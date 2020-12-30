Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24
Customer Reviews of Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24
Terrible experience
by 12/30/2020on
Sales person told me they would deliver the Jeep to me because I was quarantined. I jumped through hoops without leaving the house to get my deposit to the dealership. Once completed, they wouldn't deliver the Jeep. There was a reflector that needed replacement, when I picked up the car it was very loose. Required another visit. I was charged for a sticker that wasn't provided until I returned for the reflector. Finance did not provide me any information on my loan, I had to call a couple of banks to get this info. Every time I called either the messages weren't passed along or I went to voice mail. No one would call back. Terrible buying experience! Buy from internet sites!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceiving Dealership
by 10/30/2020on
DO NOT trust this dealership with your "refundable deposit" as they will cash it before taking possession of your vehicle. They will take advantage of women when they are by themselves, con them out of their hard earned money, and will not admit guilt, nor return your many calls/messages. Avoid doing business with sales manager Damon Messey! He is the most manipulative and deceiving person I've ever came across in all my vehicle buying experiences. Do yourself a favor and shop ANY other dealership. You have been warned!
Great!
by 03/31/2019on
I want to thank you for the assistance you provided to my husband and I were shopping for the car for the second time, you are very knowledgeable, patient, and helpful we are very happy with our purchase. The entire experience was great, it's without hesitation of any type that we'll recommend others to the dealership and especially to you Allan thanks for all your help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Back for an upgrade
by 04/22/2018on
Alan and the staff worked hard to get us the best deal. Very friendly and I would highly recommend Alan Jean-Baptiste. Only 8 months but decided to go back a lease a new Ram. Obviously worked with Alan again. Drove off in a 2018 Ram. Again Alan did a great job for us and we couldn't be happier. See you in 3 years Alan!!
Stay Away
by 03/01/2018on
Here is my experience with this dealership: After seeing a deal on Cars.com I decided to offer what I thought was a fair offer for a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. I checked out the car on their website and made my offer via e-mail. Cat DeBallis replied back and said that she checked with her "manager" and that the offer was "totally reasonable" and that this offer was valid only for today. I took my family with 3 kids under the age of 4 and drove for an hour. She gave me a call on my way. I asked her again and told her that this was an hour long trip and I don't want to drive that far if they can't honor what was agreed upon. She repeated that we should be good to go. We drove for an hour and were there around 7:30 PM. The car was not ready. Sales person (who was really nice and honest during the process) drove me to another parking lot of theirs for 5-7 minutes and asked me to drive it back to the dealer. So I did that. My family checked the car out. We all liked it. Sat down to sign the papers. Guess what? All of a sudden we were asked to pay 2500$ more. I showed them the e-mail exchange. The "manager" came and told me that he will speak to Cat about this and apologized. This place obviously is very unprofessionally ran and they agree on offers just so they can bring you inside the door after which they fail to keep their promise. 2500$ is not a big difference for a 45K car and I wouldn't mind paying it. It is the dishonesty that should make anyone avoid this place. Stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't recommend.
by 12/31/2017on
I recently bought a used car at this dealership. The service and professionalism were downright awful. First, after we came to terms on numbers, they tried to add a $995 "refurbishment" fee onto the price of the car. Don't fall for it. When I asked to see where that was disclosed on their website they could not show me. It's patently illegal and the AG should investigate. How many folks have fallen for this? Second, when they registered my car, the wrong vehicle model number appeared on the registration. They would not address the issue and told me I should contact the registry myself to investigate the inconsistency. Sorry, when I buy a car I expect it to be correctly identified on the registration. Third, they only filled the gas tank 1/4. Apparently, that's standard protocol. Only after I expressed my dismay over this issue did they fill the tank. Fourth, they insisted that any deal was contingent upon me financing through the dealership. At 6% interest! That is borderline usurious. Finally, when I jumped in the car to drive away I noticed that the floor mats had been removed. I asked about this and was told the car was sold "as is." Unbelievable. Especially considering that they have a nearly identical car for sale on the lot which presumably has floor mats. At some point during this [non-permissible content removed], they offered me 1 year of "free" maintenance on the car, knowing full-well that I live 30 miles away from the dealership. It was a hollow offer, and they know it.
Jeep Machine
by 12/01/2017on
I happy with my new ride. It's everything I was looking for. I'm actually pretty surprised my salesperson Allen got it right on the first try. It really let me know that the people of Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24 really pay attention to what their customers have to say. Thank you guys!
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
by 08/31/2017on
Hi I originally went to Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24 to buy a Jeep for my wife. I was walking around the lot and met Allan Jean- Baptiste. He is a salesman there, who is very knowledgeable of their inventory and is polite. Long story short, we talked for awhile, he let me know what all my options were and what he thought the best choice was for me needs. I ended up deciding to go with a lease. Once I chose the vehicle, Allan continued to help me through all the paperwork making everything extremely easy for me. Even once the sale was over he still cared enough to make sure I had everything I needed and also showed me where to take the Jeep for oil changes. Thank you Allan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Sales Staff! 5 star!
by 08/30/2017on
Thank you to our sales professional, Allan Jean-Baptiste! It was a pleasure to work with you. You know your vehicles, and you love your job & it shows. Cool trophy on your desk! Sincerely, Marcy S. & family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Allan Jean-Baptiste
by 05/08/2017on
I received top quality sales and customer service from Allan. From the first visit at the beginning of April, to the patience in waiting until the end of the month for our return to lease as promised- after one very polite call checking in. This guy is a polished, knowledgable, professional all the way. Love my new Summit, Allan. Thank you for going the extra mile today...pun intendedÃ°ÂÂÂ
Alan Baptiste New Car
by 03/27/2017on
I visited Chrysler Jeep Ram 24 in Brockton MA and had a great experience with Alan Baptiste one of the salesmen. I ended up with a gorgeous brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee. Alan answered all of my questions and ended up making a deal to lease my first brand new car and I couldn't be happier with it. Afterwards Alan called to follow up with my experience and made sure that I was pleased with my vehicle. If you need a new car go to Jeep 24 in Brockton and ask for Alan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Chrysler 24
by 03/11/2017on
Allan helped get my sale done honestly the best dealership and experience I've had in my life I would recommend to everyone and quoted a monthly payment then when I bought car it was 50 dollars cheaper a month
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fraudulent Sales Tactics
by 03/09/2017on
We were looking to purchase a new car and one we were interested in came up at Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24 in Brockton. We spoke to them (Ali Lewis) on the phone then went to see the vehicle on the Friday evening before Presidents Day. We came to a deal with a sales person (Jennifer Tracey), signed a contract, gave a down payment and were told to come pick the vehicle up on the following Tuesday at 11am as the financial department would be closed until then. Monday evening at 7:45 PM i receive a call from the sales person we were dealing (Jennifer Tracey) with telling us that the car had been hit on their lot by a snow plow (it had not snowed in over 10 days) and was damaged and that they would not know more until it went to the body shop the following day. I told them Id like to speak to a manager about it as I wasn't going to pay full price on a vehicle which had been hit. A manager called me me back in 15 minutes and told me he was sorry but the car had been hit by another car and was totaled. I told him the sales person said it was struck by a plow and he quickly said oh yes a plow hit it. He then told me the car was hit by the plow that morning and that by lunch it was declared totaled and had been taken away to be scrapped. He said the deposit would be refunded and the contract was void. We felt the story didnt sound right so my wife followed up the next morning with another sales person without identifying herself and she was told that the vehicle had been purchased on Monday (the day they claimed it was totaled) and was being picked up on Wednesday. After she identified herself I was called again by the same manager telling me that the sales person was wrong and the car was gone. Again I did not believe them so at the end of that week we paid to check the VIN number of the vehicle. It showed as being registered and inspected to a new owner in the Brockton area on Wednesday. So despite having a signed contract and a down payment they sold the vehicle to another party on Monday during there Presidents Day sales. I assume it has something to do with the fact that they were visibly annoyed that I was going to pay cash and not finance with them but that is speculation. Bottom line they sold the car out from under us and then lied to us about what happened. We reached out to Ed Kardon the owner but he has not returned calls or emails.
Great Buy, Service & Experience
by 02/28/2017on
I was worried about the stereotype of a pushy salesman, but Allen was great. He was patient and answered all questions (sometimes more than once).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expectations Blown Away
by 01/04/2017on
I decided to stop by Chrysler Jeep 24 to buy my son a wrangler. Allan showed me a variety of options for the wrangler and made my decision easy. I'll definitely come back for myself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worse visit ever
by 12/18/2016on
I spoke with an lady from the BDC department who was very respectful and very nice. I spoke for about a week about a vehicle I was interested in. I live out of state in NH, about an hour and a half away from the dealership. We scheduled an time for me to come in and look at a car. Upon my arrival I was greeted by an salesman. We sat down for not even 5 minutes and he's asking me to do a credit app, and I nicely declined. His response "why?" I said there's no reason for me to do a credit app right away. I was not shown a vehicle, I was not informed about any vehicle from this dealership. That was a complete waste of my time and gas. I've never been to a dealership like this one and I won't be returning either.
THE BEST SALESMAN
by 11/03/2016on
Im normally not one for reading or writing reviews, but i have to say I'm and extremely pleased customer of Chrysler Jeep 24. Not only was i pleased with the new Jeep I just purchased, but highly impressed with their sales man, Mr.Gerald Azor. Gerry, as he likes to go by is an outstanding salesman. Unlike most salesman they try and push you into a deal or tell you what you can and cant afford without knowing what you have to offer. Gerry took the time to listen to what i had to offer and worked with me based on my budget. He answered all the questions i had and was very genuine. I dont know if im more pleased about the brand new Jeep i just purchased or Gerry himself. His personality, social skills,and intelligence on selling/leasing cars was phenomenal. I HIGHLY recommend going to Chrysler Jeep 24 to any of my friends and family. Just be sure to visit with Mr.Gerry Azor he along with the other team members will take great care of you.
Great salesman
by 08/28/2016on
Alan got me a great deal on my jeep grand cherokee. Awesome place
Very Knowledgeable and professional
by 12/01/2015on
I bought my RAM Laramie from Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 24. The service is great. Laura, a Service Writer is awesome. She gets it done. Tom, a Service Tech. Is very professional and knows these RAMs well. Their prices are very reasonable. I like everything, including oil changes is documented for any future warranty work. Any recalls are always checked while my RAM is being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Quality Service
by 07/15/2015on
Recently traded in my 2010 Highlander for a new 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Couldn't be more happy with the service I received from Jonathan Weinstein! He was friendly, professional, and able to get me exactly what I was looking for. I would definitely recommend CJDR24 to anyone looking for quality service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disgraceful!!
by 02/26/2014on
I purchased a Jeep Cherokee from this dealership. Initially they wouldn't match the price from TruCar. then when priced matched, they tried to sell me an extended warranty to get a lower APR on purchase. I was told if you buy this warranty I will get you 1% lower APR. the warranty I was told, because he liked me, he would give 50% of the price (warning sign there). I found the extended warranty 20% cheaper than what he offered. I took this back to him. Based upon the initial forms I signed based on this extended warranty and amending the form Then when I purchased the car aftert this amendment, they give me the wrong VIN # car from my initial purchase. they crossed the mileage certificate and the finance forms. they removed the MRSP sticker adn didn't give it to me on day of purchase. My mistake for not cross referencing all paperwork upon purchase. then when I was driving the car and sat in passenger seat, the passenger side sun visor was broken. I told them this and arranged repair. tehy called me to tell me they had a new stereo system as mine was broken I took it in for repair waited two hours. Told they don't have the radio or bclip for sun visor and should return later to get it fixed. why did I arrange to get fixed and take car in if they didn't have parts. Very bemusing! Wouldn't encourage anyone to go here. you get what you would anticipate from a car dealer- scam of deals and poor management. The place is absolutely shocking in terms of service!! the owner wants to do the right things, but his team let him down too much. Unprofessional adn a disgrace. Please avoid going here!!! Unless you want to be ;"ripped off" on price, finance and service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
