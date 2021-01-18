sales Rating

If you are looking for a car be sure to see Andy Alexis! I have purchased/leased 5 cars from him and he offers great customer service with each transaction. He is extremely knowledgeable and will do everything he can to be sure you are happy with your purchase from start to finish. I have referred friends to him over the last 11 years and they have all said he was very professional, personable and kind. BMW is lucky to have him as an employee. I had the pleasure of working with Iso Ebong in the finance department with my last purchase. He is also very personable, friendly and knowledgeable. Read more