I walked in the door, I was impressed with Frank Leta Acura. All staff were friendly and answered my many questions. I appreciate all of the information provided to me about the Acura TLX from Garrett Patton and Austin Dry. Both were incredibly knowledgeable about the vehicle. Also, I was pleasantly surprised at the option to lease a vehicle and that leases can be customized to your driving habits each year. This was an affordable option, and one I had not considered prior to speaking with the staff. I highly recommend Frank Leta Acura and am extremely happy with my new car!
sneaking charges on my bill
by 06/09/2015on
I just had my MDX serviced at Frank Leta and i have been looking for a dealership i can trust with my car and bill.But i was surprised that i was bn charged tire rotation on brand new tires barely a week old,i wonder what they were rotating.They took the charge off my bill but i wonder how customers get sneaked this kind of charges without their knowledge.It may be 5 dollars but do the dealership really need to do this to its royal customers? From now on i will be watchful on my bill anytime i have my car serviced by this guys..so much nickel and dime that...My car was perfect and only needed an oil change but i came out with a $1500.00 bill just because some "service tech write up guy thinks i need this and that...i have no problem paying stuff on my car i have a problem when you get charged for this things that are absolutely not needed..
Excellent service!
by 05/02/2015on
I found this dealership from a Google search for a local Acura dealer who could replace my recalled airbags. The location of this dealership was convenient and without looking at reviews I called to schedule the service. I feel so lucky to have found them! The Frank Leta Acura team has been exceptional to work with! Every team member is friendly and quick to offer their assistance. Unfortunately, I returned to the dealership after my airbag service due to unrelated problems with my car. Rob and the service team were of tremendous help! They gave me a beautiful loaner car, kept me updated on the status of my car, and were very flexible with me while I made decisions regarding the repair. Car troubles are stressful, but Frank Leta made the process as smooth as possible. I couldn't be more grateful for my experience here!
Menglong TL
Menglong TL
2015-04-25
I had a great experience at Frank Leta Acura. Every one was so helpful and our salesman Jeff Irby was Awesome! He wasnt to pushy and helped us make the right choice. Can't beat a Leta.
Another GREAT experience at Frank Leta Honda!
by 09/05/2014on
Another GREAT experience at Frank Leta with the help of our very delightful and professional sales person, Tracy K.! She literally made us an offer we could not refuse. We LOVE our new 2014 Honda CRV, we LOVE Frank Leta Honda, and most of all, we LOVE Tracy! Thanks to the whole team for making this a WONDERFUL experience!!!
Acura TSX - Dan C.
by 02/23/2013on
Dan was efficient, concise, helpful and made our car buying experience a great one! He didn't waste our time haggling back and forth- he gave us a fair price on a beautiful car that we can't to have for years to come. Blake helped us with financing and got us a better deal than our own bank!
2013 Acura ILX
by 02/16/2013on
I wanted an Acura because my mother has had 2 Acura TLs and the service was always awesome. Nick was who helped me with my car search and he was very helpful.
I cannot be more happy about buying a car.
by 02/10/2013on
I have been shopping for a new car for about a month, and literally the process has worn me out. I have visited numerous dealerships and went on so many test drives, that I literally keep my insurance card and drivers license in hand. Then my last stop was Frank Leta Acura. It should have been my FIRST stop!! My salesman, Jeff Dowler saw me walking the lot browsing cars and came right out and said "hey man, its cold, wanna come inside?" We sat down and talked about what I was looking for which was a Acura TL. He walked me through the inventory list, and patiently showed me 4 cars. Jeff's help and also thanks to some fresh hot tea and the free chocolate chip cookies, I found the perfect car! After searching for over a month, and with the help of his sales manager Matt Italiano I was able to buy the car I have always wanted at a price that could not be beat anywhere. THEN, as we were wrapping up the purchase, he started telling me all of the extra service that the dealership offers to their customers. I tried not to show it, but I was literally blown away... They go above and BEYOND exceptional. For the first time, I truly enjoyed every aspect of buying a car. Frank Leta and Jeff Dowler, and Matt Italiano made my DAY!. I have owned 21 cars since I was 18 years old. This was hands down the best experience I have ever had buying a car. Thanks Jeff!! You guys ROCK!!!!!!
Couldn't be Better
by 01/18/2013on
Greg S. is product knowledgeable, straightforward, and enjoyable to worth with. Car buying can be stressful at times but I felt comfortable throughout the entire process.
great dealer, excellent buying experience
by 01/04/2013on
Working with Jeff D. and his colleagues on the purchase of my new RDX was great. Frank Leta earned my sale and I am please with the experience of buying from them. This is the first new car I've bought without having buyer's remorse the next day. I think that says a lot about Acura and Frank Leta.
Great Experience!
by 11/13/2012on
I just purchased a new RDX last week, and I was very pleased with the staff at Frank Leta Acura. Everyone was friendly, helpful, and most of all honest. I have had several poor experiences in the past with purchasing a car, but I have to say this was one of the best buying experiences I've had in any industry. The customer service was absolutely commendable. Thank you to Allen and the entire sales team!
Great Dealer
by 07/29/2012on
This was my second car purchased at Frank Leta. Both purchases were great experiences. I would definitely recommend this dealer to anyone looking for a new or used car.
