2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had my car towed to the dealership when my 2018 X1 wouldn't start. I called the dealership and let Chelsea know it's on the way plus made an appointment online the night before. Car got there approximately 10am Tuesday 10-5-2021. I knew it was the battery per the error message displaying. Waited until about 1pm to call, since I hadnt heard from anyone. Was told my car isnt there. So I called AAA to verify where they took it and they confirmed to baron bmw 's address. Called Baron back and Ryan said it wasn't there and nobody in service has seen a tow truck that morning when he asked around. Called AAA back and they contacted tow truck driver who provided the slot # he placed the car. I called Baron again with this info. Chelsea said she will go check for it. Never received a call back, so I call again and Ryan stated they do have the car but its locked and there's no key. So called AAA back and tow truck driver said he gave it to one of the men in the service area. When I called Baron back with this info..Scott asked me do I have a description of the person they gave it to.....really Scott? So I asked for a manager and was transferred to Ryan again who said he will look for it. He sent this text around 4pm " Camille, I found your key and I told my foreman that we need to expedite your vehicle in the morning. I will also deliver it back to you once we have you completed also for the inconvenience. I apologize for that". So Wednesday I wait to here something. I called around 11am and left Ryan a message. Then I get a text with my estimate. I respond and agreed to service for the battery change. I finally get a text at 5:02 pm car is ready and they close at 6pm. I picked it up Thursday morning. Ryan did not acknowledge or apologize for the runaround on Tuesday or the fact that it was not expedited on Wednesday as promised in his text until I brought it up. Just expected me to walk in pay $400 and leave. I do understand that you are low on staff but this was ridiculous for a simple battery replacement. Especially when I see reviews during these days with such fast and great service. Is that just for certain customers? This isnt my first bad experience there so I will be trying out the other BMW service department in my area. You guys charge way to much to give this kind of service and expect it to be tolerated. Read more