Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Quick and Painless
by 10/13/2021on
Great attentiveness by attending staff, and ease-of-experience in all facets. Made the experience rather painless and even a bit fun.
Henegar
by 10/11/2021on
Matt henegar is a great salesman my grandson says he is a cool person he really tried hard and got my loan approved and i really appreciate him
Maintenance visits
by 10/09/2021on
Quick friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Job Well Done and with a Carwash, Too.
by 10/08/2021on
Done quickly and professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very open
by 10/07/2021on
Very open with everything. Most transparent dealer I have worked with. Leasing. Quick and straight to the point.
Diet Coke Girl
by 10/04/2021on
Jay was so amazing to work with on purchasing a vehicle. He was kind, thoughtful, patient, and knowledgeable. My personal favorite was Jay’s persistence in finding a car that worked for all my needs. Jay’s assistant Lauren is sharp, helpful, knowledgeable, and delightful to be around. I appreciate Travis and Jake’s help to bring the finances together. Jay has me as a customer for life now. He’s interested in working on my current and future vehicle goals. This is quite literally the most pleasant car buying experience I’ve ever had. Jay got me everything I wanted in a vehicle even when if it didn’t come with it, he made it happen through other avenues. I’m so happy with my experience and vehicle. It was an all around excellent experience! Would recommend Jay to anyone and everyone!.
Catchy title
by 10/04/2021on
Matt Lessley was great, let me test drive a bunch of cars, found something in my price range, and everyone was super nice
Happy car hunter
by 09/30/2021on
Although the car we saw online and wanted was sold, Jay worked very hard to find us what we wanted. I have one very happy, hard working 17 year old. Car shopping during the pandemic is not your usual way to shop. But Jay was able to find us exactly what she wanted. We appreciated him working so well with us. All the staff was extremely nice and welcoming.
Spaceman!
by 09/29/2021on
Great customer service. Friendly and helpful
Kia Telluride
by 09/29/2021on
Matt did a great job and the entire Seelye team has been fantastic
Great experience
by 09/29/2021on
Extremely helpful - no pressure - informative - laid back. Matt Lessley and his team helped me out. Highly recommend
What a star
by 09/28/2021on
Pinky was contagiously positive and helpful and in a great no pressure environment. Will certainly recommend this dealership, especially as they run on salary rather than commission.
Great place to buy a car!
by 09/27/2021on
Matt was awesome! He walked me through all my options, was patient and very nice. I highly recommend reaching out if you want a great deal! Ashly and Travis were very helpful as well.
4x4 adventure mobile
by 09/26/2021on
Matt H really helped me find my dream car yesterday. He was patient and made sure to ask me everything that I wanted out of a vehicle. He even went as far as to make sure that the vehicle I would be purchasing would have a hitch on it so that I can tow a camper and other things. Matt spent a lot of time with me and didn’t stop putting in effort until I found the perfect vehicle. Thank you so much for helping me find the perfect Jeep. My wife and I will be out on our next adventure in no time.
Definitely a happy customer
by 09/26/2021on
My sales agent really kept me well informed and at ease.
They really do wanna see ya in a Kia!
by 09/25/2021on
David and Ashly were EXTREMELY helpful and very professional. Did not rush me into anything I didn’t want to do, and explained everything to me in great detail about my new car. Definitely recommend doing business with them (:
Excellent
by 09/22/2021on
Great experience.. Great job helping me find a great vehicle. Experience was fantastic.
Excellent
by 09/22/2021on
Extremely nice and professional, made the car buying process very easy
Amazingly helpful and nicest group ever
by 09/21/2021on
The Kia group with Jay as the lead er helped me with a new car and made my day and dreams come true.
Great service
by 09/20/2021on
David was very helpful and kept me informed about what was going on. Everything went well. I would definitely buy from them again.
New leasing
by 09/20/2021on
Matt has been more than helpful in the process of leasing my new car. Very informative and friendly.
