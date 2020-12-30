1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were looking to purchase a new car and one we were interested in came up at Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24 in Brockton. We spoke to them (Ali Lewis) on the phone then went to see the vehicle on the Friday evening before Presidents Day. We came to a deal with a sales person (Jennifer Tracey), signed a contract, gave a down payment and were told to come pick the vehicle up on the following Tuesday at 11am as the financial department would be closed until then. Monday evening at 7:45 PM i receive a call from the sales person we were dealing (Jennifer Tracey) with telling us that the car had been hit on their lot by a snow plow (it had not snowed in over 10 days) and was damaged and that they would not know more until it went to the body shop the following day. I told them Id like to speak to a manager about it as I wasn't going to pay full price on a vehicle which had been hit. A manager called me me back in 15 minutes and told me he was sorry but the car had been hit by another car and was totaled. I told him the sales person said it was struck by a plow and he quickly said oh yes a plow hit it. He then told me the car was hit by the plow that morning and that by lunch it was declared totaled and had been taken away to be scrapped. He said the deposit would be refunded and the contract was void. We felt the story didnt sound right so my wife followed up the next morning with another sales person without identifying herself and she was told that the vehicle had been purchased on Monday (the day they claimed it was totaled) and was being picked up on Wednesday. After she identified herself I was called again by the same manager telling me that the sales person was wrong and the car was gone. Again I did not believe them so at the end of that week we paid to check the VIN number of the vehicle. It showed as being registered and inspected to a new owner in the Brockton area on Wednesday. So despite having a signed contract and a down payment they sold the vehicle to another party on Monday during there Presidents Day sales. I assume it has something to do with the fact that they were visibly annoyed that I was going to pay cash and not finance with them but that is speculation. Bottom line they sold the car out from under us and then lied to us about what happened. We reached out to Ed Kardon the owner but he has not returned calls or emails.