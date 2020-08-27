Crest Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Crest Lincoln
Above and beyond!
by 08/27/2020on
The engine light came on My Lincoln Navigator on a Sunday. I wanted to get it checked out before heading out on a 4 hour road trip that Thursday. They were able to squeeze me in their very busy schedule and get the issue resolved by Wednesday. I was so grateful for the amazing and timely service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2019 Lincoln MKZ 3.0T
by 08/27/2019on
They did everything they could to find the car I wanted and planned the delivery around my schedule. Lucy Jakey was great!!!!
Friendly and Efficient
by 08/27/2019on
Appointments are easy to set up online. The service department works very efficiently and the time spent waiting is minimal. The service representatives are very good at explaining what was done to my vehicle and point out any items (wear items) that are coming due. Thank you, everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service at Crest Lincoln!
by 08/27/2019on
The service staff did a great job of keeping me informed and the service waiting area was well kept and stocked with comfort items. I felt taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 08/27/2019on
Quality and speed of the service and the friendliness of the staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Job!
by 08/26/2019on
Nancy Frasier is truly outstanding! Could not be better at her job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/26/2019on
Jim Linvile, service manager always takes the time to explain whatever is going on with my vehicle. He also answers my questions. He is the best. I always ask for him when I bring my vehicle in for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crease Lincoln : the best of the best!
by 08/26/2019on
Your service department is fast and efficient! The staff is kind & caring. There is beverages & treats waiting for your arrival!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/26/2019on
great service!! Fast and Friendly. Always understand what your vehicle problems are. take care of any problems you have the first time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Navigator - wouldn't go into drive
by 08/26/2019on
Had vehicle dropped off on Sunday - dealer had NOT been contacted by Lincoln Service and wasn't aware it was there. Also asked to do an oil change, said they would, but it was not done. Communication could be improved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 08/26/2019on
Service new car, used car, purchase everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service!
by 08/26/2019on
valet service quick return time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Department
by 08/26/2019on
Everything was perfect. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest Abe
by 08/26/2019on
The courteous and knowledgable staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ho hum. Just another great service visit
by 08/26/2019on
Being immediately met, a brief review of what service work you were going to do, asking if anything else you could do, ease of getting a loaner and getting a newer clean loaner vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Navigator
by 08/26/2019on
Pick up service and delivery service. All questions were answered in a timely Manor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crest Service
by 08/26/2019on
It was an easy check in and quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 07/07/2019on
I had my MKZ services at Crest the folks there are professional. They do great job, honest and respectful. I drive my car there from Detroit Eastside for all services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall work completed
by 01/30/2019on
Fast, efficient service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my car
by 11/19/2018on
We bought a 2019 MKC. Beautiful car, it took a while to come in but that is not the dealers fault. Delays in the building process. We have only had it a few days but so far it is just great. Roger Tauck is our salesman and was great to work with. We are very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes