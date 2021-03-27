Haddad Subaru
Customer Reviews of Haddad Subaru
Support a local dealership that actually cares, not Haddad
by 03/27/2021on
Buyers beware- I tried supporting local business today but found out quickly Haddad had zero interest in reducing their asking price by even $1. Greedy!
Dishonest
by 01/11/2021on
This is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. We went in to purchase a vehicle and Dave a salesman there helped us out with a 2017 Subaru. I told him I wanted to bring my own financing because I could get a lower interest through my bank. He said we don't have to do that and came out with a printout of what the payment was going to be at around 4% interest rate as long as your credit score was above 750 ,which mine was well over that. Well that was all a lie, the interest rate came back at over 8 %. Dave then went over the car fax with us and said there was only one accident with only minor damage to the right front fender area. We said okay trusting him (so I will take partial responsibility for not thoroughly looking it over). We just wanted out of the dealership with the covid pandemic, and the amount of people that was in the dealership was more than the 25% capacity allowed by the state. So when we got home we looked over the paperwork and found out nothing that Dave assured us was as he stated. The entire vehicle was damaged and the damage was moderate. I am more pissed off that I was lied to and he misrepresented the damage to this vehicle. I contacted the General Manager Chris, and his response was "I don't take sides with the he said she said" You signed the paperwork and that's what it is. Dave also sold my sons girlfriend a car that had to be brought back because many issues the main issue was it was brought in several times because this white powder kept blowing out of the vents and the last time it happened it went into her eyes. If my son wasn't in the vehicle to grab the steering wheel she would have crashed the car. My son called furious over this issue the had us bring the car back and got her into another vehicle. She was suppose to drive that vehicle home that day. Come to find out the previous owner never signed the title. They put here in a rental. It has been over a week and the previous owner has still not come into sign the title. So she is paying on a vehicle she is not able to drive. My advice is to stay far away from at least this salesperson and this dealership.
Sales at Haddad Subaru - Jordan Smith
by 11/21/2019on
Highly recommend Jordan at Haddad Subaru. Incredible service, timely, friendly, knowledgeable - the list goes on!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Pleasant Experience
by 01/10/2019on
Went there to buy my first car. Matt was very laid back and personable, the process was very smooth, and they didn't try to force or rush anything when I had questions or doubts. Horror story, this is not.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Host of Problems
by 12/26/2018on
Initially I felt like I had to practically beg to buy a car here. I submitted my app and no one called me. So I called and spoke with Alannah, who said she'd look into my app and then never call me back. Call after call and always the same spiel. Come in and we'll figure it out. No. That's not how business works. I don't have time for that. Finally I got someone competent on the phone and things moved forward. I purchased my pre-owned Crosstrek and when I first saw it the summer cloth mats were in the back of the car. When I picked it up, they were gone. It took me about two weeks to realize this oversight and when I called I was told the car was sold "as is". As if it's my fault that I forgot to look. So basically you're telling me to kick rocks. Totally unprofessional. I visited my local Subaru dealer after feeling some slipping in the transmission and looks like I now need a new transmission. So not only no mats, but you sold me a car with a pretty major defect. Something I now have to take care of. When at the local dealer, I asked about the mats. His response: these are standard for all Crosstreks and if the former leasee did not return them, they would have been charged for that. If those mats weren't returned as Haddad is claiming (even though I saw them with my own eyes), that money SHOULD have gone back into the vehicle and not pocketed. Shameful. Lastly, upon seeing my car, the dealer offered me, free of charge, a bottle of touch up paint for the various little paint dings on the car. So guess who got my business when my mom went to lease her 2019 Impreza?? That's right, not Haddad.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Pleased!
by 12/24/2018on
I was very happy with my experience of buying my new Subaru Outback. Every effort was made to ensure I would be happy with my new vehicle. I found the team at Haddad’s to be easy to work with and recommend them highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trade in.
by 11/28/2018on
I recently traded my car in for a 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Markes Larabee said it was lower priced than any other Titanium around. I got on line and found he was right, it was about $3000 cheaper than anything close. There was one for about the same price, but it had twice the miles on it and was over 200 miles away. So got a great deal on it. Was kind of hesitant to get it even so, but Markes said I wouldn't regret it and he was right. A really nice car and I enjoy it. Gets really good mpg. so far even in the low temps. 20 and 30 degrees. Get high 30's and low 40 mpg.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience !!!!!
by 11/26/2018on
I had a great buying experience with David Solis at Haddad Subaru. I am very please with my purchase! I will defiantly recommend him to my friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Haddad Subaru -Service
by 08/17/2018on
Have never been disappointed with the service I received at Haddad, beginning with sales, right through service. Accurate estimates, timely service and repairs, comfortable waiting room, friendly staff. Definitely would recommend Haddad to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/29/2018on
I needed a lease and Dave was very kind and helpful. Got me set up with a car the very same day I went in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a New Car Made EASY
by 06/29/2018on
As a first time car buyer, I was VERY intimidated to walk into a dealership. Thank god for Haddad--especially Marissa Arigoni--who made the process easy and painless. They met my budget and helped me with my out-of-state registration, which ended up being totally hassle-free. Can't wait to drive my Subaru for many years to come! Thanks Haddad!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing made easy
by 06/25/2018on
I am a 60 year old, who over the years has bought or leased more than 25 cars. In general the process has not changed, and it is easy to complete a transaction and still wonder if you received a fair deal, or if the dealer will live up to all the promises made to sell a car. Haddad Subaru was a very pleasant surprise when we bought our 1st car from them a year ago they were easy and pleasant to deal with. Service has been easy to schedule and prompt. so when I needed to replace another car coming off a lease, I returned to them. I had a great leasing experience and left with a spotless car , a full tank of gas, and a complete review of the car and its features. they even offered to sync up my phone to the blue tooth and have since checked in to be sure I am happy and that everything is good with the car. I will find it hard to go anywhere else when we next need a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/28/2018on
I came in looking for a car and the staff was immediately helpful in my search. I was allowed to take a vehicle overnight to get a better feel for it, and after experiencing issues with that car, Haddad Subaru kept working with me for several hours the next day until I found a good fit. I had a rigid price limit and they dropped several hundred dollars for me to get my business. I am now a proud driver of a silver Subaru and could not be happier! Thanks Haddad!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 01/31/2018on
The entire sales crew were tremendous and extremely accommodating. In particular, Chris Kramek and David Solis went above and beyond what they needed to do to help me out and put me in a great new car. My old car needed repairs well beyond what was practical and these guys -including Jeremy-made what was a bad situation into a positive. Could not be more pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and Easy
by 12/22/2017on
Anthony Booth helped us buy our new Outback. He made the experience pleasant and comfortable and we never felt rushed or pressured. I checked with Consumer Reports and Edmunds before purchasing, and the price he gave us was a great deal. I love that he was very open about the cost of the vehicle. His sales manner is very calm and reserved - not in your face like the stereotypical salesperson. The entire process was smooth and easy. I would definitely recommend seeing Anthony at Haddad if you are looking for a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 11/30/2017on
I recently purchased a car at Haddad Subaru and could not be happier with my purchase. I dealt with RJ in the sales department and Mitch in finance. RJ was extremely informative about all the features and went above and beyond answering any questions I had. Mitch was super helpful in figuring out the financing and was also very informative about the extra warranties and everything they covered. I would highly recommend coming into Haddad Subaru if you're shopping for a new vehicle. The entire staff was polite and friendly and willing to help in anyway they could. Thank you again RJ and Mitch for getting me into my new Crosstrek!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great assistance
by 11/15/2017on
I purchased a car this year from Haddad Subaru and could not be more satisfied with the assistance I've received during what turned out to be a difficult process. When I found out that there were mistakes made by my bank, which lead to other issues, the staff at Haddad was incredibly responsive and helpful. Their finance department, specifically Mitch Rote took time out of what I am sure is an immensely trying schedule to reach out to both myself, the registry, and the bank to figure the whole thing out. I am so appreciative of their help in what could have been an even more stressful situation. I also love my Impreza, which is my first of what will probably be more Subaru cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Go somewhere else to buy your car
by 08/25/2017on
My wife and I bought a new Impreza here yesterday. It was the worst car buying experience in our lives. Two people were helpful, out of at least 6 we dealt with. One helpful person found the car we wanted at a different dealer and arranged for Haddad to get it for us, and she also gave me an excellent e-price. The other good person was our salesman, who was totally new -- we were his first customer -- and worked hard to help us through the process. Everyone else, including the sales managers, showed lack of attention and lack of interest in us or our experience. The sales people and sales managers made stupid mistakes and didn't know how their own procedures worked. They didn't look at our record to see what info was in it, and they didn't put new info into our record. They would promise to take care of a problem and then call us, but then would do neither. And we have tried to talk to management about our complaints, with no success yet. Even though we had test driven a similar car a week before we went in to buy ours, and had done some advance work on the paperwork, we were at the dealer for 3 hours. It was excruciating. After we settled on the price, an insurance company rep tried to sell us car insurance, even though we have a policy we are happy with. And then the finance guy did a hard sell trying to get us to buy extended warranty. His pitch was that the electronics in the car are likely to fail after 3 years. Really??!!?? The staff around us were low-energy and totally isolated from one another -- there was no sense of camaraderie or joy. The legendary Subaru love was totally lacking. We will never go there again, not for service or anything else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service, Spectacular Salespeople
by 06/13/2017on
I first put in an internet inquiry and within minutes I had a chatty little email, and then phone call from Amanda. She sounded like sunshine. I called her back and when she picked up it was as though rainbows and baby bunnies were about to come leaping through the phone. I was very specific about the car that I wanted, a 2014 Subaru Impreza hatchback, black on black with under 40k and 1 owner, dealer serviced for under 15k. The internet inquiry had led me to Haddad and by extension Amanda, and then fortunately to Jimi Deangelis the salesperson. I made appointment for 1PM Saturday and arrived to the dealership a few minutes early to see what other cars they had. Though out on a test drive with a customer when we arrived, promptly at 1PM Jimi met us. I test drove a 2014 manual cross trek for somewhere in the 17's but really wasn't all that enthused by it. I was prepared to do financing on my 2014 Subaru Impreza hatchback with 36k miles that day and completed the paperwork, approvals, etc in a manageable amount of time. I am exceptionally impatient so anything over about 20 minutes is usually quite taxing for me but the relaxed ambience reminiscent of a summer beach day at the dealership calmed me down and allowed for me to take some time to increase my caffeine intake for the day. As a first time buyer of a car in Massachusetts I was, quite honestly, DEVASTATED, I couldn't take the car home with me after all was said and done but this is the state doing what the state does so I had to suck it up and go home empty handed... well, not entirely, I did pick up a few pairs of fun free socks that were part of a community give back (I get free socks, Haddad donates money). Having had to get a new insurance policy, also big thanks to the state, when I wasn't sure if Jimi got my voicemail I emailed lovely Amanda and she had the information in Jimi's hands and typical punctual Jimi my car was ready and waiting for me (with a confirmation email alert) 30 minutes prior to my acheduled pick up time. Jimi was fantastic, calm, appropriately chatty, relaxed and also a Subaru owner since '81 (forgive me if I muddled the years... let's go with a long time). I will absolutely by a car again from Jimi but hoping he moves into Aston Martins since my Subaru will last me forever... unless I trade up for the manual WRX first . Thank you again for suffering through my impatience but on the plus side you have a loyal customers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/12/2017on
Haddad Subaru came highly recommended as a place that I can trust to give a great quality, and fair service. Those recommendations were true. The staff was very kind to myself and my family, and made sure that we got through all of the paperwork without a hitch. Buying from Haddad was a fast, smooth process that I will never regret. Since then, I have had to place a few calls to ask questions about the technology that I had forgotten the answers to. Even though their "sale" was over, they still gave me the same respect that they did when we first shook hands, and helped me sort out my problem. I really appreciate that. My family and I will absolutely be life long customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jimi D is the man to see to get yourself into a vehicle!
by 05/11/2017on
I have been looking to get myself into a Wrangler for years now, but sadly a new one just wasn't in my budget for the features I wanted. Finally found one that I loved the look of, had everything I wanted and more and an unbeatable price! Jimi D. in sales accommodated me in every way possible and made my purchase very easy and stress-free! As much as I loved my old car, I absolutely LOVE my Wrangler Unlimited! I got more than a fair trade in price, an absolute steal of a purchase price and spotless Jeep, even though it has 90k miles on it! Will definitely recommend any of my family or friends to go see Jimi at Haddad Subaru and will be bringing my Jeep there for any services it may need! Thank you Jimi D. and Haddad Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
