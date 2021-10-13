  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
4102 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(881)
Recommend: Yes (879) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Painless

by Anthony on 10/13/2021

Great attentiveness by attending staff, and ease-of-experience in all facets. Made the experience rather painless and even a bit fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1419 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Painless

by Anthony on 10/13/2021

Great attentiveness by attending staff, and ease-of-experience in all facets. Made the experience rather painless and even a bit fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Henegar

by Mae on 10/11/2021

Matt henegar is a great salesman my grandson says he is a cool person he really tried hard and got my loan approved and i really appreciate him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance visits

by Marianne on 10/09/2021

Quick friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job Well Done and with a Carwash, Too.

by Kristine on 10/08/2021

Done quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very open

by Eric on 10/07/2021

Very open with everything. Most transparent dealer I have worked with. Leasing. Quick and straight to the point.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Diet Coke Girl

by Krysten on 10/04/2021

Jay was so amazing to work with on purchasing a vehicle. He was kind, thoughtful, patient, and knowledgeable. My personal favorite was Jay’s persistence in finding a car that worked for all my needs. Jay’s assistant Lauren is sharp, helpful, knowledgeable, and delightful to be around. I appreciate Travis and Jake’s help to bring the finances together. Jay has me as a customer for life now. He’s interested in working on my current and future vehicle goals. This is quite literally the most pleasant car buying experience I’ve ever had. Jay got me everything I wanted in a vehicle even when if it didn’t come with it, he made it happen through other avenues. I’m so happy with my experience and vehicle. It was an all around excellent experience! Would recommend Jay to anyone and everyone!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Catchy title

by Codiferous on 10/04/2021

Matt Lessley was great, let me test drive a bunch of cars, found something in my price range, and everyone was super nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy car hunter

by Chadsy on 09/30/2021

Although the car we saw online and wanted was sold, Jay worked very hard to find us what we wanted. I have one very happy, hard working 17 year old. Car shopping during the pandemic is not your usual way to shop. But Jay was able to find us exactly what she wanted. We appreciated him working so well with us. All the staff was extremely nice and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spaceman!

by Nelson on 09/29/2021

Great customer service. Friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia Telluride

by Carl Mathiak on 09/29/2021

Matt did a great job and the entire Seelye team has been fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Zach on 09/29/2021

Extremely helpful - no pressure - informative - laid back. Matt Lessley and his team helped me out. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What a star

by Jess on 09/28/2021

Pinky was contagiously positive and helpful and in a great no pressure environment. Will certainly recommend this dealership, especially as they run on salary rather than commission.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car!

by Pamela on 09/27/2021

Matt was awesome! He walked me through all my options, was patient and very nice. I highly recommend reaching out if you want a great deal! Ashly and Travis were very helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

4x4 adventure mobile

by Key M on 09/26/2021

Matt H really helped me find my dream car yesterday. He was patient and made sure to ask me everything that I wanted out of a vehicle. He even went as far as to make sure that the vehicle I would be purchasing would have a hitch on it so that I can tow a camper and other things. Matt spent a lot of time with me and didn’t stop putting in effort until I found the perfect vehicle. Thank you so much for helping me find the perfect Jeep. My wife and I will be out on our next adventure in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Definitely a happy customer

by Dale on 09/26/2021

My sales agent really kept me well informed and at ease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They really do wanna see ya in a Kia!

by Jace Bishop on 09/25/2021

David and Ashly were EXTREMELY helpful and very professional. Did not rush me into anything I didn’t want to do, and explained everything to me in great detail about my new car. Definitely recommend doing business with them (:

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Tom on 09/22/2021

Great experience.. Great job helping me find a great vehicle. Experience was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Corey on 09/22/2021

Extremely nice and professional, made the car buying process very easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazingly helpful and nicest group ever

by Heath on 09/21/2021

The Kia group with Jay as the lead er helped me with a new car and made my day and dreams come true.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Dale on 09/20/2021

David was very helpful and kept me informed about what was going on. Everything went well. I would definitely buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New leasing

by Abbey H on 09/20/2021

Matt has been more than helpful in the process of leasing my new car. Very informative and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
100 cars in stock
39 new57 used4 certified pre-owned
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
10 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
9 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The Seelye name has been part of the Kalamazoo automotive industry for over 50 years. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is proud to be a member of the Seelye family. We carry on the tradition this name has established. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo offers a wide variety of Kia models. This includes comfortable and capable cars like the Optima and Forte and versatile crossovers like the Sorento and Sportage. Test drive all of these cars right here at our Kalamazoo location. The various pages on our website provide additional information about the services we offer at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo. Take a look around and learn more about what we can do for our Kalamazoo customers.

Many car shoppers are drawn to the value the used market offers. In addition to our inventory of new Kia models, Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is home to an impressive selection of pre-owned vehicles. This includes pre-owned Kia models as well as cars from a variety of manufacturers.

what sets us apart
Edmunds 5 star winner 3 years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019)
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes