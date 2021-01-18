Great experiences on my 2021 X5 purchasing
by 01/18/2021on
My wife and I have got three BMW from BMW silver spring. All very pleasant experiences. Tae Yeon was my client advisor. He is very helpful on my vehicle purchasing. Tae helped me to select the right vehicle, honestly provided all necessary information, and more importantly, he is patient with me to get a good deal. I highly recommend BMW slivery spring to BMW purchaser and Tae will be a good client advisor to consult with.
Ron Askew
by 01/06/2021on
Ron provided outstanding customer service. He was professional and patiently explained the details of the deal! I highly recommend Ron for anyone searching for a new Vehicle!
Got My Dream Truck
by 01/04/2021on
Had the most amazing experience with BMW SILVER SPRING for my first luxury vehicle purchase. My intention was to get a certified used BMW X5 but when the mileage prevented me from getting the car I wanted, Ron the salesman helped me find a new 2021 X5 that fit my needs. Ron the salesman is professional, awesome and knowledgeable. He was the only person that came outside to assist me in the cold. Gen, the finance manager made the process smooth and fast I was done within 3 hours (WOWZERS!). I also like that it’s paperless walked out with a flash drive instead of a textbook of paper. Thanks to Ron and Gen, I was able to drive home in a brand new X5 the day before Thanksgiving .
Get your BMW here!
by 01/02/2021on
It was a great business with BMW of Silver Spring, with Roberto. I was looking for my new BMW with some specific features within all DMV area dealership. Roberto is the most persistent sales. He searched all the matched vehicles on the east coast and tries his best to make it happen. I wouldn't be able to get my car before the New Year without his help. Also, the services and prices are good.
Andy Alexis - BMW Silver Spring
by 01/02/2021on
Andy Alexis at BMW Silver Spring is a professional and knowledgeable sales person. He made my car buying experience easy.
Karen Hubert
by 01/01/2021on
I met her in 2007 when I leased an X3. I just purchased again with her and highly recommend her professional excellent service!!!!
Car buying experience
by 12/31/2020on
Jacob Raykhel is AMAZING!!! Very impressed by his personal touch & taking me thro the 2021 M550i buying process. Transparent, clear with numbers and offering to pick up the car from the BMW performance center in SC. Looking forward to that day. Another dealer had way different numbers even though I went through Costco auto program. I live in North Carolina & very glad my search landed BMW of Silver Spring, MD & importantly Jacob!! Highly recommend the dealership & I am sure everyone there is just as wonderful as Jacob! HIGHLY recommended!!!!
Great customer service
by 12/31/2020on
Karen was great to work with! She was extremely helpful and knowledgeable, and helped us find the car that we wanted. It was a very smooth experience, and we are very happy with our purchase and the service!
Great shopping experience
by 12/31/2020on
Karen was very helpful, knowledgeable and genuine. She helped us realize what we were looking for in a BMW. What we had originally researched was not as we thought it would be, and she took the time to explain it to us to avoid having to pay for something we would not use. I'm glad that there are still associates out there like her who care about the customer, and not just trying to get a car sold.
Great Customer Service
by 12/31/2020on
If you are looking for a car be sure to see Andy Alexis! I have purchased/leased 5 cars from him and he offers great customer service with each transaction. He is extremely knowledgeable and will do everything he can to be sure you are happy with your purchase from start to finish. I have referred friends to him over the last 11 years and they have all said he was very professional, personable and kind. BMW is lucky to have him as an employee. I had the pleasure of working with Iso Ebong in the finance department with my last purchase. He is also very personable, friendly and knowledgeable.
Find Harold Shelby!!!
by 12/30/2020on
Harold Shelby gave me the greatest car buying experience thus far. He listened to my needs / wants and found the ultimate driving machine for me. I enjoyed his one on one service and attention to detail so much I came back a week later for a second BMW.
My recent BMW purchase with Jacob Raykhel
by 12/30/2020on
It’s my third BMW and 9th car I purchased with Jacob. Jacob’s exceptional professionalism, honest and ethical approach makes me his loyal customer. He facilitated the entire process starting from locating the desired car, getting it shipped and arranging that all financial details been respected. As always, it was a very smooth and enjoyable experience. Jacob is the most trustworthy salesman I’ve ever known, and my recent BMW purchase is indeed due to his re-joining of BMW of Silver Spring.
Excellent service and price
by 12/30/2020on
We had great experience working with Kan at BMW of Silver Spring, MD. We were referred by a friend who was very happy with Kan and this dealership. We purchased our new BMW X5 without any hassles. Kan provided outstanding service; he answered all our questions and he was always available via phone call or text. We’d highly recommend Kan and BMW of Silver Spring.
Excellent buying experience!
by 12/29/2020on
We have had the pleasure of working with an excellent car salesman at BMW of Silver Spring, Harold Shelby. We worked with Harold to purchase a new BMW and it was a very positive, pleasurable experience. After spending a few hours test driving and looking at different models we soon realized how much Harold cares about his customers: he listens to your wants, he provides thorough answers, and he responds promptly to emails. He is extremely knowledgeable about BMWs and his manner is friendly and personable. He demonstrates this when he says "we can make it work." He offers no empty promises, he makes it work every time! In our opinion Harold Shelby models "customer satisfaction".
Great experience with Karen Herbert
by 12/28/2020on
We purchased a car on December 24 at BMW of Silver Spring working with Karen Herbert. We couldn’t have been more pleased with the experience. Would highly recommend Karen and the dealership!
Recommend this seller to any buyer
by 12/28/2020on
In 2014 I got X1. In 2017- X3. Each time it was an excellent experience dealing with Jacob Raykher. He is very patient and knowing this business really well. PLUS Jacob is bilingual! If you like BMWs as I like them come to Silver Spring BMW and ask for Jacob. You will not regret it.
Excellent experience
by 12/28/2020on
I had a great experience buying my 2021 X5 with Kan Zhou from BMW of Silver Spring. The entire process felt great. Kan always kept me informed, worked hard to find inventory that met my desires. He taught me a lot of driving skills with great patience. I will definitely be return customers.
New car purchase . jacob Raykhel
by 12/27/2020on
Fantastic experience with Jacob, a straight shooter, no games, no nonsense, no last minute changes snafus. Told him what I wanted and how the process should go ... he delivered
Great experience
by 12/26/2020on
My second BMW purchase with Mr Andy Alexis. I traded in my X3 for an X7. I really appreciate the genuine , no pressure experience with Mr Andy, thats what made me come back. I got a good price for the trade in and a great discount on the brand new X7. Could not be happier! Mr Gen was very informative and efficient on the financing part of the deal. Definitely BMW of Silver Spring is the place to go for my future purchases.
Positive buying experience at BMW Silver Spring
by 12/24/2020on
We had a great experience buying our 2021 X5 with David Strassman from BMW of Silver Spring. The entire process felt great - never pushy or rushed - even as we explored several options on tight year-end timelines. David always kept us informed, worked hard to find inventory that met our desires, and stayed hours late so we could take delivery and get a thorough walk-through before the holiday. We will definitely be return customers.
