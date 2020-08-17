You like my car? Gee, thanks I bought it!
by 08/17/2020on
The start to end process was seem less. The day I got my car, after all the Subaru after-market accessories were added, I took very short time.
Routine maintenance excellent
by 07/09/2020on
they took my car in quickly and finished it quickly. They are always efficient and friendly. They have the best service in Annapolis.
Excellent experience
by 06/11/2020on
Worked with Arthur, fast and experienced. Like to be able to get things done, Arthur knew the answers and processed everything quickly allowing me to be on my way home. Great Job!
The Best of the Best!!
by 05/28/2020on
Ottie Jones, our salesman, represents what Subaru stands for: honesty, integrity, courtesy, and quality in a product, and knowledge, patience, and helpfulness in service. We were Subaru owners before but working with Ottie, Sales Manager, Billy Sadtler and the finance and service staff at Annapolis Subaru on the purchase of our new Outback convinced us that all deserve our highest recommendation and thanks. Carol May 2020
Excellent
by 04/13/2020on
Kind, honest, and accommodating.
Mike
by 04/09/2020on
Sonja was terrific to deal with at Annapolis Subaru. Her professionalism and knowledge of the Subaru vehicles was outstanding. We have purchased 2 vehicles from her and referred others.
Service Review
by 04/09/2020on
The service team are very courteous and attentive.
Inflated parts charges
by 11/07/2019on
I took my 2013 Impreza in for recall work and decided to go ahead and have clutch replaced at 100k since they were going to pull the engine anyhow. I was told that they would adjust the price since the clutch job would be easier to perform. They adjusted the price alright. They inflated the parts cost above what they advertise on their own parts website. After challenging Shannon the service writer about the excess charges, she walked me over to the parts department where the person adjusted the prices to reflect what is on their website. This was nearly a 400.00 savings after the adjustment on a $2600.00 job now $2200. I only wonder how much more over charged. Not sure if I will go back.
Sales Experience
by 08/05/2019on
The Annapolis Subaru team was great to work with. I think it was the easiest car buying experience I've ever experienced. I would recommend them without hesitation.
No service
by 11/12/2018on
Was just there looking for a SUV and no one seemed to want to walk outside to assist me. So I left. Don't like pushy salespeople but would like to meet one to answer my questions or even allow me to test drive a vehicle.
Terrible Service
by 09/27/2018on
I have been an Annapolis Subaru customer for 9 years and recently purchased a new 2018 Outback. I always considered the service that I received impeccable, but I have seen that level deteriorate in the past six or so months. There has been a very noticeable change in customer service since the service department staff changed. Most recently, the fuel door on my 2018 Subaru Outback would not open and I had only 1/4 tank of gas. I called Annapolis Subaru as soon as the service department opened the next morning and was told that I could not get an appointment until the next day. I explained to the staff member that I did not have much gas and was willing to wait for hours if need be. The staff member was very nonchalant and inconsiderate, not what I'm used to from Annapolis Subaru. At the very least, he could've pretended that he understood my concern. I scheduled the appointment, as I felt that I had no other choice, after being informed by the staff member that the closest dealer besides Annapolis, was 50 miles away. I hung up, immediately did my own research and found Herb Gordon Subaru in Silver Spring, Maryland. Much to my relief, Herb Gordon's staff realized the urgency of my situation and asked when I could bring my vehicle in. I took my car in immediately, had my fuel door repaired, and they even had a technician check under the car for a burning odor that I was concerned about, which turned out to be nothing. This was a simple fix that took 15 to 20 minutes, I arrive at 10am and was on my way by 10:25 or so , After this last experience with Annapolis Subaru, they will no longer get my business. I cannot patronize an establishment that does not value their customers. Herb Gordon Subaru is quite a distance farther for me, but it's well worth it for the level of service that I received. Sometimes the principle is more important than convenience. (The only question below that applies to me is the recommendation, which is an resounding no.)
Best subaru dealership.
by 09/20/2018on
Ed Rucker was my salesmen. You can always count on him to get you the best price for you subaru.
Talk to Ed!
by 09/15/2018on
I live in Alexandria, Va. Annapolis Subaru had the lowest price for any dealership within an hour drive from me. I called no less than 15 Subaru dealers and as one would expect, it was quite a mixed bag. Dealerships did the old bait and switch, refused to give quotes, and overpriced initial offers by a long shot. Annapolis was a more pleasant experience, probably because of our sales rep, Ed Rucker. Apparently Ed has been with the dealership for well over a decade. Ed was straight forward and worked hard to get us the car that we wanted quickly, working with us over a number of days. At one point in the car search we had a miscommunication, likely because myself, my wife, and Ed were all having separate conversations or had taken something for granted that the other party missed. Ed was quick to resolve the issue, remaining professional in what I expected to be a difficult turning point. If you are looking for a Subaru and want a dealer that will treat you right and give you a great price, then Annapolis is the place to go, and Ed Rucker is the guy to talk to.
Disorganized and arrogant
by 05/01/2018on
I submitted an online request through their website and the internet sales person contacted me almost immediately. I told her my preference was to communicate via email and not be harassed by phone calls. I didnt hear back from her for a day, and low and behold, she started calling me. I didnt answer the call, so she must have gotten my email after the fact and responded to that. I explained what I was looking for and what my budget was. She sent me a few vehicles that matched my criteria and I decided to go with one in particular. I then requested a bottom line number. I didnt hear back from her for more than 24 hours. She replied with the agreed upon number and I told her I could be there the next day to close the deal. Again, crickets for almost 2 days. I proceeded to head to the dealer anyway on a Saturday morning and asked to speak to someone else, because I was a bit perturbed that the original online sales rep was so slow to respond. As I am at the receptionist desk she (the original online sales rep) came out and introduced herself. I was taken aback because I requested someone else and it was awkward for us to stand there in front of everyone and have to tell her why I wanted someone else. She proceeded to tell me Im sorry I didnt back to you, I dont work on Fridays. Really??!!! You are an internet sales rep and you cant even answer a simple email, to close a deal???? Couldnt have setup an out of office response to let customers know you dont work on Fridays??? I was then introduced to a different sales person, who was very professional. I asked to test drive the car that I chose online and made, what I believe, was a contractual agreement. She then proceeded to tell me that IT WAS SOLD ON FRIDAY. So that internet sales rep either lied about not working on Friday or she was selling the car to someone else. Total sham. Once I got over it, we proceeded to test drive another vehicle and discuss model, color, and price that I was looking for. They didnt have one in stock that I wanted, so I told the rep to contact me when the right model and color came in. Almost a week later she sends me an email stating that they have 2 vehicles in the model that I wanted and wanted to negotiate a price. Neither vehicle was remotely the color that I had requested. I felt like I was in the twilight zone. Not only did I feel shorted from the original vehicle, I was now feeling pressure to purchase one in a color I didnt want. I gave up. I went to a different dealer, walked in, purchased the exact model and color I wanted, and was out the door within hours. The way it is supposed to be. Annapolis Subaru was completely disorganized and, in my opinion, very arrogant in the way they do business.
Great Experience
by 03/02/2018on
Went in after working with Marissa in the internet department on a certified Outback. When I arrived for my appt everything went as great as my interactions with Marissa. She introduced me to Sonja who took over from there. Sonja was amazing; very easy to work with and made me feel right at home. I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Marissa, Sonja, Ryan and Bob in finance were all so helpful from start to finish. I highly recommend these folks for your next car purchase! Love my car!!!
Thank you, ED!
by 02/15/2018on
Ed went out of his way to get the car I wanted, but didn't even know I wanted, and at the price I was looking to pay. I'm thrilled with his service and would recommend him to anyone looking to buy or lease a Subaru!
5 weeks to deliver vehicle
by 07/07/2017on
I agreed, signed a deal and put $10k down to purchase a $25k used vehicle from Annapolis Subaru on 6/6/17, which included the delivery of the vehicle out of state. After +4 weeks, I still don't have the vehicle and it's difficult to get a straight answer on a delivery date from the manager of pre owned vehicles Ryan Crawford. I'm having to pay on the loan with no vehicle to drive and I have to make multiple appointments to register, smog and have a VIN inspection performed to complete the deal. Further, I was described as "a pain" in writing for inquiring at week 4.
Extremely responsive
by 08/29/2015on
i ordered a part online from this dealership yesterday morning and it arrived in the mail today! I have always found the service department to be extremely cooperative and customer oriented. They are honestly great!
Excellent Service
by 07/16/2015on
I brought my Subaru in for some repairs. The employees were very courteous and helpful. They explained exactly what repairs were needed and the cost. In particular, the service manager, Doug Wright went out of his way to make sure my car was done on time and the necessary repairs were made. I would definitely recommend this dealership.
They know what they're doing
by 07/16/2015on
Since I bought my 2013 Outback I have been returning to Annapolis Subaru for service. From the beginning the salesman, Frank White, was incredibly knowledgeable about the car's features. He spent more than an hour helping me understand what I was buying. I purchased the maintenance agreement so have yet to pay for any parts or labor. I know this agreement will eventually expire but I do believe you get what you pay for. And I trust this dealership to provide good service at a fair price. Each time I go back for scheduled maintenance I am always welcomed cordially by Jimmy Massie and the work is done promptly. Recently I had a vent replaced under warranty. I also needed help pairing my phone to my bluetooth. Doug Wright the service manager accomplished that in 2 minutes, making sure I understood how to do it myself.(He also went to the trouble of searching around the dealership to locate an iPhone 6 cord to accomplish this. I didn't know to bring mine with me. I have to drive a bit further to go to this Subaru dealer, but they have always been professional competent, and friendly.
my Dad was right, You get what you pay for.
by 07/02/2015on
I live in Annapolis, called around to Pep Boys, Mr Tire for replacing front brakes pads and was quoted $169 dollars. Call Annapolis Subaru quoted $400.00 . So dropped my car off at Pep Boys, couple hours later got a call saying my brakes need more than pads. est $600 bucks. And need some type flush on the power steering. Drove over to Annapolis Subaru spoke to Jason at the service desk. He said it my be 2 hrs before he could get my car into the shop. He GAVE me a 2015 Subaru loaner car to use for Free so I could get back home. Called me 2 hrs laters, told me what I needed on the brakes. He was installing factory brake parts . Also changed my oil. I was out the door for 425 bucks. (life is Good) . And they washed my car. YOU ROCK JASON.