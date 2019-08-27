Customer Reviews of Crest Lincoln all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (22)
They did everything they could to find the car I wanted and planned the delivery around my schedule. Lucy Jakey was great!!!!
The engine light came on My Lincoln Navigator on a Sunday. I wanted to get it checked out before heading out on a 4 hour road trip that Thursday. They were able to squeeze me in their very busy schedule and get the issue resolved by Wednesday. I was so grateful for the amazing and timely service!
Appointments are easy to set up online. The service department works very efficiently and the time spent waiting is minimal. The service representatives are very good at explaining what was done to my vehicle and point out any items (wear items) that are coming due. Thank you, everyone!
The service staff did a great job of keeping me informed and the service waiting area was well kept and stocked with comfort items. I felt taken care of.
Quality and speed of the service and the friendliness of the staff
Nancy Frasier is truly outstanding! Could not be better at her job.
Jim Linvile, service manager always takes the time to explain whatever is going on with my vehicle. He also answers my questions. He is the best. I always ask for him when I bring my vehicle in for service.
Your service department is fast and efficient! The staff is kind & caring. There is beverages & treats waiting for your arrival!
great service!! Fast and Friendly. Always understand what your vehicle problems are. take care of any problems you have the first time.
Had vehicle dropped off on Sunday - dealer had NOT been contacted by Lincoln Service and wasn't aware it was there. Also asked to do an oil change, said they would, but it was not done. Communication could be improved.
Service new car, used car, purchase everything.
valet service
quick return time
Everything was perfect. Thank you!
08/26/2019
The courteous and knowledgable staff.
Being immediately met, a brief review of what service work you were going to do, asking if anything else you could do, ease of getting a loaner and getting a newer clean loaner vehicle.
Pick up service and delivery service. All questions were answered in a timely Manor.
It was an easy check in and quick service.
07/07/2019
I had my MKZ services at Crest the folks there are professional. They do great job, honest and respectful. I drive my car there from Detroit Eastside for all services.
01/30/2019
Fast, efficient service.
We bought a 2019 MKC. Beautiful car, it took a while to come in but that is not the dealers fault. Delays in the building process. We have only had it a few days but so far it is just great. Roger Tauck is our salesman and was great to work with. We are very happy.
