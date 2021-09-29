Customer Reviews of Baron BMW
Sales experience
by 09/29/2021on
Great sales experience, they go beyond minimum requirements.
Friendly Service
by 10/14/2021on
Baron Automotive is an upscale, warm dealership in Kansas City. I have been using them for years. They do an excellent job servicing my 2014 X 335.
Unexpected Service Need
by 10/13/2021on
Happy with the service, but disappointed it took an extra day longer than they expected. Recognize the issue was the dealership was down a number of techs and service reps as is the case with many companies. Overall was satisfied and pleased with the service and the outcome!
Great Service Dept. @ Baron
by 10/13/2021on
Easy to make an online appointment, greeted promptly when I arrived, very friendly staff, very nice waiting area for customers, and fast service. What more could you ask for in overall service. Thanks.
Service was horrible!!!!
by 10/12/2021on
No one answers the phone. Difficult to reach any in service department. Work done to vehicle was unsatisfactory wil not be returning to this location!!!
Very helpful staff
by 10/12/2021on
I purchased my BMW used and this was my first service experience at a BMW dealer. I was greated warmly, checked in and given an estimate on requested services. Unfortunately, the software update took far longer than I would have anticipated and I ended up waiting for 4 hours. Otherwise, I was very happy with the professionalism of everyone I worked with.
Very disappointed
by 10/11/2021on
I had my car towed to the dealership when my 2018 X1 wouldn't start. I called the dealership and let Chelsea know it's on the way plus made an appointment online the night before. Car got there approximately 10am Tuesday 10-5-2021. I knew it was the battery per the error message displaying. Waited until about 1pm to call, since I hadnt heard from anyone. Was told my car isnt there. So I called AAA to verify where they took it and they confirmed to baron bmw 's address. Called Baron back and Ryan said it wasn't there and nobody in service has seen a tow truck that morning when he asked around. Called AAA back and they contacted tow truck driver who provided the slot # he placed the car. I called Baron again with this info. Chelsea said she will go check for it. Never received a call back, so I call again and Ryan stated they do have the car but its locked and there's no key. So called AAA back and tow truck driver said he gave it to one of the men in the service area. When I called Baron back with this info..Scott asked me do I have a description of the person they gave it to.....really Scott? So I asked for a manager and was transferred to Ryan again who said he will look for it. He sent this text around 4pm " Camille, I found your key and I told my foreman that we need to expedite your vehicle in the morning. I will also deliver it back to you once we have you completed also for the inconvenience. I apologize for that". So Wednesday I wait to here something. I called around 11am and left Ryan a message. Then I get a text with my estimate. I respond and agreed to service for the battery change. I finally get a text at 5:02 pm car is ready and they close at 6pm. I picked it up Thursday morning. Ryan did not acknowledge or apologize for the runaround on Tuesday or the fact that it was not expedited on Wednesday as promised in his text until I brought it up. Just expected me to walk in pay $400 and leave. I do understand that you are low on staff but this was ridiculous for a simple battery replacement. Especially when I see reviews during these days with such fast and great service. Is that just for certain customers? This isnt my first bad experience there so I will be trying out the other BMW service department in my area. You guys charge way to much to give this kind of service and expect it to be tolerated.
Friendly and reasonably fast service.
by 10/10/2021on
Had a Saturday appointment for an oil change special. They completed it pretty quickly given how busy they were, and were very friendly and nice to deal with.
Scheduled maintenance
by 10/09/2021on
Prompt service on my 328i, very professional.
Inherited problems after routine oil change
by 10/08/2021on
As a female, entering a repair shop may be intimidating, however I never felt that at Baron, until my recent experience. I had a regularly scheduled oil change with no concerns with my car and particularly no service lights or warnings on. While there, it was discovered that I was due to flush my brakes and had an area on my tire that could be patched. Both services were added on. As I entered my car to leave, I discovered a new warning light was on for a parking break (again no lights were on when I left my car with them at the start of the day). When asked about this new warning, I was told by the floor manager “my guy said it was on so I don’t know what to tell you”. That light was 100% not on when I left my car under their services. If it were, I would have asked them to further evaluate it but that was not a request or issue at my drop off. I was addressed in a condescending manor and he continued to insinuate I was being deceitful. They took no responsibility that while my car was under their care, something happened to trigger this warning. Even if it was an accident, no ownership was ever taken. Instead they said my car was “not new so things can happen”. I was belittled, disrespected and now I have a new problem to address when I had no issues at the start of the day. I work in healthcare and if I ever spoke to my patients the way I was addressed, I would be taken under review.
A leader in experience and knowledge
by 10/07/2021on
Excellent service. Knowledgeable staff. Great dealership.
Engine service
by 10/06/2021on
Was in and out fast 👍🏽
Great Service at Baron BMW
by 10/05/2021on
Great, friendly service. Convenient location. Lyft ride to & from makes Baron BMW even better!
Oil change
by 10/04/2021on
All done to my satisfaction
Disorganized and disrespectful of my time
by 10/01/2021on
I scheduled an appointment for tires and alignment. Drove 1.5 hours and waited 4 hours. They did not have tires for my car. I rectangles loaner that reeked of smoke. 3 days later, I was to meet someone to exchange the loaner for my car. I called many times for specifics, but did not get an answer. When I finally did get ahold of someone and arranged the swap I drove an hour and waited and waited. And waited. I made many calls which were, again unanswered. I finally got ahold of someone who informed me that they “forgot” to send my car. I asked for the service manager to call me. He did not. I then received bill for the loaner. That was not part of any conversation. I only had the loaner because they did not provide the scheduled service. The people I dealt with were pleasant, but that in no way makes up for a lack of service, consideration or chaos. In the end I felt disrespected and furious. I will never go there again
Remarkable Ryan
by 10/01/2021on
One call to Ryan and my car is in getting a née tire. Quick easy painless!
I3 Rex
by 09/30/2021on
I was able to get the service done in a timely manner.
Worst dealership experience
by 09/29/2021on
The worst dealership experience I have ever had. Baron BMW should be ashamed of how Joe and the service manager conduct business. They are terrible human beings that want to scam you out of your money. They are overall just rude rude rude. Never will I spend another dollar at this dealership. I would highly suggest to stay as far as possible from this place.
Sales experience
by 09/29/2021on
Great sales experience, they go beyond minimum requirements.
New Tires
by 09/29/2021on
I was out of town and got a large screw in my tire, no tire shop would fix it because of the treadwear. The BMW service department was booked, but Ben squeezed me in and got me taken care of and back on the road. Ben took care of us and exceeded all expectations.
Very Pleasant Purchase Experience
by 09/27/2021on
Pleasant, professional, friendly, and efficient.
Professional and kind
by 09/24/2021on
They preformed excellent service for changing parts and warning me on things about to fail. There were things that could have easily failed resulting in a total loss. They were kind and gave me a discount I wasn’t expecting that at all.
