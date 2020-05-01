Robert is your man!
by 01/05/2020on
Robert Kinney is amazing and the only car dealer we will ever use.! He takes care of us and treats us fairly. NEVER pushy and will always straight with us. If you are looking for a one of a kind experience and to be treated like family. Robert is your man!
by 01/05/2020on
Best dealership EVER!
by 01/05/2020on
Best dealership ever! I've shopped a few other dealerships and bought from one other one because of the "deal" they had on the vehicle. It turned out to be a total junker. I've purchased multi vehicles from Robert Kinney The Redneck Guy [contact info removed] over that past 10 years. He isn't pushy and listens to what you want and need. He always treats you like family.
Robert Kinney is the man
by 06/07/2017on
Been working with Robert for years and will always go back to him when I'm the market for a car. He'll go the extra mile too find what you want and not try to sell you something just because that's what they have on the lot. He's an awesome guy and with the resources of Mel Hambelton you're sure to leave a happy person.!!
Good to great
by 04/06/2017on
Overall the experience was a good experience buy our 2014 Ford Flex. I would and will recommend Mel Hambelton to friends. I will counsel them to look past a certain sales manager. My salesperson Micheal, was great; his mentor Robert Kinney was great as well. Finance was a breeze thanks to Zack. I don't remember the name of the red headed sales manager with the abrupt, bad attitude....but to him I will say, "Leave the attitude at the door, remember your customers are not a number. To answer your question, 'What's the problem?' The problem is your attitude. I realize that sales can be stressful but buying is also stressful. There is definitely room to grow. The original defination of a sales is to serve or assist another. The greatest salesperson is usually the most humble, lead by example." So good to great is fitting. All were great, but one leader was barely good.
Don't let the good salesmen fool you
by 06/25/2016on
Definitely will not be buying at Mel Hambelton Ford again. Just got off the phone with my bank, and turns out my recent purchase was not financed through the loan I had approved through them. Rather, the gentleman I was working with did not follow my bank's instructions to fulfil my approved loan and a different loan application was surreptitiously created and used, causing me to not have my tax/title included in financing. Now I have to come up with $600+ that was to be included in my financing. Don't let the friendly and personable sales people fool you, the dealership will stick it to you when it comes time for paperwork.
Ford-Certified-Pre-Owned
by 10/20/2015on
I purchased a Ford-Certified-Pre-Owned vehicle. After undergoing, a rigorous 172 point inspection, one week after purchase, I noticed some vibrating in the steering wheel when brakes are applied at high speeds. After further inspection, all four brake rotors were warped. Unfortunately, after spending several wasted hours and gas. I am very concerned How And Why this vehicle was advertised and passed such rigorous inspection, considering the previous owner documented this safety defect, a week prior to entering mhfords inventory. Although, brake rotors are not covered under the extended warranty program, the service team repaired the issue, resurfacing the brake rotors without any hesitation.
Best price and service on 2015 F150
by 09/15/2015on
I think I have found a dealership that I will stick with. No hassles like past experiences at other dealerships. Due to their inventory I found the exact truck I wanted and it was the lowest price in the area. Salesman, Obi, was great and have referred two more family members that also purchased new Fords. Excellent trade in value on my 2010 F150
beyond a 10 experience
by 09/09/2015on
It was an awesome experience working with Guadelupe Gonzalez and Casey Bramlett. I will definitely be referring my friends and family to him/Mel Hambleton. It was beyond a 10 experience!!
Sales Compliment--Robert Kinney and staff
by 07/14/2015on
The staff and especially our Sales Rep, Robert Kinney, exemplifies the TRUE meaning of Customer Services @ Mel Hambelton Ford. This was truly the best and most sincere car buying experience we've EVER had. They kept the process moving and kept us informed of where we were at and our options. Mr. Kinney will ALWAYS have our business and loyalty. The MH Dealership truly shows the definition of Customer Service and integrity, which is an art these days. Most dealerships act as if you're just a number, BUT not MH! Hands down the best place to lease or buy your next vehicle and make sure that you ask for Robert Kinney! He's truly THE BEST!
Excellent Experience
by 06/25/2015on
Excellent Experience with Nader. Everyone was very helpful. Would definitely recommend this dealership!
Used Vehicle
by 06/15/2015on
I knew which vehicle I wanted when I arrived so I didn't spend time looking around. The salesperson, Kevin Denison, was extremely helpful, professional, and polite. He wasn't high pressure at all. He answered every question I had. After buying the vehicle, I felt uneasy about how the finance portion went. I realized several things weren't satisfactory to me so I returned and the staff was more than willing to help me out. They got me everything I needed and I greatly appreciated their help and understanding.
Cody Hazard A+
by 04/11/2015on
My husband and I had a great experience with Cody at MHF when we purchased our new Ford. He was friendly and knowledgable, and showed us exactly what were looking for. Cody was professional and everyone else we had contact with at the dealership was very nice and helpful. We are having some after-market upgrades done to the vehicle and Cody continues to assist us even after the sale. Overall we have had a positive experience at MHF and appreciate Cody's help, laughter, and laid-back attitude throughout the process.
Mel Hambelton Ford/ 2015 Ford Fusion
by 03/29/2015on
Love my Fusion!!!! It is beautiful to look at, sit in and most importantly drive. Love how it handles. Love the interactive display of the hybrid that helps you learn how to achieve even better gas mileage. The atmosphere at the dealership is great too: they have everything to make you and your family feel comfortable such as TVs,food bar, and computers to use. The service is outstanding. The employees,managers,and owners are caring, helpful and informative. They do everything to insure your experience is great start to finish.The process is fast and efficient, but not rushed. I felt like my satisfaction was always key; their 1st goal. My Salesman was STAN BOGDAN and I can't say enough positive things about this man. He helped me though the whole process, answering all my questions. He is a great listener; hearing what I wanted, making suggestions, never rushing me though the process. In the end, the exact car that I wanted wasn't on their lot but Stan looked though Fords inventory and brought it in for me from another state. Their service department is excellent too. My new car hasn't needed servicing yet, but i have had my other cars serviced there in the past and the same rave reviews apply. Would obviously recommend Mel Hambelton Ford. If you go ask for STAN BOGDAN, you won't be disappointed!
I bought a 2011 Toyota Camry
by 02/07/2015on
I was looking to buy a used Toyota Camry with low mileage. Obi took me right to the car I wanted to buy after a few test drives. It look like a good fit. Obi was able to answer all my question and, call me up afterwards to make sure everything was working as expected. The car get ~30 miles per gallon perfect.
"Really Dissapointing--Avoid any salesman named Tariq"
by 09/25/2014on
Took 3 trips out there to work the deal. My salesman, Tariq A., finally gave up and left the room. He handed me off to the sales manager to try and close. Once we reached a deal and finished the paperwork, they hand you off to an entirely different group of individuals to deliver the vehicle. They brought my truck around for delivery and it was FILTHY! Someone had test drove it while we were working the deal and there was candy wrappers, and food particles all over the console and drivers floor. Also didn't have any floor mats in it and that took a while to find. There were fingerprints all over the windows, touch screen, and white stuff in the fender wells that looks like white paint from road stripes. I told them it was not acceptable so they sent it back for a re-clean. 5 minutes later, after the 2nd quick rinse it was no better. I told the delivery guy to go get Tariq and he was no where to be found. They finally came back and said he was with another customer and didn't have time for me. I was supposed to call him and he'd coordinate having it fully detailed. A few of the guys tried to remove the white paint from inside the fenders, and the splatters on the running boards, and exterior with some success but a lot still remains. When I did get a hold of Tariq, he said I'd have to leave the truck after work one evening, and then i can pick it up the following day...and by the way, no loaner car. REALLY? I just spent 52 grand on a brand new truck that was filthy and they don't have a loaner??? After waiting a month for Tariq to put any effort into this and follow through on his commitment, I gave up on him and sent e-mails to his managers. One of the managers contacted me and made arrangements to drop off my truck and complete the detail. When I picked it up they had filled the tank, but the truck was actually DIRTIER than when I dropped it off. It was covered in water spots, had dust all over the tires, and they scratched the heck out of the fender liners trying to remove the white paint/stuff. The fuel mileage tracker also indicated that whoever had been driving it for the past 20 minutes had kept the accelerator pedal firmly on the floor. Apparently Tariq tipped someone off internally because I never received my survey from Ford. I sent him several e-mails and he kept saying to check my junk mail folder- I do everyday. As time dragged on and he kept giving me the run around on detailing the truck, I kept asking about the survey and he'd keep saying it could take 8 weeks, then 12 weeks, then 18 weeks. Finally gave up on the survey and called Ford customer service. They had NO RECORD of me buying the truck. Called them back with the VIN number and they found my info- packed full of errors (Thanks Tariq for changing my phone number and e-mail so they couldn't contact me!). They said the survey should take no longer than 3 weeks to arrive and that Tariq's responses and actions were an embarrassment to Ford Motor Company. They even sent me a letter to apologize. I can't imagine how Tariq would treat someone buying a $20K or $30K vehicle. I bought a $52K pickup and apparently I inconvenienced him.
Not so scary....
by 08/07/2014on
I came to Mel Hambleton for my first car purchase. Seeing my parents purchase cars growing up, I was intimidated and scared to do the whole process by myself. Ryan T. made it so easy and such a great experience. I never once felt pressured to purchase anything and Ryan went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal and exactly what fit my needs. Thanks again Ryan for everything!!!
Awesome First Experience
by 06/11/2014on
I wasn't too sure I could afford going to a bigger dealership, but I am so glad I did. First of all my sales person, Stan B. was phenomenal. He really knew his information. I went ahead and went with leasing a brand new car (2014 Escape!!), which is the alternative that Stan talked to me about. He went above and beyond to make sure to find a vehicle that will last me. Also he made sure to listen to my concerns. He reassured me with facts and proof, not by some bogus promise. I recommend anyone looking for a car to go see Stan. He is truly a great guy.
by 05/02/2014on
We recently purchased a vehicle from Mel Hamilton Ford. This was my worst experience in any kind of sale/purchase. After the deal my husband had agreed to was not honored, we were bullied by the "big wig." We went back and asked for our traded in vehicle which we were told wasn't an option ---however according to the laws in Kansas this is option and we do have the right to request it. After his truck went back for an accessory, we have found four dents that were not there when we drove it off the lot. The truck has sat in our garage so we didn't do them. So tomorrow I am taking ANOTHER day off work to get it repaired somewhere. We signed up for the service plan and in order to get tires for life we HAVE to have the vehicle serviced there, however I am terrified that every time we bring it in, they will do something to mess it up. My ford expedition is needing an oil change and my husband jokingly suggested I take it to mel Hamilton. I told him absolutely no way was I going to step on their lot again. I am currently looking at other ford dealers in kansas and Oklahoma as I do need to purchase a new expedition. As an educator, I always try to find a positive in any situation, but there isn't one in this case. I have already told my entire staff that this was the worst car buying experience and that while I have a new vehicle I would not recommend mel Hamilton. Sadly, several others have had a similar experience. Overall, Having purchased vehicles from 4 different dealerships prior to this purchase, this rates as the absolute WORST EXPERIENCE. People were dishonest, unclear, and down right rude to their customer. . .whio I thought was always right.
Honesy and Integrity - Not at Mel Hambelton Ford
by 04/30/2014on
Born and raised in small town USA, I value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something. If you value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something, then Mel Hamilton Ford is NOT for you. If you value smoke and mirrors, bait and switch and confusing sales tactics, then Mel Hamilton Ford will not disappoint. I went in recently with the intentions of purchasing two vehicles, a truck and SUV. With a sales price pre-disclosed prior to arriving at the dealership on the truck, I knew about what I would be paying for the truck I was looking at. During the test drive, I was enticed with two years of free oil changes, tire rotations and tires for life if the vehicle was serviced at Mel Hamilton Ford as part of their special plan for educators. I was reminded again and again about the value they placed in taking care of their customers. During the purchasing stages, Mel Hamilton worked the 4-Box method of salesmanship to perfection. This is how much our truck is worth, this is how much your trade is worth, this is what you put down and here is the bottom number. They were experts at deception, having numbers all over the place, playing the salesmanship game. I had asked about adding two accessories to the truck in my original offer and each time they came back with their "new magic number," I asked "does this price include everything including the accessories" and every time, I they said "Yes." Being that it was near closing time, I was whisked to the back to work the finance - Brad. Just like any big purchase, there are tons of papers to sign and he was motoring through them quickly, wanting to get home I'm sure. However, I had questions along the way as the price didn't reflect what we had discussed in the negotiation stages. I was told that it would all work out in the end. I was offered an extended warranty and as an informed consumer, know that this is where they get more out of you. I didn't really want any of this "stuff" but at this time found out you need this "stuff" to get the rotations, oil changes and tires for life. In the end, I didn't get my questions answered and as I returned home that night and began looking more closely at the paperwork, additional fees and the price agreed upon on the vehicle had changed significantly. To be honest, what I really wanted out of the deal when I went back was my old truck back. I didn't need a new truck, but I bought one, thinking I was going to get a pretty good deal. After debating back and forth about the situation and being told there was no way to get my old truck back, Mel Hamilton took off some of the extra fees and gave us some of the money back for accessories. But at that point, it didn't matter - Any excitement I had in getting my new truck was gone and I really don't even want the truck now. I don't have buyer's remorse; I have "who I bought it from remorse." I have never written a review in my life after purchasing any item. I do read these reviews and do appreciate the honesty that people put into their responses. When it comes to dealership reviews, many are noted as "best car buying experience ever" and I am guessing ones like mine are deleted to protect the image of the company and dealership. I will however, never buy a car from Mel Hamilton Ford again and will also share my experiences with the many who ask,"Where did you get that beautiful new truck?" I am a nobody and they are a high volume dealer so I am sure they don't really care about what they might have lost - they'll get it back with the next sucker who comes walking through their door looking for a good deal. I value honesty, integrity and knowing that a good handshake means something - and if this is something you are looking for, I do not believe you will find it at Mel Hamilton Ford.
Enjoyable
by 10/08/2013on
Prepared when we arrived, helpful and knowledge about the car, services and rebates/discounts, respectful and patient even though the process went over closing time, no high pressure sales nor dragging out the process. First time actually enjoyed buying a car.
2013 Mustang GT
by 09/10/2013on
I bought my 2013 Mustang GT online through Auto Trader.com from Mel Hambelton Ford in Wichita. I live in the KC area. The entire buying experience was the best ever. My online sales rep David M. was very professional in every way. Oh the Mustang GT is also my best car ever. Thanks Mel Hambelton.
