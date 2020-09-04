sales Rating

My husband and I purchased a car 2 DAYS AGO from Acura of Johnston. We stated that there was a problem with the front tire losing air. We were told by one of the sales people that it will be handled before we drive it off the lot. within 2 hours of us leaving, the tire started losing air, the same tire. We brought the car back in a day later and left it on the lot for them to take a look at. To only receive a reply saying that it wont be fixed unless paid for (When the mistake wasn't ours and it was never "fixed" in the first place. Also JAMES JONES said that if we create any problems he will hold the car at the dealership until he collects all the funds. Which he forcefully withdrew money from our bank account with a check that was dated for 04/17/2020 (I have picture proof if it being withdrawn before the date stated) and it was in the agreement for the 17th of April as well, not today when he forcefully withdrew It WITHOUT OUR PERMISSION. When my husband went back in to grab the car so we can take it somewhere else where we can trust the service to be done without any threats, JAMES JONES laughed in his face, gave us the key and said "Thanks for the funds" (That he stole almost 2 weeks before it was in the agreement). When we were at a different dealership getting Acura of Johnston's mistake fixed, we noticed that the sensor was taken out of the tire so we wouldn't know when it was flat and there was no indication in the car. When we were getting it fixed, we also noticed that the brake rotor was completely bent! So much for that guaranteed inspection that Acura of Johnston says they also did (I have picture proof of that as well) I so surprisingly received a phone call from JAMES JONES acting like he doesn't know or understand anything that was happening and he so delightfully hung up on me in the middle of me talking to him to only receive text messages of him DEMANDING that we return the car. Also stating that he will not fully fund the car through the bank so we would have to bring it back. Does that sound professional? Does that sound like a dealership anyone would like to work with or recommend to anyone else? I think not. I highly DO NOT recommend this dealership as for all that it does is harass its customers with threating to keep their car their if the customer files a complaint. This dealership refused to fix any mistakes that it promised to fix before the car was purchased. .I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I have picture proof of everything to show anyone that has further questions about this incident that I will HAPPILY share. But on a good note, Working with Sejad Dubinovic and Alen Zenkovic was great. They have tried everything in their power to make this right but unfortunately when you have someone bringing the while company down like JAMES JONES, theres only so much you can do. Read more