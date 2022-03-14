Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Annapolis Subaru

Annapolis Subaru

Annapolis Subaru
Visit dealer’s website 
149 Old Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Annapolis Subaru

4.5
Overall Rating
4.55 out of 5 stars(43)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership!

by Camramajama on 03/14/2022

Always easy and always a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
43 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on my Subaru Outback

by LR, PhD on 03/30/2022

Good service, a bit expensive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership!

by Camramajama on 03/14/2022

Always easy and always a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Service - Oil Change

by Sabrina on 03/07/2022

As always the service experience is professional, friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

70k Mile service

by Bill KZ on 02/23/2022

Service was performed well, although no up-front cost estimate was given. Admittedly, I didn't ask… One of those rare occasions when a normal service (checkup,engine & transaxel oil, valve cleaning) actually produced a quieter car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Annapolis Subaru Sales Department is 5 Star

by Row Alden on 02/16/2022

I purchased a 2022 Subaru Outback, premium afte,r my Honda CRV was totaled in a head on collision (not due to my fault). I am completely happy with the Sales Dept (Ottie Jones), the Service Dept (Beth Ryan) at Annapolis Subaru. It is a good, comprehensive dealership. I love the car, and the dealership was wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repair of wheel bearings

by Mobygolfer on 01/12/2022

Great service at Annapolis Subaru they called me with a quote and checked with my extended warranty company and they covered it .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Can’t complain

by Jeffrey on 01/12/2022

I’ve taken my Outback to Annapolis Subaru since I’ve purchased it from them in 2017. They have done all the required service. They have been professional and responsive. What more can you ask for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Forester Service

by GordonP on 06/28/2021

Just like always...did everything on the service list for my mileage. All is good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Service on 03/02/2021

A 12,000 mile service cost $440. Essentially an oil change and a tire rotation. Too much.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

As usual - OUTSTANDING Service

by Scarson39 on 02/08/2021

Although I only brought the Ascent in for a routine 12,000 mile servicing, Annapolis Subaru did not disappoint. In some ways, being able to deliver on the Simple really tells the story on how good the service experience is. It's super easy to focus on the complex and overlook the simple oil change. However, Annapolis Subaru did not dissapoint. Thanks to the eniter team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always quick to schedule maintenance availabiliy

by jkmattnn on 02/02/2021

Service is always complete with quote, completed invoice and work record. Car is returned clean and ready to go. Service is expensive. Components - wipers, filters, etc. are too expensive. I'll take the local garage for all future work now that the warranty has expired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Subaru Service

by seafish13 on 01/25/2021

Took my 2020 Subaru Forester to Annapolis Subaru for initial regular service. As usual they did an outstanding job. Very professional and courteous. Answered all my questions. Work was done on time. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by MDTraveler on 01/11/2021

We've been using this Subaru service center for pretty much over 20 years. They have always been up front and easy to work with. Their personnel are professional, efficient, and do what they are supposed to do. Can not think of anything negative to say.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pre-paid Warranty Service

by Fudavis on 11/10/2020

Pleasant stay in service waiting room. Wait was about 1.5 hours, I was informed about the time frame when I scheduled the appointment. Love cell phone charging station! I got to relax and play on my phone. Excellent job as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dishonest Sales persons

by James P on 10/05/2020

Dealer sold car without promised equipment on a used certified 2017 Subaru BRZ. Sales person, stated verbally and in written email, that the car included the performance package. Vehicle did not have included equipment. Tried to work with dealership to have parts added to car. Dealership refused. Contacted Subaru of America, provided them with proof of sales person's claims about installed equipment in the car. Subaru's response was that they do not have control over dealerships and they could not assist further. Bottom line, I purchased a car with specific equipment and I did not get what I paid for. Dealership is untrustworthy and deceitful. This is my 3rd Subaru. I have driven them for years. Previously I owned a 2007 & 2012 Subaru STis. After this experience, I refuse to take my current BRZ to this dealership for any service. Additionally, this will be the last Subaru I ever own. This is basically theft in my honest opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

You like my car? Gee, thanks I bought it!

by Waduphead on 08/17/2020

The start to end process was seem less. The day I got my car, after all the Subaru after-market accessories were added, I took very short time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine maintenance excellent

by Jplanet on 07/09/2020

they took my car in quickly and finished it quickly. They are always efficient and friendly. They have the best service in Annapolis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Subdude on 06/11/2020

Worked with Arthur, fast and experienced. Like to be able to get things done, Arthur knew the answers and processed everything quickly allowing me to be on my way home. Great Job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best of the Best!!

by Carol on 05/28/2020

Ottie Jones, our salesman, represents what Subaru stands for: honesty, integrity, courtesy, and quality in a product, and knowledge, patience, and helpfulness in service. We were Subaru owners before but working with Ottie, Sales Manager, Billy Sadtler and the finance and service staff at Annapolis Subaru on the purchase of our new Outback convinced us that all deserve our highest recommendation and thanks. Carol May 2020

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by REDREBT on 04/13/2020

Kind, honest, and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike

by mike tho on 04/09/2020

Sonja was terrific to deal with at Annapolis Subaru. Her professionalism and knowledge of the Subaru vehicles was outstanding. We have purchased 2 vehicles from her and referred others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
63 cars in stock
19 new37 used7 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership
what sets us apart
For the last seven years, Annapolis Subaru has received the top award for customer service from Subaru. This award recognizes our Love Promise Community Commitment as well as our Love Promise Customer Commitment.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes