Atamian Honda

150 Main St, Tewksbury, MA 01876
(855) 204-6794
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Atamian Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
(135)
Recommend: Yes (125) No (10)
sales Rating

Car purchase at Atamian Honda

by Edward Feldman on 11/01/2020

My third time purchasing a car from them. The most honest and straightforward dealer, in my experience. They will explain all the pricing tricks and disclaimers you see in car purchase adds.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by AlexB on 09/27/2020

I knew I wanted a Honda and needed to find the right dealership. Atamian Honda gave me the best price for my trade in, helped me to find the car with all the features I wanted (HR-V, leased the 2018, now leasing the 2020!), and worked with me to pay the best price! They were recommended by a friend and I would recommend them to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Quick and easy

by Reena on 09/16/2020

Love coming here always quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Leased vehicle

by Sean M on 09/14/2020

Just leased my 3rd CRV with Atamian. All 3 transactions have been smooth and easy. Edwin from the sales team is great to work with and would highly recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bad experience

by Anwar on 09/13/2020

The worse experience I have with this dealership in my life. Sale person didn't have knowledge of his products and technology to use and the floor manger refused to help him. I had to visit 4 times to finalize the lease deal. They also fulled 3 times hard credit bureaus reports for single leasing transaction. One on August 27 and 2 on August 31. I particularly told the financial manger if he is pulling my credit report again and he said yes. I explained it to him that the sale person already did the inquiry before we agreed on car or purchase. He ignored my request.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Service

by Art Zontini on 09/10/2020

Sal did an excellent job explaining the service and results. It was time to have belts replaced on my 2014 ridgeline. Great service as always and their shuttle service was prompt and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 CRV Hybrid

by Val R on 09/05/2020

This was my first experience with Atamian. Will definitely purchase again. Alston was an amazing salesman. Definitely makes you feel at ease with such a stressful purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Anonymous on 08/24/2020

Had a good experience when I bought my new Honda CR-V hybrid this weekend. Everyone was very nice and they didn’t rush you or anything. Very accommodating and quick sale

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Experience

by Sue omalley on 08/21/2020

This is my seventh carI have bought at atamian Great experience and they always help me to get the right car . Jim Tringale is the person I always deal with and he goes above and beyond to work with his customers . Highly recommend !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Ten stars

by Matawanakee on 08/07/2020

I had an issue with my new Pilot. I know many times these things can be user error, but could not figure this one out. Atamian Honda took me the same day and made my car whole again. They showed me a few things in the electronics that I may not have understood. :). They even gave me a ride so I did not have to wait. Big kudos, Tony!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Atamien

by Atamien on 08/07/2020

Quick and easy service visit. Sal was terrific. Certainly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding experience at Atamian

by Jennifer Watson on 08/02/2020

Atamian and Andre LeDuc made buying a car painless and enjoyable. We got a very good price and exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Satified Customer on 07/27/2020

The service staff was helpful, he took the time to look into my acc to check for rewards. Indeed, I had some and was able put the rewards toward my balance. K was happy🤗

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly Sales people who work with you to make you happy

by Whitney on 07/19/2020

The whole process was super simple. I made them an offer, they reaponded with what they could offer me. They didn’t give me a run around answer just to get me to come in. They were super honest and transparent from the start. They did not try to upsale me with anything I didn’t want/ask for. I didn’t realize there was an additional charge (which was listed right in the email they sent me, I just missed it) and they worked with me and lowered what they could (when they really did not have to). In fact, I didn’t even ask them to. My sales person, Vickey (she was the best) could sense I was unhappy by my body language and went in and talked to her manager to see if there was anything they could do. I would definitely recommend them and plan on using them the next time I’m looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service and great value

by Eugene Shek on 07/16/2020

Great services and friendly staffs. The facility is clean and wait time was minimal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Consistent Outstanding Service

by Eileen on 07/16/2020

I have been using Atamian Honda to service my vehicles for 12+ years. They have never tried to sell me anything I didn’t need and they are always mindful of my time and budget. Service manager Jason P and most recently service advisor Ray provided outstanding service and kept me updated every step of the way. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Nick on 07/14/2020

Great no hassle experience. Mike was my salesman and he did a great job during the whole process. I was buying a car for my daughter and even changed cars from a accord to cr-v during the buying process. Mike had no concern and wasn’t upset even after saying I’ll take the accord and changing my mind last min. Good sales managers as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a Car

by Justice Ganyo on 07/13/2020

Very good people to work with. They don’t pressure you into doing anything you wouldn’t want to do. I’ll recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience start to finish

by Ronald Sickles on 07/09/2020

I was able to handle all negotiations remotely before going to dealer. Showed up to take test drive and had all paperwork done including financing, registration, plates and inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service at Atamian

by Dan on 07/08/2020

I had a great experience with Alston in the sales team during the purchase of a 2020 Accord Hybrid. He was knowledgeable about the car, helped through the entire process in registration, and gave me a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall review

by Alley cat on 06/24/2020

Who is quite easy to get an appointment they took it in got it done right away checked on some other things for me give it a good inspection who could ask for more they did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
