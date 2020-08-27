Skip to main content
Crest Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
36200 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Crest Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(113)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above and beyond!

by LauraAG on 08/27/2020

The engine light came on My Lincoln Navigator on a Sunday. I wanted to get it checked out before heading out on a 4 hour road trip that Thursday. They were able to squeeze me in their very busy schedule and get the issue resolved by Wednesday. I was so grateful for the amazing and timely service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
113 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 2019 Lincoln MKZ 3.0T

by James on 08/27/2019

They did everything they could to find the car I wanted and planned the delivery around my schedule. Lucy Jakey was great!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and Efficient

by Michael on 08/27/2019

Appointments are easy to set up online. The service department works very efficiently and the time spent waiting is minimal. The service representatives are very good at explaining what was done to my vehicle and point out any items (wear items) that are coming due. Thank you, everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service at Crest Lincoln!

by James on 08/27/2019

The service staff did a great job of keeping me informed and the service waiting area was well kept and stocked with comfort items. I felt taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by Daniel on 08/27/2019

Quality and speed of the service and the friendliness of the staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice Job!

by Donald on 08/26/2019

Nancy Frasier is truly outstanding! Could not be better at her job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Paul on 08/26/2019

Jim Linvile, service manager always takes the time to explain whatever is going on with my vehicle. He also answers my questions. He is the best. I always ask for him when I bring my vehicle in for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Crease Lincoln : the best of the best!

by Lori on 08/26/2019

Your service department is fast and efficient! The staff is kind & caring. There is beverages & treats waiting for your arrival!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Ronald on 08/26/2019

great service!! Fast and Friendly. Always understand what your vehicle problems are. take care of any problems you have the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Navigator - wouldn't go into drive

by Dorothy on 08/26/2019

Had vehicle dropped off on Sunday - dealer had NOT been contacted by Lincoln Service and wasn't aware it was there. Also asked to do an oil change, said they would, but it was not done. Communication could be improved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by James on 08/26/2019

Service new car, used car, purchase everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service!

by Arthur on 08/26/2019

valet service quick return time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Department

by JDB on 08/26/2019

Everything was perfect. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honest Abe

by Margaret on 08/26/2019

The courteous and knowledgable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ho hum. Just another great service visit

by William on 08/26/2019

Being immediately met, a brief review of what service work you were going to do, asking if anything else you could do, ease of getting a loaner and getting a newer clean loaner vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Navigator

by Michael on 08/26/2019

Pick up service and delivery service. All questions were answered in a timely Manor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Crest Service

by Aaron on 08/26/2019

It was an easy check in and quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Frantzie on 07/07/2019

I had my MKZ services at Crest the folks there are professional. They do great job, honest and respectful. I drive my car there from Detroit Eastside for all services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall work completed

by MW, Warren on 01/30/2019

Fast, efficient service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my car

by tmroz03 on 11/19/2018

We bought a 2019 MKC. Beautiful car, it took a while to come in but that is not the dealers fault. Delays in the building process. We have only had it a few days but so far it is just great. Roger Tauck is our salesman and was great to work with. We are very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
20 cars in stock
0 new0 used20 certified pre-owned
Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln Nautilus
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKC
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln MKZ
Lincoln MKZ
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
