Car purchase at Atamian Honda
by 11/01/2020on
My third time purchasing a car from them. The most honest and straightforward dealer, in my experience. They will explain all the pricing tricks and disclaimers you see in car purchase adds.
Great service
by 09/27/2020on
I knew I wanted a Honda and needed to find the right dealership. Atamian Honda gave me the best price for my trade in, helped me to find the car with all the features I wanted (HR-V, leased the 2018, now leasing the 2020!), and worked with me to pay the best price! They were recommended by a friend and I would recommend them to anyone!
Quick and easy
by 09/16/2020on
Love coming here always quick and easy
Leased vehicle
by 09/14/2020on
Just leased my 3rd CRV with Atamian. All 3 transactions have been smooth and easy. Edwin from the sales team is great to work with and would highly recommend him to anyone.
Bad experience
by 09/13/2020on
The worse experience I have with this dealership in my life. Sale person didn't have knowledge of his products and technology to use and the floor manger refused to help him. I had to visit 4 times to finalize the lease deal. They also fulled 3 times hard credit bureaus reports for single leasing transaction. One on August 27 and 2 on August 31. I particularly told the financial manger if he is pulling my credit report again and he said yes. I explained it to him that the sale person already did the inquiry before we agreed on car or purchase. He ignored my request.
Service
by 09/10/2020on
Sal did an excellent job explaining the service and results. It was time to have belts replaced on my 2014 ridgeline. Great service as always and their shuttle service was prompt and friendly
2020 CRV Hybrid
by 09/05/2020on
This was my first experience with Atamian. Will definitely purchase again. Alston was an amazing salesman. Definitely makes you feel at ease with such a stressful purchase.
Great experience
by 08/24/2020on
Had a good experience when I bought my new Honda CR-V hybrid this weekend. Everyone was very nice and they didn’t rush you or anything. Very accommodating and quick sale
Experience
by 08/21/2020on
This is my seventh carI have bought at atamian Great experience and they always help me to get the right car . Jim Tringale is the person I always deal with and he goes above and beyond to work with his customers . Highly recommend !
Ten stars
by 08/07/2020on
I had an issue with my new Pilot. I know many times these things can be user error, but could not figure this one out. Atamian Honda took me the same day and made my car whole again. They showed me a few things in the electronics that I may not have understood. :). They even gave me a ride so I did not have to wait. Big kudos, Tony!!
Atamien
by 08/07/2020on
Quick and easy service visit. Sal was terrific. Certainly recommend them.
Outstanding experience at Atamian
by 08/02/2020on
Atamian and Andre LeDuc made buying a car painless and enjoyable. We got a very good price and exceptional service.
Oil change
by 07/27/2020on
The service staff was helpful, he took the time to look into my acc to check for rewards. Indeed, I had some and was able put the rewards toward my balance. K was happy🤗
Friendly Sales people who work with you to make you happy
by 07/19/2020on
The whole process was super simple. I made them an offer, they reaponded with what they could offer me. They didn’t give me a run around answer just to get me to come in. They were super honest and transparent from the start. They did not try to upsale me with anything I didn’t want/ask for. I didn’t realize there was an additional charge (which was listed right in the email they sent me, I just missed it) and they worked with me and lowered what they could (when they really did not have to). In fact, I didn’t even ask them to. My sales person, Vickey (she was the best) could sense I was unhappy by my body language and went in and talked to her manager to see if there was anything they could do. I would definitely recommend them and plan on using them the next time I’m looking for a new car.
Excellent service and great value
by 07/16/2020on
Great services and friendly staffs. The facility is clean and wait time was minimal!
Consistent Outstanding Service
by 07/16/2020on
I have been using Atamian Honda to service my vehicles for 12+ years. They have never tried to sell me anything I didn’t need and they are always mindful of my time and budget. Service manager Jason P and most recently service advisor Ray provided outstanding service and kept me updated every step of the way. Great service!
Great experience!
by 07/14/2020on
Great no hassle experience. Mike was my salesman and he did a great job during the whole process. I was buying a car for my daughter and even changed cars from a accord to cr-v during the buying process. Mike had no concern and wasn’t upset even after saying I’ll take the accord and changing my mind last min. Good sales managers as well.
Buying a Car
by 07/13/2020on
Very good people to work with. They don’t pressure you into doing anything you wouldn’t want to do. I’ll recommend this dealership to anyone.
Great experience start to finish
by 07/09/2020on
I was able to handle all negotiations remotely before going to dealer. Showed up to take test drive and had all paperwork done including financing, registration, plates and inspection.
Great service at Atamian
by 07/08/2020on
I had a great experience with Alston in the sales team during the purchase of a 2020 Accord Hybrid. He was knowledgeable about the car, helped through the entire process in registration, and gave me a fair price.
Recall review
by 06/24/2020on
Who is quite easy to get an appointment they took it in got it done right away checked on some other things for me give it a good inspection who could ask for more they did a great job.