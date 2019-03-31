service Rating

I had been going here for years for service because they had great service and their prices were reasonable. In the last year 2008-2009 they have gone way downhill. Here are my experiences in the last year or so... They had signs everywhere about coming in for Saturday service and how you would get discounts and everything. I dropped my car off (keys in the service box) Friday night, didn't hear from them by Sat 4pm so I called. Told they don't do Saturdays now. Wasted a whole day when I could have taken it somewhere else because they didn't call. Then the last TWO times I had axle fluids changed, they forgot to put in the special (limited slip) additive that keeps the axle clutches from burning up. I had to go back (and they even charged me the $10 for the additive after I had to go back the second time they forgot). If I hadn't known about the additive or checked my receipt, my differential clutches probably would have burnt up. They should know this, it is a Chrysler and that is what they service. I shouldn't have to hold their hand. My last visit, they misdiagnosed a noise in the cooling system as a $435 job. When I picked it up, not only did they go over the estimate by $150 without telling me, it was still making the same noise. They replaced parts I didn't ask them to replace and charged me over $20 a gallon each for two gallons of antifreeze (also not included in the estimate). Then they told me it was a different part ($200 job) causing the noise. Gave me a discount to put in the part that was actually causing the noise, but wouldn't refund the part they misdiagnosed and refused to say it wasn't causing the (exact same) noise. I get it back a third time, now it is dripping coolant (just dripping) from the part they originally replaced. They also left a tool under the hood. I left the car again and the service manager said it was dripping from ALL of the other places that the hoses connect because ALL of the clamps were "corroded". They now wanted to charge me $75 MORE to replace the clamps. I offered to come by to show her that the leak was only coming from the place they replaced and she said in a sarcastic tone: "Well, I have to trust the opinion of my service tech over your ""expert opinion"". I reminded her that they left a tool under my hood which could have flown off on the highway or fell into the drive belt and she said: "Well these things happen." I called and left a voicemail for the dealership owner to meet with the service manager, the technician, and the owner so I could take time out of work to come there and physically point to the drip coming from the area they just fixed and to have them show me all of the "corroded clamps" they saw (none of them are corroded). I went the night before the meeting and found that someone had literally DUMPED antifreeze all over the entire engine compartment to the point that it was EVERYWHERE. I had enough. I picked it up. Apparently they had fixed the leak of the original part they replaced, because after I had to hose off the engine of all the coolant, there are no leaks. And if there were so many "corroded clamps", why didn't they tell me this the first time I brought it in? Especially after the tech wrote "Great Condition" on the inspection report. The following day I realized that they had put USED antifreeze in the system (after charging me $20 a gallon for antifreeze) so I had to flush it out myself. I didn't appreciate them not owning up to the misdiagnosis for the first part, not owning up to the drip from the area they repaired, and trying to cover it up by pouring antifreeze all over the whole engine compartment, and I certainly don't like being flat-out lied to. I do most of the service on my cars and in my "expert opinion" I have NEVER left a tool in an engine compartment which could have gone through someones windshield or came up through my hood. It was not leaking when I originally brought it in, and I have a dry garage flo Read more