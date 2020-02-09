Team Honda

Team Honda

4613 E Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville, IN 46410
(866) 942-8151
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Team Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(46)
Recommend: Yes (46) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Team at Team Honda!

by Kelly Blair on 09/02/2020

I found my vehicle on cargurus. Reached out to the dealership for info. They promptly provided me info and alerted me when there was a price drop. I showed up for the test drive at 6pm and drove away with the vehicle at 7:25! Outstanding service and a great team. Jim and Tyre were honest, friendly, and flexible. Thanks Team Honda! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
76 Reviews
Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Buying a car from Jarvis J

by Jarvis Jones on 07/29/2020

Jarvis did a incredible job, we told him what we might want he brought out 4 keys, We only drove one, because it was the one. Jarvis definitely took car of us and definitely didn’t get angry at me when I had to repeat myself because my voice is soft. Definitely recommend him 💯

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and Helpful Staff

by We had a great experience on 07/07/2020

Mike at Team Honda was extremely helpful when I purchased my Honda yesterday. He is friendly and relaxed (not pushy). We had a great experience at Team Honda. This is my second car I have bought from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly

by Vern on 06/28/2020

Everyone was super friendly and helpful! This, in turn, made the car buying process much quicker and easier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience at the dealership

by Brayden Cockrell on 06/24/2020

Just bought my very first car today. Rick and team Honda helped tremendously in making this experience easy and made sure my finances on the car were as cheap as possible and comfortable for my range. With all being said, I found the perfect car for me and appreciate all the help from the team there. Great dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very friendly salesman and a good deal

by Good deal on a good car on 06/16/2020

Steven Whaley was very friendly and professional. He did not put any pressure on me, and he was very helpful. The price we paid for the used car was very fair, and it included a 12 month, 12,000 mile powertrain warranty, on a 2011 model! If you are in the market for a high quality used car, I would highly recommend you call Steve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience

by C J Kopp on 06/12/2020

I’ve been buying cars for over 30 years and hands down this was the easiest sale I’ve ever had. Great experience and I’ll be coming back for sure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Russ Sims

by Russell Sims on 06/10/2020

I enjoyed my experiences in purchasing a car from Team Honda.. Rick was a pleasure to deal with and was extremly helpful in my purchase. If you're looking for a new or used vehicle then see Rick at Team Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales

by William Domsic on 05/15/2020

Steven Whaley Was the best he took the time to answer everything we asked. He is the best salesman I have ever dealt with I will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Unbeatable Deal & Great Experience

by Brad Homewood on 05/14/2020

I just have to say thank you to Rick Gregori and Tyr'e Robinson for making this happen. It was definitely the best experience I've had buying a car. They were great with working on getting to the price point I needed to be at. I would recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Transparency

by Transparency on 05/09/2020

The used vehicle was ready, as promised for a test drive. However, I was a bit disappointed that none of the online photos of the vehicle displayed any of the "imperfections" of the body. This included bubbling of the paint in the hood, numerous scratches on the bumper & dents in the back door. Online transparency (either by the pictures online as well as by the sales person I dealt with on the phone) would have been appreciated--especially since I had made the dealership aware that we were traveling 3 1/2 hours to test drive it. The dealership did give me an extra discount off of the price of the vehicle (as I made them aware of the cost I would have to incur to repair the damages). Obviously, that was the appropriate thing to do. Up front transparency was my only issue even though they at least provided some type of a remedy. Other than that, I was treated courteously & respectfully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jim G on 05/06/2020

I scheduled a test drive on a Saturday morning. Arrived, spoke with Rick, drove the Forester, made a deal and was home within 2 hours!! Rick was great!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Nate is Amazing!

by Edith Jordan on 03/26/2020

He made everything quick and efficient! I will gladly send people Nates way any day of the week!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service Steve Whaley and Finance manager

by Antoinette Curry on 03/07/2020

Everyone went out their way to work with me and get the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by TLittle on 03/01/2020

Such a great experience buying my new car from Team Honda. Trey Burelli and his team of Glen Brumm and Joe Basile were great to work with, making this car buying experience a pleasant one. Not only did I feel no pressure but they went over the paperwork and everything with my wife and I before we left and Joe even showed us how to pair our phones. thanks again guys and I will refer you guys to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Liset Flores on 02/11/2020

We drove all the way from Illinois for a truck we saw online. Rick had the vehicle ready for us. Everyone had a great attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bought honda pilot

by Domingo maldonado on 02/03/2020

Mike Clark was very helpful and extremely professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

So happy!

by Gretchen Schrader on 01/17/2020

What a great experience. Steven Whaley is an awesome salesman, made everything so easy, Joe Fronek worked hard and I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service!

by Dale on 01/15/2020

This was the third car we have purchased from Team Honda. They always offer great service and reasonable prices. This time we worked with Jarvis, as our usual salesperson no longer works there. He helped us out just as good as we expected from Team Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Great experience on 01/14/2020

No pressure, no stress, rick and his team made the car buying experience great once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Great Experience on 01/13/2020

Our van was totaled around Christmas, and of course it was a very stressful time for us. We saw a vehicle online that we were interested in test driving, and made an appointment with Mr whaley to see the vehicle. We had no intention of buying it the night we went to see it. However, From the minute we walked in the door, our experience at Team Honda and with Mr Whaley was phenomenal. The vehicle was ready, and he was professional and courteous and kind. He wasn't pushy or high pressure at all. We ended up loving the van and bought it that night. It was by far the easiest and quickest vehicle purchase we had ever completed. Everyone we dealt with was very professional, and we are extremely pleased with our purchase. We will definately be back next time we are looking to purchase another vehicle. Thanks Team Honda for all you did!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
307 cars in stock
209 new76 used22 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

From before you even walk into our showroom to long after you drive home, all of our customers here at Team Honda are customers for life. Being car-owners ourselves, it’s only fitting that we’d provide our drivers with the kind of courtesy, service and respect that we would expect.

It all starts with our extensive lineup of fabulous new and used Honda models. Whether you’re looking for something for the whole family to enjoy or something to spice up your daily commute, the world is your oyster when you consider the lineup of vehicles we carry. And thanks to the car loan and Honda lease options that are available throughout the year, it’s never been easier to get behind the wheel on your terms.

From there, the experts in our car service and maintenance department will be there to make sure that your vehicle will continue to run as smoothly as it did on Day One.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

