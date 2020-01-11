sales Rating

The whole process was super simple. I made them an offer, they reaponded with what they could offer me. They didn’t give me a run around answer just to get me to come in. They were super honest and transparent from the start. They did not try to upsale me with anything I didn’t want/ask for. I didn’t realize there was an additional charge (which was listed right in the email they sent me, I just missed it) and they worked with me and lowered what they could (when they really did not have to). In fact, I didn’t even ask them to. My sales person, Vickey (she was the best) could sense I was unhappy by my body language and went in and talked to her manager to see if there was anything they could do. I would definitely recommend them and plan on using them the next time I’m looking for a new car. Read more