Awarded 2018, 2020, 2021

Atamian Honda

Atamian Honda
Awarded 2018, 2020, 2021
150 Main St, Tewksbury, MA 01876
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Atamian Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
4.74 out of 5 stars(151)
Recommend: Yes (144) No (7)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience all around!

by Mike on 10/13/2021

Very friendly staff. No pressure during test drive. Fast process for buying; I was able to leave with the car the same day and only spent about 4 hrs in dealership start to finish. Found a mistake on my paperwork after I purchased the car and my salesman Leo drove to my house with the corrected papers to have me sign. He really went above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Atamian Honda, Christopher Holder

by JenJ on 09/21/2021

Great dealership to work with. Leased my last 2 Pilots with them. Pleasant to work with. Chris Holder made the process very enjoyable. Great looking dealership, clean and spacious. I would 100% recommend Chris and Atamian!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Wendy on 09/15/2021

I have shopped at a different honda for the past 17 years. I will be car shopping at Atamian Honda in Tewkesbury Mass for now on. The sales person I had was great he did not rush me and wanted to make this work to meet my budget. I highly recommend Atamian Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Dom Chan on 09/13/2021

I am so happy with the car I purchased. Thanks to the reasonable price you negotiate. I will certainly recommended your service to all my friends and family. Thank you for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Maddy Usher on 09/05/2021

Thank you to everyone at Atamian Honda for excellent service, especially to Jack, who fixed my Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and good people.

by Ilia on 09/03/2021

Just a right place to by a car .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Dan on 09/01/2021

Chris went above what most would do to solve and fix a problem that arose. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda CRV

by Ron Nadeau on 08/29/2021

Nice clean showroom, everyone was very friendly and Dom Chan my sales Consultant was very patient and gave me options to make a decision as to what vehicle I wanted to purchase thanks for everything great experience Honda CRV

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Atamian visit

by T Noland on 08/25/2021

Sales experience was excellent. Very helpful towards addressing my concerns and search. Very pleased with car purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Wally from Dracut on 08/23/2021

My new 2021 CR-V purchase at Atamian Honda was a great experience. The saleswoman is knowledgeable about the SUV and worked extremely hard to ensure a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Right Place To Go

by RL on 08/16/2021

I purchased a Honda Civic with a good car trade-in value at Atamian. I am very satisfied. Especially thank Andre LeDuc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sale ever!!

by Cyndi on 07/17/2021

Impressed by the turn-around time and the ease for trading my 2018 Nissan for a showroom 2021 Honda. It was great reconnecting Alston, the same salesman who sold me my Nissan. He always has his customers interests and circumstances in mind to achieve what we’re looking for. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

100% recommended for getting a new car

by JD on 07/10/2021

Everyone goes above and beyond to try to make you happy. Alston was great and very knowledgeable 10/10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dream car!

by Millie on 07/06/2021

Thank you the Atamian Honda team! I went to a couple of different dealers and there is where I had the best experience! Thank you for working with me and for all your help! Alston you were great! A plus also that they delivered my beautiful brand new car.! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealer which gives best deal

by Meet Mehta on 06/24/2021

We arrived at the dealership, we were greeted and taken care of every minute requirements. Sales person Leo was so knowledgeable, he thoroughly explained everything in detailed and made our selection process so easy and hassle free. This was our second car in recent years, but the whole process couldn't have been so smooth without Atamian and Leo. Would highly recommend Atamian to everyone for their next vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding sales team professionalism

by Mark Buechner on 06/23/2021

The Atamian Honda sales team provided truthful insight and information regarding the impact of the semiconductor shortage and its impact on price and their available inventory. Limited inventory impacts a customer’s negotiation ability. However, the sales person and sales manager made every effort to get down to the monthly price that I was willing to pay. I was extremely pleased with the lack of significant dealer pressure and negotiation. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. The highly successful sales day that occurred during my visit (~30 vehicles were sold in a short period of time) resulted in a several hour wait to finalize the purchase financing paperwork. However, the sales team was very attentive during the entire delay.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thumps up to Atamian Honda

by Bill Hardy on 06/19/2021

I dreaded going looking for a new car. I shop around at different dealerships and found Atamian Honda in Tewksbury Mass. to have a large inventory to choose from. The salesperson was extremely helpful and courteous. I plan on shopping there first for my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Spencer Holmes on 06/19/2021

They sold me the best car ever, treated me right, and got me a great deal. One stop shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive experience!!!!

by K Cormier on 06/14/2021

Driss Zaoui was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly. Driss worked with me so I could remain within my budget. I leased a 2021 HR-V. I went in on Thursday and drove home with it on Friday. I have already recommend Driss/Atamian to a friend! On a scale of 1-10 I give a 10!!!! KC/Andover

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman was an expert.

by Atamian on 06/08/2021

Double D took hid time to make sure we were completely satisfied with the whole buying process. I would recommend Atamian Honda to anyone interested in buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Content Customer Driving New CR-V 2021

by GBC on 06/07/2021

Atamian Honda has the best inventory of automobiles in the region. We were able to purchase our first choice of color for the exterior and interior. Andre, our salesperson, was very knowledgeable in explaining the new technology features and then the steps needed to complete the trade and purchase. He also took time to run through all the settings on the day of pickup. We feel we are in good hands for regular maintenance needs with the dealership as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
150 cars in stock
70 new45 used35 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

When you’re looking for a dealership with roots planted firmly in the community it serves, you know you can count on Atamian Honda. The Atamian family has been in the auto business for almost 100 years, going back to the years following the First World War. It was in 1924, that Nish Atamian traded a horse and trailer from a milk company in exchange for a new Dodge. From those humble beginnings sprang a family-owned and operated business that has expanded and improved with every generation.

Today, Atamian sells hundreds of new Honda vehicles—from the Honda Civic sedan to the Pilot SUV—as well as a wide range of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are located at 150 Main St in Tewskbury, MA, where our state-of-the-art Honda franchise sits between Route 38 and I-495 and spans a tremendous 40,000 square feet.

We’re happy to say that we have helped thousands of individuals and families throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and many other states. Come enjoy the benefits of working with us!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
Spanish
Khmer

