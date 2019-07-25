Baron BMW

Baron BMW

9010 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam, KS 66202
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Baron BMW

4.4
Overall Rating
(47)
Recommend: Yes (40) No (7)
sales Rating

m340

by M340 on 07/25/2019

I got a great car at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent, consistent service

by Flsunflower3 on 07/27/2019

This review is for the Service Dept. I get top-notch service everytime I need to go and only trust these experts to my older 328xi. Matt T.provides great service, answers questions and knows the product. I trust Baron service and highly recommend their solid expertise in the metro area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great buying experience John is the man

by LaToya on 07/24/2019

We recently purchased a 2019 BMW X3 and couldn’t have been more happy with John our “salesman” I put that in quotes because he was much more than a sales person. He was professional, polite, knowledgeable and most important patient with us as we made this decision. He worked with the team to get me pricing I needed to close the deal. Also, I have to mention Chris in finance. He was personable and shared the same characteristics as John. We are pleased with our purchase and recommend John & Chris at Baron BMW to anyone looking for their dream Beamer! Thanks fellas!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always a great experience Service and Sales

by MattH on 07/22/2019

I’ve been using Baron since 2007. First it was for Mini and now for my X5. Ryan Debrecht, my service advisor is great to work with. Great communication, accurate estimates and quality service. I’ve never felt pushed to do anything. I also want to give a shout to Ric Comstock (BMW Sales) and Zach Ryder (Sales Manager) on helping me out together a custom ‘19 X5 to add to the family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Love Baron

by A1 on 07/19/2019

Just when I thought it couldn’t get better, it got better. I obtained my car in an emergency situation through a nasty divorce. I literally grabbed the first car on the lot. This car is not the color I wanted, not the model I would have picked, but after getting used to it, and being introduced to the service staff at Baron, I will forever remain a loyal customer. It really makes a big difference the welcoming and smiling faces, and everyone being so eager to help. I have learned to love the car and one of these days will eventually be able to pick the one I really want from baron as well. Thank you for being so attentive. Ben Jones is the service Tech I work with and I want to give him a big Thank You and praise him for always providing top quality service. Very thankful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nice place to do business

by JonH on 07/19/2019

No pressure, transparent , honest. Salesperson, Aaron Rochon, was very nice to deal with as was the sales manager and business manager

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks Rayan!

by Ramon on 07/17/2019

Great customer service. Rayan was extremely easy to work with. Finance department was great as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great patience

by Brittany on 07/16/2019

With me under a time crunch, unsure which tires I wanted, and also wanting to do a price match on tires the staff worked with me to make sure the best tires got put on my vehicle in a timely manner and that I receieved a fair tire price match.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service needs zero star rating

by Dale on 07/16/2019

I brought in a car I purchased at an online auction for an oil change as I didn't know the history of the car. Baron had sent me a coupon to use. I also agreed to an hour of diagnostic time to tell me why the DSC light was on. I then left the dealership. I later get their report of all that they would like to fix. From that list I agreed to the brake fluid service for an additional $130. I get a text back from Baron stating the car won't start. I told them that the car has always started for me since I had it. They insisted it would not start and that I needed to pay for additional hours of diagnostic service. I refused saying that I had brought them a running car with no history of not starting and that I did not think I should have to pay for diags for something they did. It was the end of the day on Saturday so I sat let it sit until Monday and see if it will start then and continue with brake service. Monday rolls around and by noon I have not heard a word from them. I texted them and received a reply that the car still won't start and that it will require an additional $325.06 in diagnostics. I explained again that I would not pay for something I didn't think was my issue. I did offer to pay if their diags turned up something coincidental that had broken. They came back and said that coincidentally the car was flooding out and would not start. I said don't do anything to it and I will pick it up by tow truck as soon as they could have it ready. I called AAA and Almighty Tow Service showed up immediately (like 35 minutes before they said they would, lol). My car was backed into a slot when I got there. I told the driver I had to go in and pay my bill and then it would be ready to tow. They were OK with that idea. I went it to pay my bill and came back out and my car was sitting in front of the area where I paid my bill facing the other way. I talked to the tow drivers and agreed to meet them at my house. I went to my house and before long the tow truck arrived. I said how did you get it on the truck. He said they started it right up and drove it onto the truck no problem. Then he tilted the bed down and got in the car and started it right up and backed it off the truck into the street and shut it off. I thanked the Almighty Tow Truck service and they left. I got in my car and started it right up. I pulled it into my driveway where I proceeded to shut it off and start it up. I would let it run random amounts of time and then shut it off. It would start right up every time. I did that about 15 times. After that I went inside for 3 hours and let it cool off. I went back out and started it right up and drove it 5 miles to Starbuck's and back with no issues. To me it appears that this was a blatant attempt to milk a situation for more money. The car has no problem starting up just as was my experience was with the car from the start. I know a lot about cars and this wasn't going to fly with me but had this been someone like my girlfriend the bill would have been several hundred dollars higher. This is not the way to treat the public and I will be telling people this story of my experience at Baron for a long time. I work with 4 people who also own BMWs. Pretty confident none of those cars or mine will be visiting Baron at any time in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Did not expect a great preowned car

by DM on 07/16/2019

Never crossed my mind to look here for a preowned car but to our surprise they do have them. Great experience with our sales person and great car. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Baron BMW

by BMW on 07/15/2019

Baron had what I was looking for in a certified BMW and the sales guy was great. The car was ready for us to drive when we got there and he was able to answer most of our questions. I wasn’t happy with the finance department as they lied to us up front. We had seen that BMW financing was available on certified cars but they indicated that BMW couldn’t do better than our bank. Then they tried to sell us several add-ons with the caveat that they could give us a coupon to lower the interest rate through BMW if we purchased the add-ons. When we eventually declined the items after an hour of questions, they offered us the same financing that we had seen. I would recommend them but let people know that they need to be prepared to stand their ground.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

320i purchased

by PA on 07/15/2019

Staff was friendly, welcoming, very patient and catering despite several other costumers,answered my questions and truthfully, allowed me to test drive several vehicles before making my decision. Feel I got a great deal on my car, and I'm very happy with my purchase so far!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Windshield replacement

by Miles31 on 07/15/2019

did professional job replacing with OEM windshield. Didn’t scratch or break anything in process. About same price as glass shop. Would highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Red carpet treatment

by DaveS on 07/12/2019

I drive a used X1, but they treat me like royalty. I figure my car is the least expensive ride in the shop, but that doesn’t seem to matter. “Need a ride home...? We’ve already called a Uber for you.”

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great dealership to work with!

by Jsnyder on 07/03/2019

We visited Baron to view the X3, and ended up driving one home to IL the next day! Everyone was so nice to deal with, from the test drive to the final paperwork. They have a wonderful selection on the lot (colors, packages).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent

by Tanksami on 06/04/2019

I had a great experience both from the sales associate and the financing department!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service during construction

by Sharpcc07 on 06/01/2019

Getting a service appointment was very quick. The signs directions pointing to service were easy to see. The service was its usual 10 i have received even during construction which is commendable to everyone there. Thanks Greg for taking such great care of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Superb Service

by JanAshby on 05/14/2019

Having my car serviced or worked on has never been a pleasant experience until I bought my X3 from Baron BMW. They go out of their way to make sure everything is taken care of and always have a new car for me to drive, or Uber service to take me to and from work. I highly recommend Baron.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Baron BMW

by s10mccall on 04/19/2019

Service department is always helpful when I have car problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Another great service at BMA

by DAG on 04/03/2019

Brought my wife's X3 in for service and some new tires. Quick with a good price on the tires. The only problem was they gave me a new M series X3 as a loner, it was hard giving it back....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Could be better service

by Youngpaid on 03/29/2019

Customer service not the best but they did an excellent job getting me by on the road, called my advisor he never answered nor called back, but itâs still under construction so it could get better when it open up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

If you are a new or veteran BMW enthusiast in the greater Overland Park, Olathe, and Kansas City area, you're in the right spot! Baron BMW offers an envious selection of the season's hottest-selling BMW models as well as wide selection of reliable used cars.

In understanding that every driver wants to shop for a car differently, Baron BMW invites you to explore our new and used car inventories online or in person. Whatever you prefer, just know, our expert staff is renowned in and around Merriam, Kansas for their ability to listen to drivers' needs, and help them find just the right car and/or services to suit their lifestyle.

Looking to spend less on a car? We offer a wide selection of quality used cars that drivers in the Merriam, Overland Park, Olathe, and Kansas City can enjoy. So take that extra green and use it for a down payment, vacation, whatever suits your fancy. You'll still enjoy like-new quality and performance. Used is really just in the name

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

