Customer Reviews of Atamian Honda
Great experience all around!
by 10/13/2021on
Very friendly staff. No pressure during test drive. Fast process for buying; I was able to leave with the car the same day and only spent about 4 hrs in dealership start to finish. Found a mistake on my paperwork after I purchased the car and my salesman Leo drove to my house with the corrected papers to have me sign. He really went above and beyond!
Great experience all around!
by 10/13/2021on
Very friendly staff. No pressure during test drive. Fast process for buying; I was able to leave with the car the same day and only spent about 4 hrs in dealership start to finish. Found a mistake on my paperwork after I purchased the car and my salesman Leo drove to my house with the corrected papers to have me sign. He really went above and beyond!
Atamian Honda, Christopher Holder
by 09/21/2021on
Great dealership to work with. Leased my last 2 Pilots with them. Pleasant to work with. Chris Holder made the process very enjoyable. Great looking dealership, clean and spacious. I would 100% recommend Chris and Atamian!
New Car
by 09/15/2021on
I have shopped at a different honda for the past 17 years. I will be car shopping at Atamian Honda in Tewkesbury Mass for now on. The sales person I had was great he did not rush me and wanted to make this work to meet my budget. I highly recommend Atamian Honda.
Satisfied
by 09/13/2021on
I am so happy with the car I purchased. Thanks to the reasonable price you negotiate. I will certainly recommended your service to all my friends and family. Thank you for a great experience.
Excellent Service
by 09/05/2021on
Thank you to everyone at Atamian Honda for excellent service, especially to Jack, who fixed my Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and good people.
by 09/03/2021on
Just a right place to by a car .
Great customer service
by 09/01/2021on
Chris went above what most would do to solve and fix a problem that arose. Highly recommend
Honda CRV
by 08/29/2021on
Nice clean showroom, everyone was very friendly and Dom Chan my sales Consultant was very patient and gave me options to make a decision as to what vehicle I wanted to purchase thanks for everything great experience Honda CRV
Atamian visit
by 08/25/2021on
Sales experience was excellent. Very helpful towards addressing my concerns and search. Very pleased with car purchased.
Excellent Dealership
by 08/23/2021on
My new 2021 CR-V purchase at Atamian Honda was a great experience. The saleswoman is knowledgeable about the SUV and worked extremely hard to ensure a deal.
A Right Place To Go
by 08/16/2021on
I purchased a Honda Civic with a good car trade-in value at Atamian. I am very satisfied. Especially thank Andre LeDuc.
Best sale ever!!
by 07/17/2021on
Impressed by the turn-around time and the ease for trading my 2018 Nissan for a showroom 2021 Honda. It was great reconnecting Alston, the same salesman who sold me my Nissan. He always has his customers interests and circumstances in mind to achieve what we’re looking for. Thank you!!
100% recommended for getting a new car
by 07/10/2021on
Everyone goes above and beyond to try to make you happy. Alston was great and very knowledgeable 10/10
Dream car!
by 07/06/2021on
Thank you the Atamian Honda team! I went to a couple of different dealers and there is where I had the best experience! Thank you for working with me and for all your help! Alston you were great! A plus also that they delivered my beautiful brand new car.! Highly recommend!
Best Dealer which gives best deal
by 06/24/2021on
We arrived at the dealership, we were greeted and taken care of every minute requirements. Sales person Leo was so knowledgeable, he thoroughly explained everything in detailed and made our selection process so easy and hassle free. This was our second car in recent years, but the whole process couldn't have been so smooth without Atamian and Leo. Would highly recommend Atamian to everyone for their next vehicle
Outstanding sales team professionalism
by 06/23/2021on
The Atamian Honda sales team provided truthful insight and information regarding the impact of the semiconductor shortage and its impact on price and their available inventory. Limited inventory impacts a customer’s negotiation ability. However, the sales person and sales manager made every effort to get down to the monthly price that I was willing to pay. I was extremely pleased with the lack of significant dealer pressure and negotiation. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. The highly successful sales day that occurred during my visit (~30 vehicles were sold in a short period of time) resulted in a several hour wait to finalize the purchase financing paperwork. However, the sales team was very attentive during the entire delay.
Thumps up to Atamian Honda
by 06/19/2021on
I dreaded going looking for a new car. I shop around at different dealerships and found Atamian Honda in Tewksbury Mass. to have a large inventory to choose from. The salesperson was extremely helpful and courteous. I plan on shopping there first for my next vehicle.
Amazing
by 06/19/2021on
They sold me the best car ever, treated me right, and got me a great deal. One stop shop.
Positive experience!!!!
by 06/14/2021on
Driss Zaoui was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly. Driss worked with me so I could remain within my budget. I leased a 2021 HR-V. I went in on Thursday and drove home with it on Friday. I have already recommend Driss/Atamian to a friend! On a scale of 1-10 I give a 10!!!! KC/Andover
Salesman was an expert.
by 06/08/2021on
Double D took hid time to make sure we were completely satisfied with the whole buying process. I would recommend Atamian Honda to anyone interested in buying a car.
Content Customer Driving New CR-V 2021
by 06/07/2021on
Atamian Honda has the best inventory of automobiles in the region. We were able to purchase our first choice of color for the exterior and interior. Andre, our salesperson, was very knowledgeable in explaining the new technology features and then the steps needed to complete the trade and purchase. He also took time to run through all the settings on the day of pickup. We feel we are in good hands for regular maintenance needs with the dealership as well.
When you’re looking for a dealership with roots planted firmly in the community it serves, you know you can count on Atamian Honda. The Atamian family has been in the auto business for almost 100 years, going back to the years following the First World War. It was in 1924, that Nish Atamian traded a horse and trailer from a milk company in exchange for a new Dodge. From those humble beginnings sprang a family-owned and operated business that has expanded and improved with every generation.
Today, Atamian sells hundreds of new Honda vehicles—from the Honda Civic sedan to the Pilot SUV—as well as a wide range of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are located at 150 Main St in Tewskbury, MA, where our state-of-the-art Honda franchise sits between Route 38 and I-495 and spans a tremendous 40,000 square feet.
We’re happy to say that we have helped thousands of individuals and families throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and many other states. Come enjoy the benefits of working with us!
1 Comments