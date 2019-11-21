sales Rating

I first put in an internet inquiry and within minutes I had a chatty little email, and then phone call from Amanda. She sounded like sunshine. I called her back and when she picked up it was as though rainbows and baby bunnies were about to come leaping through the phone. I was very specific about the car that I wanted, a 2014 Subaru Impreza hatchback, black on black with under 40k and 1 owner, dealer serviced for under 15k. The internet inquiry had led me to Haddad and by extension Amanda, and then fortunately to Jimi Deangelis the salesperson. I made appointment for 1PM Saturday and arrived to the dealership a few minutes early to see what other cars they had. Though out on a test drive with a customer when we arrived, promptly at 1PM Jimi met us. I test drove a 2014 manual cross trek for somewhere in the 17's but really wasn't all that enthused by it. I was prepared to do financing on my 2014 Subaru Impreza hatchback with 36k miles that day and completed the paperwork, approvals, etc in a manageable amount of time. I am exceptionally impatient so anything over about 20 minutes is usually quite taxing for me but the relaxed ambience reminiscent of a summer beach day at the dealership calmed me down and allowed for me to take some time to increase my caffeine intake for the day. As a first time buyer of a car in Massachusetts I was, quite honestly, DEVASTATED, I couldn't take the car home with me after all was said and done but this is the state doing what the state does so I had to suck it up and go home empty handed... well, not entirely, I did pick up a few pairs of fun free socks that were part of a community give back (I get free socks, Haddad donates money). Having had to get a new insurance policy, also big thanks to the state, when I wasn't sure if Jimi got my voicemail I emailed lovely Amanda and she had the information in Jimi's hands and typical punctual Jimi my car was ready and waiting for me (with a confirmation email alert) 30 minutes prior to my acheduled pick up time. Jimi was fantastic, calm, appropriately chatty, relaxed and also a Subaru owner since '81 (forgive me if I muddled the years... let's go with a long time). I will absolutely by a car again from Jimi but hoping he moves into Aston Martins since my Subaru will last me forever... unless I trade up for the manual WRX first . Thank you again for suffering through my impatience but on the plus side you have a loyal customers Read more