sales Rating

I submitted an online request through their website and the internet sales person contacted me almost immediately. I told her my preference was to communicate via email and not be harassed by phone calls. I didnt hear back from her for a day, and low and behold, she started calling me. I didnt answer the call, so she must have gotten my email after the fact and responded to that. I explained what I was looking for and what my budget was. She sent me a few vehicles that matched my criteria and I decided to go with one in particular. I then requested a bottom line number. I didnt hear back from her for more than 24 hours. She replied with the agreed upon number and I told her I could be there the next day to close the deal. Again, crickets for almost 2 days. I proceeded to head to the dealer anyway on a Saturday morning and asked to speak to someone else, because I was a bit perturbed that the original online sales rep was so slow to respond. As I am at the receptionist desk she (the original online sales rep) came out and introduced herself. I was taken aback because I requested someone else and it was awkward for us to stand there in front of everyone and have to tell her why I wanted someone else. She proceeded to tell me Im sorry I didnt back to you, I dont work on Fridays. Really??!!! You are an internet sales rep and you cant even answer a simple email, to close a deal???? Couldnt have setup an out of office response to let customers know you dont work on Fridays??? I was then introduced to a different sales person, who was very professional. I asked to test drive the car that I chose online and made, what I believe, was a contractual agreement. She then proceeded to tell me that IT WAS SOLD ON FRIDAY. So that internet sales rep either lied about not working on Friday or she was selling the car to someone else. Total sham. Once I got over it, we proceeded to test drive another vehicle and discuss model, color, and price that I was looking for. They didnt have one in stock that I wanted, so I told the rep to contact me when the right model and color came in. Almost a week later she sends me an email stating that they have 2 vehicles in the model that I wanted and wanted to negotiate a price. Neither vehicle was remotely the color that I had requested. I felt like I was in the twilight zone. Not only did I feel shorted from the original vehicle, I was now feeling pressure to purchase one in a color I didnt want. I gave up. I went to a different dealer, walked in, purchased the exact model and color I wanted, and was out the door within hours. The way it is supposed to be. Annapolis Subaru was completely disorganized and, in my opinion, very arrogant in the way they do business. Read more