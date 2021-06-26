Customer Reviews of Show Me Auto Mall
Stress free!
by 06/26/2021on
Chantel was amazing to work with. She had all the trucks we wanted to test drive up and ready when we arrived, and we had our decision made quick and buying process was quick and simple. In and out! Will definitely be back for our next vehicle
Chantel Myers
by 04/24/2021on
Chantel Myers was amazing,She gave outstanding customer service.Sheheard all my concerns and went out her way to make sure all my wants and needs were meet. Thank you Chantel I highly recommend you.
Got a car
by 04/24/2021on
Chantel found me a couple of cars to look at quickly, didn't try to push anything she knew I didn't want, and got me out quickly.
Great people
by 04/22/2021on
Chantel Myer is by far the best to deal with. We bought the car online and they were more than helpful.
Ask for Chantel
by 04/07/2021on
Make sure you ask for Chantel she was an absolute joy to work with and she was very helpful during the buying process. Her customer service and personality were on point every step of the way. Not to mention she was super easy to talk to about what it was I looking for in a car. Overall I’m happy with my purchase and I would recommend Chantel to anyone looking for a car.
Chantel was AMAZING!
by 04/06/2021on
Spur of the moment car shopping with my dad and Chantel greeted us on the lot. She made the process quick and easy. We found a car pretty quickly and while test driving it, she worked in the background and made sure everything was handled. As we signed the papers, she was washing it and putting gas in it for me. I definitely recommend her and the dealership for your next used car.
Amazing!
by 03/26/2021on
My husband and I came in looking for a the perfect truck, and Curtis Harger was beyond helpful. He got my husband the truck he wanted, quick and easy. Curtis was beyond helpful and nice. Definitely recommend seeing him for whatever you want!
Very helpful
by 03/20/2021on
Very friendly easy to work with and they really do everything they can to help
Great Experience
by 03/15/2021on
Zeke and John made the buying process smooth and stress free! We got exactly what we wanted and they kept it all within our budget. Highly recommend coming here for your next car.
Zeek is the Man talk to!
by 03/11/2021on
Called up Zeek at the end of the day about a truck. He located it and had it ready to show when we arrived. Zeek also showed us a few other trucks that fit our needs and was very helpful, kind and informative. Ended up buying one that night! Zeek and the entire service/finance team stayed late and had us out the door quickly. Fair, Honest and Pleasant Car Buying Experience. Highly recommend calling Zeek Clark for your car/truck purchase search!
Curtis was great
by 03/07/2021on
Fast and friendly service
Jacob is awesome!!😎
by 03/04/2021on
He helped me get into a good car with payments i can afford very good person to work with
Curtis was awesome! 😎
by 03/01/2021on
Curtis was super helpful!
New truck
by 02/19/2021on
I went to Show Me Auto Mall to buy a truck they paired me up with Chantel Meyers. She was very professional and friendly. I would definitely recommend her for your next car or truck purchase!
Positive and quick buying experience!
by 02/19/2021on
Chantel and Zeke were great with helping us find a deal that worked for our family!
Best Service I’ve ever received
by 02/05/2021on
went up to look for the PERFECT car , and Jacob Manning was quick to great me on the lot. As he was asking for my price range and what i look for, he finally found the perfect one for me !! without him I would still be stuck with my little 2013 ford fiesta
Low key but responsive
by 02/04/2021on
I walk away from high pressure sales tactics. Found Curtis to be easy to work with, no pressure, answered our questions.
Great Sales folks. Very helpful and knowledgeable.
by 02/04/2021on
Very easy car buying experience. Large selection of vehicles. Helpful and friendly sales staff.
Quick and easy
by 01/31/2021on
Chantel was very helpful and made the whole process simple and straightforward. I love my new pickup
Comfortable transaction
by 01/30/2021on
Ryan, the sales manager was very accommodating for a long distance deal as I am about 270 miles from the dealership. With a deposit they promised to hold the car for me, they even removed the car from cargurus very quickly after I agreed to buy it. Ryan had Chantel in sales handled my transaction, I found her to be knowledgeable and straight forward. Overall positive experience. Both Ryan and Chantel were helpful with sending me info and pictures.
Chantel is the best!
by 01/28/2021on
Chantel myers always makes the process easy and fast, make sure you ask for her when you go!🔥
