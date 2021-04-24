Acura of Johnston
Customer Reviews of Acura of Johnston
Bait & Switch
by 04/24/2021on
If you are told by a salesperson that you can put a down payment on a vehicle on a Saturday so that you can have your mechanic peek at the car Monday don't get your hopes up. Then the finance manager will come in to try to push you into buying the car because they will not hold it for you. Two thumbs down for being a professional place to do business with.
Acura MDX
by 10/02/2020on
First off went in for a scheduled test drive only for the vehicle to not be ready. Then as the sales rep escorted me to the drivers seat for the test drive it’s then do I notice the front side of the hood and both the drivers side front and rear doors were down to bare metal. When I questioned the sales rep he said it had some paint bubbles and they wanted it fixed right. He was told it would be ready that next Monday for pickup. They had to pull it from the body shop for me to complete the test drive. When we got back inside to work numbers he then tells me that the price listed is as is and if I wanted the body and paint work completed it would be 1000 more then the asking price and was extremely pushy to get me to sign agree. After being pushy to sign during the start of the negotiations after I pushed back I was like what? I trained on sales process and negotiation in the car industry so I know how it should work. No where on your site or pictures did it mention needing body work or having damage at all or needing any work at all. It wasn’t even listed on your site as is. The price listed was the price listed and I was fully prepared to pay the full purchase price that day if the car was as it was described. After going back and forth the with the manager first offering to pay half of the body work “they were already in the shop doing” to then saying that if I purchased today they would cover the full cost is not good business practice ethically. You were already agreeing to take the hit to make it right in the first place for reconditioning. Who in their right mind would expect to pay full asking price for a vehicle that has bare metal all over the drivers side of the car that was NEVER DISCLOSED. From one former general sales manager from a multi franchise luxury dealership to the management of this store, I expected a much better experience then what I received . I even asked the manager to call me the Monday when the body work was completed “which he said he would do” so I can view the work with the intention of purchasing as long as it was done correctly and he would honor the same deal. But again never received not one call or email from him or the sales rep PERIOD for the requested follow-up. Its now going into Friday of that week and still no follow-up. I Will NEVER recommend this dealership based upon my experience from this lack of follow-up and follow-through even from management. I needed a new vehicle before the end of September and that was made VERY clear. They didn’t even offer other vehicles for me to try or ask any qualifying questions and the store was literally DEAD. I hope to God no customer will ever experience this. Save your money and time and look elsewhere. I know I have and purchased from Willis Automotive and will be looking at now a second vehicle purchase for my son this month. They at-least took care of me and determined the right vehicle for my needs. For the General manager of this establishment I hope you address this so no other customer will ever have this same experience. It really makes me wonder with management trying to pull this over on a former general sales manager what else your dealership is really doing behind the closed doors. Ethics, honesty and follow through were not present at all in my visit and I will make that very well known. I know several of your “long term customers” that actually referred me to your establishment for a good experience. They are now aware of this negative experience and have mentioned their next vehicle purchase, they will be looking to make their next purchase elsewhere. This may not effect you at all initially but these types of experiences are a domino effect and client satisfaction and honesty as your store advertises is not at the top of your priority over your profit margins, especially being this close to month end. I know if the rolls were reversed this outcome would have been a lot different and you would have gotten another vehicle out this month and possibly two. Honesty, being upfront, and follow-through goes a long way.
Unprofessional and Threatening
by 04/09/2020on
My husband and I purchased a car 2 DAYS AGO from Acura of Johnston. We stated that there was a problem with the front tire losing air. We were told by one of the sales people that it will be handled before we drive it off the lot. within 2 hours of us leaving, the tire started losing air, the same tire. We brought the car back in a day later and left it on the lot for them to take a look at. To only receive a reply saying that it wont be fixed unless paid for (When the mistake wasn't ours and it was never "fixed" in the first place. Also JAMES JONES said that if we create any problems he will hold the car at the dealership until he collects all the funds. Which he forcefully withdrew money from our bank account with a check that was dated for 04/17/2020 (I have picture proof if it being withdrawn before the date stated) and it was in the agreement for the 17th of April as well, not today when he forcefully withdrew It WITHOUT OUR PERMISSION. When my husband went back in to grab the car so we can take it somewhere else where we can trust the service to be done without any threats, JAMES JONES laughed in his face, gave us the key and said "Thanks for the funds" (That he stole almost 2 weeks before it was in the agreement). When we were at a different dealership getting Acura of Johnston's mistake fixed, we noticed that the sensor was taken out of the tire so we wouldn't know when it was flat and there was no indication in the car. When we were getting it fixed, we also noticed that the brake rotor was completely bent! So much for that guaranteed inspection that Acura of Johnston says they also did (I have picture proof of that as well) I so surprisingly received a phone call from JAMES JONES acting like he doesn't know or understand anything that was happening and he so delightfully hung up on me in the middle of me talking to him to only receive text messages of him DEMANDING that we return the car. Also stating that he will not fully fund the car through the bank so we would have to bring it back. Does that sound professional? Does that sound like a dealership anyone would like to work with or recommend to anyone else? I think not. I highly DO NOT recommend this dealership as for all that it does is harass its customers with threating to keep their car their if the customer files a complaint. This dealership refused to fix any mistakes that it promised to fix before the car was purchased. .I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I have picture proof of everything to show anyone that has further questions about this incident that I will HAPPILY share. But on a good note, Working with Sejad Dubinovic and Alen Zenkovic was great. They have tried everything in their power to make this right but unfortunately when you have someone bringing the while company down like JAMES JONES, theres only so much you can do.
Excellent service experience
by 11/29/2016on
Worked with McKenzie, Jeremy, and Matt during this visit on various issues. All we courteous and helpful. Stopped back later in day after hitting a pickup topper on the interstate and received immediate attention to possible damage. Overall, an exceptional service experience.
Regular service
by 11/01/2016on
I always get good service here. This time was no different.
My brand new 2016 Acura tlx
by 10/28/2016on
First off I just want to thank Tj Bahner and Tim Atkinson for getting me into my 2016 tlx!! It is by far the nicest and smoothest driving car I've ever been in. The service was excellent and I would recommend buying/leasing a new car from these guys!!
Great car
by 09/09/2016on
Thanks to Jazz he spent the entire day helping us!! He was really trying to get us in a couple cars!! Thanks for replacing a few missing things and repairing some that arent working!!!
Air bag recall
by 07/25/2016on
Everything was done as specified and in a timely manner. The waiting room conditions, although temporary, were comfortable and complete.
Regular maintenance
by 04/27/2016on
The car was scheduled for oil change, and steering and brake fluid replacement. It was done on a timely basis, and they gave the use of a new RDX.
Consistent Excellence
by 04/18/2016on
Very professional and personal attitude whether it is purchasing or servicing your vehicle.
Routine Maintenance
by 02/12/2016on
It was convenient that I didn't need to make an appointment to stop in for an oil change and tire rotation.
Acura MDX
by 12/03/2015on
Process was very smooth and there was no pressure at all. Very enjoyable experience and top notch service! The product speaks for itself! Love the MDX
Purchase of used vehicle at Acura of Johnston
by 12/03/2015on
We found a used vehicle at Acura of Johnston that we were interested in. The salesman who helped us was courteous, informed, and very helpful. We feel we got a very good used vehicle at a very good price.
Good Service and people
by 10/25/2015on
Service Manager did a great job. Car was serviced tires rotated and all done in one hour. Even washed the car.
Acura of Des Moines
by 09/13/2015on
The dealership has consistently provided friendly and professional service, and fixes any problems the first time.
Acura TL service
by 08/23/2015on
Work completed as promised.
Awesome
by 07/09/2015on
T. J. Was great He explained every detail with ease. He made our purchase of the RDX easy and comfortable.
TLX first visit to service department
by 06/03/2015on
They did a great job, and everyone was friendly and helpful!
As usual, job well done!
by 05/06/2015on
Wife came out to find our '06 MDX back window down. Motor had failed and 'let' the window fall. Needed it fixed ASAP (spring rains etc...) Service Writer Matt (best of the best), made sure I was worked into schedule. He also found a 'coupon' to help me with the cost. That is (again) why I NEVER think to take our vehicles anywhere else...always serviced right, with a personal guarantee....what else would you want?
A Surprising Experience
by 05/02/2015on
Our car buying experience was outstanding. Our salesman was friendly, professional.and not aggressive. The dealership was friendly. The entire process from start to finish was painless
Love my car
by 04/07/2015on
This dealership has excellent customer service. They always look into everything I have issues with on my car. Very friendly and helpful.
