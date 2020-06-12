  1. Home
BMW of Wichita

11000 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Wichita

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Sales staff at Walser BMW

by G Taylor on 12/06/2020

Appreciate the help and making the transaction so smooth! Couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to deal with. No price haggling and a fair deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Very Good Deallership

by Excellent Customer Service on 09/16/2020

Walser BMW is a great dealership to work with and specifically Jesus Carrasco was phenomenal in his knowledge of the product, and his excellent and efficient customer service in completing the sale. Highly recommend the dealership and more specifically Jesus Carrasco!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience, willing to bring car to me in CO

by DJewel5280 on 02/21/2018

I had a great experience with BMW of Wichita. They were easy to work with and made the process as painless as possible! They even drove my car out to me, in Denver, Colorado! Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
