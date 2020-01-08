sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE: There are multiple words of warning to be had in these offices. First, the dealership did not honor the agreed upon selling price of the vehicle. They took advantage of my miscalculation of tax, and added it back to the selling price of the vehicle, which was agreed upon to be $217.71 less. My second concern was in the finance office. I was forced to finance the car with the dealerships bank because we were an out of state transaction. I confirmed multiple times with Nancie, the F/I manager, that there were no loan fees for using their bank, which was confirmed multiple times. The rate was astronomical and after receiving the documents from the bank, there was a $235 loan fee for opening the account. We had confirmed multiple times in the office that Bosak paid this fee and not me, as the customer. The used vehicle was generally in poor repair; requiring new tires, an alignment, a battery, and a few steering parts. These concerns were brought up during the test drive, but due to the "priced to clear" price, they were desperate to get it off the lot without performing any additional work. They were unable to provide me with any service documents from their intake inspection, which is also a bit concerning. In short, there is a huge difference in buying a car at a luxury dealership and buying a LUXURY car at this dealership... After requesting to be compensated the difference of $466.31, which is owed to me on our $35,000 purchase, I was rudely dismissed as if any of these discrepancies were my fault. Read more