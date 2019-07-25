service Rating

I brought in a car I purchased at an online auction for an oil change as I didn't know the history of the car. Baron had sent me a coupon to use. I also agreed to an hour of diagnostic time to tell me why the DSC light was on. I then left the dealership. I later get their report of all that they would like to fix. From that list I agreed to the brake fluid service for an additional $130. I get a text back from Baron stating the car won't start. I told them that the car has always started for me since I had it. They insisted it would not start and that I needed to pay for additional hours of diagnostic service. I refused saying that I had brought them a running car with no history of not starting and that I did not think I should have to pay for diags for something they did. It was the end of the day on Saturday so I sat let it sit until Monday and see if it will start then and continue with brake service. Monday rolls around and by noon I have not heard a word from them. I texted them and received a reply that the car still won't start and that it will require an additional $325.06 in diagnostics. I explained again that I would not pay for something I didn't think was my issue. I did offer to pay if their diags turned up something coincidental that had broken. They came back and said that coincidentally the car was flooding out and would not start. I said don't do anything to it and I will pick it up by tow truck as soon as they could have it ready. I called AAA and Almighty Tow Service showed up immediately (like 35 minutes before they said they would, lol). My car was backed into a slot when I got there. I told the driver I had to go in and pay my bill and then it would be ready to tow. They were OK with that idea. I went it to pay my bill and came back out and my car was sitting in front of the area where I paid my bill facing the other way. I talked to the tow drivers and agreed to meet them at my house. I went to my house and before long the tow truck arrived. I said how did you get it on the truck. He said they started it right up and drove it onto the truck no problem. Then he tilted the bed down and got in the car and started it right up and backed it off the truck into the street and shut it off. I thanked the Almighty Tow Truck service and they left. I got in my car and started it right up. I pulled it into my driveway where I proceeded to shut it off and start it up. I would let it run random amounts of time and then shut it off. It would start right up every time. I did that about 15 times. After that I went inside for 3 hours and let it cool off. I went back out and started it right up and drove it 5 miles to Starbuck's and back with no issues. To me it appears that this was a blatant attempt to milk a situation for more money. The car has no problem starting up just as was my experience was with the car from the start. I know a lot about cars and this wasn't going to fly with me but had this been someone like my girlfriend the bill would have been several hundred dollars higher. This is not the way to treat the public and I will be telling people this story of my experience at Baron for a long time. I work with 4 people who also own BMWs. Pretty confident none of those cars or mine will be visiting Baron at any time in the future. Read more