Unprofessional and Threatening
My husband and I purchased a car 2 DAYS AGO from Acura of Johnston. We stated that there was a problem with the front tire losing air. We were told by one of the sales people that it will be handled before we drive it off the lot. within 2 hours of us leaving, the tire started losing air, the same tire. We brought the car back in a day later and left it on the lot for them to take a look at. To only receive a reply saying that it wont be fixed unless paid for (When the mistake wasn't ours and it was never "fixed" in the first place. Also JAMES JONES said that if we create any problems he will hold the car at the dealership until he collects all the funds. Which he forcefully withdrew money from our bank account with a check that was dated for 04/17/2020 (I have picture proof if it being withdrawn before the date stated) and it was in the agreement for the 17th of April as well, not today when he forcefully withdrew It WITHOUT OUR PERMISSION. When my husband went back in to grab the car so we can take it somewhere else where we can trust the service to be done without any threats, JAMES JONES laughed in his face, gave us the key and said "Thanks for the funds" (That he stole almost 2 weeks before it was in the agreement). When we were at a different dealership getting Acura of Johnston's mistake fixed, we noticed that the sensor was taken out of the tire so we wouldn't know when it was flat and there was no indication in the car. When we were getting it fixed, we also noticed that the brake rotor was completely bent! So much for that guaranteed inspection that Acura of Johnston says they also did (I have picture proof of that as well) I so surprisingly received a phone call from JAMES JONES acting like he doesn't know or understand anything that was happening and he so delightfully hung up on me in the middle of me talking to him to only receive text messages of him DEMANDING that we return the car. Also stating that he will not fully fund the car through the bank so we would have to bring it back. Does that sound professional? Does that sound like a dealership anyone would like to work with or recommend to anyone else? I think not. I highly DO NOT recommend this dealership as for all that it does is harass its customers with threating to keep their car their if the customer files a complaint. This dealership refused to fix any mistakes that it promised to fix before the car was purchased. .I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I have picture proof of everything to show anyone that has further questions about this incident that I will HAPPILY share. But on a good note, Working with Sejad Dubinovic and Alen Zenkovic was great. They have tried everything in their power to make this right but unfortunately when you have someone bringing the while company down like JAMES JONES, theres only so much you can do.
Excellent service experience
Worked with McKenzie, Jeremy, and Matt during this visit on various issues. All we courteous and helpful. Stopped back later in day after hitting a pickup topper on the interstate and received immediate attention to possible damage. Overall, an exceptional service experience.
Regular service
I always get good service here. This time was no different.
My brand new 2016 Acura tlx
First off I just want to thank Tj Bahner and Tim Atkinson for getting me into my 2016 tlx!! It is by far the nicest and smoothest driving car I've ever been in. The service was excellent and I would recommend buying/leasing a new car from these guys!!
Great car
Thanks to Jazz he spent the entire day helping us!! He was really trying to get us in a couple cars!! Thanks for replacing a few missing things and repairing some that arent working!!!
Air bag recall
Everything was done as specified and in a timely manner. The waiting room conditions, although temporary, were comfortable and complete.
Regular maintenance
The car was scheduled for oil change, and steering and brake fluid replacement. It was done on a timely basis, and they gave the use of a new RDX.
Consistent Excellence
Very professional and personal attitude whether it is purchasing or servicing your vehicle.
Routine Maintenance
It was convenient that I didn't need to make an appointment to stop in for an oil change and tire rotation.
Acura MDX
Process was very smooth and there was no pressure at all. Very enjoyable experience and top notch service! The product speaks for itself! Love the MDX
Purchase of used vehicle at Acura of Johnston
We found a used vehicle at Acura of Johnston that we were interested in. The salesman who helped us was courteous, informed, and very helpful. We feel we got a very good used vehicle at a very good price.
Good Service and people
Service Manager did a great job. Car was serviced tires rotated and all done in one hour. Even washed the car.
Acura of Des Moines
The dealership has consistently provided friendly and professional service, and fixes any problems the first time.
Acura TL service
Work completed as promised.
Awesome
T. J. Was great He explained every detail with ease. He made our purchase of the RDX easy and comfortable.
TLX first visit to service department
They did a great job, and everyone was friendly and helpful!
As usual, job well done!
Wife came out to find our '06 MDX back window down. Motor had failed and 'let' the window fall. Needed it fixed ASAP (spring rains etc...) Service Writer Matt (best of the best), made sure I was worked into schedule. He also found a 'coupon' to help me with the cost. That is (again) why I NEVER think to take our vehicles anywhere else...always serviced right, with a personal guarantee....what else would you want?
A Surprising Experience
Our car buying experience was outstanding. Our salesman was friendly, professional.and not aggressive. The dealership was friendly. The entire process from start to finish was painless
Love my car
This dealership has excellent customer service. They always look into everything I have issues with on my car. Very friendly and helpful.
Oil change and tire rotation
Complimentary car wash was not thorough. Car was washed but wheels still had dirt and parts of the vehicle look like car wash missed it. Appeared like they used a poor quality wash. This has been consistent each time they've washed my car. Consider upgrading to a higher quality car wash.
Very well done service
Matt and Mike and their group did a very professional and timely job on servicing my vehicle. Thank you