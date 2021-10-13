5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Jay was so amazing to work with on purchasing a vehicle. He was kind, thoughtful, patient, and knowledgeable. My personal favorite was Jay’s persistence in finding a car that worked for all my needs. Jay’s assistant Lauren is sharp, helpful, knowledgeable, and delightful to be around. I appreciate Travis and Jake’s help to bring the finances together. Jay has me as a customer for life now. He’s interested in working on my current and future vehicle goals. This is quite literally the most pleasant car buying experience I’ve ever had. Jay got me everything I wanted in a vehicle even when if it didn’t come with it, he made it happen through other avenues. I’m so happy with my experience and vehicle. It was an all around excellent experience! Would recommend Jay to anyone and everyone!. Read more