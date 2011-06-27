Maplewood Toyota

Maplewood Toyota

See AllEXTERIORNEWSALES
Maplewood Toyota - Minnesota's #1 Volume Dealer
Visit dealer’s website 
2873 Maplewood Dr, Maplewood, MN 55109
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Maplewood Toyota

19 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
275 cars in stock
0 new206 used69 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Since 1982, Maplewood Toyota has been a highly trusted Toyota dealer. We provide quality Toyota Sales, Service, Parts and Service for the Maplewood, MN and the Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN area including Roseville, Oakdale, Lino Lakes, Forest Lake, and Stillwater. Browse our large inventory of over 1000 vehicles including New Toyotas and high quality Used Cars and trucks. We also feature New Car Specials every month.

Maplewood Toyota Dealership Value

As Minnesota's #1 volume Toyota dealer, we offer superior value and a great customer experience. Our large inventory includes the latest models Toyota has to offer. For example, you can choose from the cost effective 2017 Prius Hybrid, the dependable 2017 Camry, the sporty 2017 RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid, the comfortable 2017 Corolla, the hard-working 2017 Tacoma and Tundra, the versatile 2017 4Runner, 2017 Highlander or Highlander Hybrids, and the family-friendly 2017 Sienna.

Contact us at 651-482-1322 or www.maplewoodtoyota.com

what sets us apart
Toyota President's Cabinet Award Board of Governors Presidents Award Customer First Advisory Board Award Dealer of The Year Award Consumer Satisfaction Award Toyota Certificate of Excellence Award Sales Excellence Award Toyota Service Excellence Awar
Maplewood Toyota is a Minnesota Toyota Dealer that is committed to providing the highest quality products and services in the automotive marketplace - and we do so with honesty, integrity and absolute commitment to our customer's total satisfaction.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes