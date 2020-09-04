Acura of Johnston

Visit dealer’s website 
5138 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Acura of Johnston

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
26 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Unprofessional and Threatening

by Samra Mujic on 04/09/2020

My husband and I purchased a car 2 DAYS AGO from Acura of Johnston. We stated that there was a problem with the front tire losing air. We were told by one of the sales people that it will be handled before we drive it off the lot. within 2 hours of us leaving, the tire started losing air, the same tire. We brought the car back in a day later and left it on the lot for them to take a look at. To only receive a reply saying that it wont be fixed unless paid for (When the mistake wasn't ours and it was never "fixed" in the first place. Also JAMES JONES said that if we create any problems he will hold the car at the dealership until he collects all the funds. Which he forcefully withdrew money from our bank account with a check that was dated for 04/17/2020 (I have picture proof if it being withdrawn before the date stated) and it was in the agreement for the 17th of April as well, not today when he forcefully withdrew It WITHOUT OUR PERMISSION. When my husband went back in to grab the car so we can take it somewhere else where we can trust the service to be done without any threats, JAMES JONES laughed in his face, gave us the key and said "Thanks for the funds" (That he stole almost 2 weeks before it was in the agreement). When we were at a different dealership getting Acura of Johnston's mistake fixed, we noticed that the sensor was taken out of the tire so we wouldn't know when it was flat and there was no indication in the car. When we were getting it fixed, we also noticed that the brake rotor was completely bent! So much for that guaranteed inspection that Acura of Johnston says they also did (I have picture proof of that as well) I so surprisingly received a phone call from JAMES JONES acting like he doesn't know or understand anything that was happening and he so delightfully hung up on me in the middle of me talking to him to only receive text messages of him DEMANDING that we return the car. Also stating that he will not fully fund the car through the bank so we would have to bring it back. Does that sound professional? Does that sound like a dealership anyone would like to work with or recommend to anyone else? I think not. I highly DO NOT recommend this dealership as for all that it does is harass its customers with threating to keep their car their if the customer files a complaint. This dealership refused to fix any mistakes that it promised to fix before the car was purchased. .I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I have picture proof of everything to show anyone that has further questions about this incident that I will HAPPILY share. But on a good note, Working with Sejad Dubinovic and Alen Zenkovic was great. They have tried everything in their power to make this right but unfortunately when you have someone bringing the while company down like JAMES JONES, theres only so much you can do.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service experience

by ferrow45 on 11/29/2016

Worked with McKenzie, Jeremy, and Matt during this visit on various issues. All we courteous and helpful. Stopped back later in day after hitting a pickup topper on the interstate and received immediate attention to possible damage. Overall, an exceptional service experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Regular service

by JPMRDX14 on 11/01/2016

I always get good service here. This time was no different.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My brand new 2016 Acura tlx

by KaiChanthakham on 10/28/2016

First off I just want to thank Tj Bahner and Tim Atkinson for getting me into my 2016 tlx!! It is by far the nicest and smoothest driving car I've ever been in. The service was excellent and I would recommend buying/leasing a new car from these guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car

by Ritaglenn on 09/09/2016

Thanks to Jazz he spent the entire day helping us!! He was really trying to get us in a couple cars!! Thanks for replacing a few missing things and repairing some that arent working!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Air bag recall

by Driverdogs on 07/25/2016

Everything was done as specified and in a timely manner. The waiting room conditions, although temporary, were comfortable and complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Regular maintenance

by Drake_Bulldogs on 04/27/2016

The car was scheduled for oil change, and steering and brake fluid replacement. It was done on a timely basis, and they gave the use of a new RDX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Consistent Excellence

by JamesStone on 04/18/2016

Very professional and personal attitude whether it is purchasing or servicing your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Routine Maintenance

by LilFlip on 02/12/2016

It was convenient that I didn't need to make an appointment to stop in for an oil change and tire rotation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Acura MDX

by Munschch on 12/03/2015

Process was very smooth and there was no pressure at all. Very enjoyable experience and top notch service! The product speaks for itself! Love the MDX

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of used vehicle at Acura of Johnston

by usedbuyer2 on 12/03/2015

We found a used vehicle at Acura of Johnston that we were interested in. The salesman who helped us was courteous, informed, and very helpful. We feel we got a very good used vehicle at a very good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Service and people

by AcuraRDX2016 on 10/25/2015

Service Manager did a great job. Car was serviced tires rotated and all done in one hour. Even washed the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Acura of Des Moines

by Drake_Bulldogs on 09/13/2015

The dealership has consistently provided friendly and professional service, and fixes any problems the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Acura TL service

by All4soy on 08/23/2015

Work completed as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome

by Gibbler46 on 07/09/2015

T. J. Was great He explained every detail with ease. He made our purchase of the RDX easy and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

TLX first visit to service department

by 4jwv on 06/03/2015

They did a great job, and everyone was friendly and helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

As usual, job well done!

by cowsmorecows on 05/06/2015

Wife came out to find our '06 MDX back window down. Motor had failed and 'let' the window fall. Needed it fixed ASAP (spring rains etc...) Service Writer Matt (best of the best), made sure I was worked into schedule. He also found a 'coupon' to help me with the cost. That is (again) why I NEVER think to take our vehicles anywhere else...always serviced right, with a personal guarantee....what else would you want?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A Surprising Experience

by AcuraSmitten on 05/02/2015

Our car buying experience was outstanding. Our salesman was friendly, professional.and not aggressive. The dealership was friendly. The entire process from start to finish was painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Love my car

by LilFlip on 04/07/2015

This dealership has excellent customer service. They always look into everything I have issues with on my car. Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Edmonds2015 on 04/07/2015

Complimentary car wash was not thorough. Car was washed but wheels still had dirt and parts of the vehicle look like car wash missed it. Appeared like they used a poor quality wash. This has been consistent each time they've washed my car. Consider upgrading to a higher quality car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very well done service

by Hobieba1 on 04/05/2015

Matt and Mike and their group did a very professional and timely job on servicing my vehicle. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
85 cars in stock
0 new79 used6 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes