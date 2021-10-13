5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The Atamian Honda sales team provided truthful insight and information regarding the impact of the semiconductor shortage and its impact on price and their available inventory. Limited inventory impacts a customer’s negotiation ability. However, the sales person and sales manager made every effort to get down to the monthly price that I was willing to pay. I was extremely pleased with the lack of significant dealer pressure and negotiation. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. The highly successful sales day that occurred during my visit (~30 vehicles were sold in a short period of time) resulted in a several hour wait to finalize the purchase financing paperwork. However, the sales team was very attentive during the entire delay. Read more