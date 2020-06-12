Customer Reviews of BMW of Wichita
Sales staff at Walser BMW
by 12/06/2020on
Appreciate the help and making the transaction so smooth! Couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to deal with. No price haggling and a fair deal.
Very Good Deallership
by 09/16/2020on
Walser BMW is a great dealership to work with and specifically Jesus Carrasco was phenomenal in his knowledge of the product, and his excellent and efficient customer service in completing the sale. Highly recommend the dealership and more specifically Jesus Carrasco!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience, willing to bring car to me in CO
by 02/21/2018on
I had a great experience with BMW of Wichita. They were easy to work with and made the process as painless as possible! They even drove my car out to me, in Denver, Colorado! Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
