Show Me Auto Mall
1901 MO-291, Harrisonville, MO 64701
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Show Me Auto Mall

4.8
Overall Rating
4.84 out of 5 stars(33)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (2)
33 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stress free!

by Jared on 06/26/2021

Chantel was amazing to work with. She had all the trucks we wanted to test drive up and ready when we arrived, and we had our decision made quick and buying process was quick and simple. In and out! Will definitely be back for our next vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chantel Myers

by Kenya on 04/24/2021

Chantel Myers was amazing,She gave outstanding customer service.Sheheard all my concerns and went out her way to make sure all my wants and needs were meet. Thank you Chantel I highly recommend you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got a car

by Michael Stockdall on 04/24/2021

Chantel found me a couple of cars to look at quickly, didn't try to push anything she knew I didn't want, and got me out quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people

by crashun95 on 04/22/2021

Chantel Myer is by far the best to deal with. We bought the car online and they were more than helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Chantel

by Secoya on 04/07/2021

Make sure you ask for Chantel she was an absolute joy to work with and she was very helpful during the buying process. Her customer service and personality were on point every step of the way. Not to mention she was super easy to talk to about what it was I looking for in a car. Overall I’m happy with my purchase and I would recommend Chantel to anyone looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chantel was AMAZING!

by Ashley on 04/06/2021

Spur of the moment car shopping with my dad and Chantel greeted us on the lot. She made the process quick and easy. We found a car pretty quickly and while test driving it, she worked in the background and made sure everything was handled. As we signed the papers, she was washing it and putting gas in it for me. I definitely recommend her and the dealership for your next used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by Rachel G on 03/26/2021

My husband and I came in looking for a the perfect truck, and Curtis Harger was beyond helpful. He got my husband the truck he wanted, quick and easy. Curtis was beyond helpful and nice. Definitely recommend seeing him for whatever you want!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful

by Karrie on 03/20/2021

Very friendly easy to work with and they really do everything they can to help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Erica on 03/15/2021

Zeke and John made the buying process smooth and stress free! We got exactly what we wanted and they kept it all within our budget. Highly recommend coming here for your next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Zeek is the Man talk to!

by Jesse Harris on 03/11/2021

Called up Zeek at the end of the day about a truck. He located it and had it ready to show when we arrived. Zeek also showed us a few other trucks that fit our needs and was very helpful, kind and informative. Ended up buying one that night! Zeek and the entire service/finance team stayed late and had us out the door quickly. Fair, Honest and Pleasant Car Buying Experience. Highly recommend calling Zeek Clark for your car/truck purchase search!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Curtis was great

by Brad on 03/07/2021

Fast and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jacob is awesome!!😎

by Izabelle Shaddox on 03/04/2021

He helped me get into a good car with payments i can afford very good person to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Curtis was awesome! 😎

by Joel Reeves on 03/01/2021

Curtis was super helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New truck

by New truck on 02/19/2021

I went to Show Me Auto Mall to buy a truck they paired me up with Chantel Meyers. She was very professional and friendly. I would definitely recommend her for your next car or truck purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive and quick buying experience!

by Bailie on 02/19/2021

Chantel and Zeke were great with helping us find a deal that worked for our family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Service I’ve ever received

by First time car buyer on 02/05/2021

went up to look for the PERFECT car , and Jacob Manning was quick to great me on the lot. As he was asking for my price range and what i look for, he finally found the perfect one for me !! without him I would still be stuck with my little 2013 ford fiesta

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Low key but responsive

by Laura on 02/04/2021

I walk away from high pressure sales tactics. Found Curtis to be easy to work with, no pressure, answered our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales folks. Very helpful and knowledgeable.

by R Farrell on 02/04/2021

Very easy car buying experience. Large selection of vehicles. Helpful and friendly sales staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by Sam on 01/31/2021

Chantel was very helpful and made the whole process simple and straightforward. I love my new pickup

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comfortable transaction

by Scott on 01/30/2021

Ryan, the sales manager was very accommodating for a long distance deal as I am about 270 miles from the dealership. With a deposit they promised to hold the car for me, they even removed the car from cargurus very quickly after I agreed to buy it. Ryan had Chantel in sales handled my transaction, I found her to be knowledgeable and straight forward. Overall positive experience. Both Ryan and Chantel were helpful with sending me info and pictures.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chantel is the best!

by Soykb23 on 01/28/2021

Chantel myers always makes the process easy and fast, make sure you ask for her when you go!🔥

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
195 cars in stock
0 new195 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|20 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Welcome to Show Me Auto Mall in Harrisonville, MO. Our family-owned dealership has been the premier place to shop for a quality pre-owned vehicle for over 10 years. Here our team of experts go the extra mile to make your visit extraordinary. At Show Me Auto Mall we take great pride in the products, services and customers service we provide. We are proud to call Harrisonville, MO home and aren’t going anywhere! Here we take our community very seriously and are always looking for ways to give back. We do that through sponsorship and proudly support a variety of community events and organizations.

If you’re looking for a local, family-owned dealership that puts your needs first, we invite you to give Show Me Auto Mall a closer look. Our simple, no-hassle shopping process, top-notch customer service, great prices and incredible selection of vehicle will impress. Stop by and see us today!

Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Television
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

