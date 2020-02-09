sales Rating

The used vehicle was ready, as promised for a test drive. However, I was a bit disappointed that none of the online photos of the vehicle displayed any of the "imperfections" of the body. This included bubbling of the paint in the hood, numerous scratches on the bumper & dents in the back door. Online transparency (either by the pictures online as well as by the sales person I dealt with on the phone) would have been appreciated--especially since I had made the dealership aware that we were traveling 3 1/2 hours to test drive it. The dealership did give me an extra discount off of the price of the vehicle (as I made them aware of the cost I would have to incur to repair the damages). Obviously, that was the appropriate thing to do. Up front transparency was my only issue even though they at least provided some type of a remedy. Other than that, I was treated courteously & respectfully. Read more