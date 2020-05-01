sales Rating

Born and raised in small town USA, I value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something. If you value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something, then Mel Hamilton Ford is NOT for you. If you value smoke and mirrors, bait and switch and confusing sales tactics, then Mel Hamilton Ford will not disappoint. I went in recently with the intentions of purchasing two vehicles, a truck and SUV. With a sales price pre-disclosed prior to arriving at the dealership on the truck, I knew about what I would be paying for the truck I was looking at. During the test drive, I was enticed with two years of free oil changes, tire rotations and tires for life if the vehicle was serviced at Mel Hamilton Ford as part of their special plan for educators. I was reminded again and again about the value they placed in taking care of their customers. During the purchasing stages, Mel Hamilton worked the 4-Box method of salesmanship to perfection. This is how much our truck is worth, this is how much your trade is worth, this is what you put down and here is the bottom number. They were experts at deception, having numbers all over the place, playing the salesmanship game. I had asked about adding two accessories to the truck in my original offer and each time they came back with their "new magic number," I asked "does this price include everything including the accessories" and every time, I they said "Yes." Being that it was near closing time, I was whisked to the back to work the finance - Brad. Just like any big purchase, there are tons of papers to sign and he was motoring through them quickly, wanting to get home I'm sure. However, I had questions along the way as the price didn't reflect what we had discussed in the negotiation stages. I was told that it would all work out in the end. I was offered an extended warranty and as an informed consumer, know that this is where they get more out of you. I didn't really want any of this "stuff" but at this time found out you need this "stuff" to get the rotations, oil changes and tires for life. In the end, I didn't get my questions answered and as I returned home that night and began looking more closely at the paperwork, additional fees and the price agreed upon on the vehicle had changed significantly. To be honest, what I really wanted out of the deal when I went back was my old truck back. I didn't need a new truck, but I bought one, thinking I was going to get a pretty good deal. After debating back and forth about the situation and being told there was no way to get my old truck back, Mel Hamilton took off some of the extra fees and gave us some of the money back for accessories. But at that point, it didn't matter - Any excitement I had in getting my new truck was gone and I really don't even want the truck now. I don't have buyer's remorse; I have "who I bought it from remorse." I have never written a review in my life after purchasing any item. I do read these reviews and do appreciate the honesty that people put into their responses. When it comes to dealership reviews, many are noted as "best car buying experience ever" and I am guessing ones like mine are deleted to protect the image of the company and dealership. I will however, never buy a car from Mel Hamilton Ford again and will also share my experiences with the many who ask,"Where did you get that beautiful new truck?" I am a nobody and they are a high volume dealer so I am sure they don't really care about what they might have lost - they'll get it back with the next sucker who comes walking through their door looking for a good deal. I value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something - and if this is something you are looking for, I do not believe you will find it at Mel Hamilton Ford. Read more