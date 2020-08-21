service Rating

STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. IVE HAD 2 BAD EXPERIENCES WITH STEVE AND HIS DEALERSHIP. I purchased a vehicle from the dealership, 1st went in for service and my rims were stolen sitting on bricks($5500.00). I believe it was inside job (employee). I talked to Steve the GM and he said they were not responsible but offered a oil change, total joke! Today I go in for an a oil change like previously because I paid for maintenance package, when I purchased the vehicle. The coupon clearly says it is good for 7 years. I get to the DEALERSHIP and service tech says its only good for 5 years and they won't honor contract. I called Steve the gm he said they would honor it. Then 5 mins later said he would not honor it because I reached the limit. I asked how I have several coupons and I asked what is the limit. He said the limit is 7, well why did I get a booklet for more than 7 oil changes. STEVE said it's only good for 5 years. I asked why put 7 years on the coupon. Of course he didn't have an answer. BOTTOM LINE THEY ARE IN IT FOR THE MONEY, basically selling a product with different expiring dates not honoring their very own coupons. IF YOU bought a warranty I caution you to ask questions about expiring services and dates. NEEDLESS TO SAY I WONT BE BACK! I paid for a maintenance contract and you all wont honor it. I AM A PISSED CUSTOMER. TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY! Steve you and your DEALERSHIP is full of [non-permissible content removed]. May consider calling the news!. 2/17/2020. R.Stewart THEN I GET HOME AND NOW I HAVE SCREW IN MY TIRE! OUTDONE. THANKS FRANK LETA Read more