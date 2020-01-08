Excellent Dodge Dealer
by 08/01/2020on
Excellent car buying experience. Very friendly staff and very welcoming. Jeff was a great salesman and would definitely buy from again!
Excellent Dodge Dealer
by 08/01/2020on
Excellent car buying experience. Very friendly staff and very welcoming. Jeff was a great salesman and would definitely buy from again!
Good Experience
by 07/01/2020on
Overall very satisfied with my new car purchase experience with Bosak. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from Bosak in Merrillville and they have always treated me well. I will consider purchasing with them again in the future and do recommend them to others.
Satisfied
by 06/22/2020on
Bosak was very helpful with making sure I got fair prices and leave with the vehicle I wanted. My dealer Jeff Kramer was awesome!! He constantly made sure I was comfortable and made sure all my questions were answer. He made the time fly by with our conversations. In the end he was able to let me leave in the car I came for. Couldn’t ask for anything better!!!
Purchased my leased vehicle
by 06/20/2020on
Everyone at Bosak was very nice to work with-everything was organized and went smoothly to get in and out in the least amount of time.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Purchase
by 06/16/2020on
We purchased our new Jeep last week and had an excellent experience with everyone, starting with our salesperson, Cortney, and continuing with the finance department and all other staff involved. We received top dollar for our trade-in which was an older car with a lot of miles. Everyone was very professional and moved quickly to turn the loan around - it was literally painless. We had a very positive experience and have already recommended this location to family members.
Car purchase
by 04/08/2020on
Ed was my sales rep and he he went above and beyond to make sure I got a great car and a good deal.
New Car Owner
by 03/15/2020on
I had a wonderful experience buying my Chevy Impala from Bosak. My salesperson was Christian Haywood. Christian was very professional. I appreciate the fact that he did not try to steer me towards getting another car. He focused on what I said I wanted the Chevy Impala.That is exactly what I purchased.
don parlock review
by 02/12/2020on
It was a very freindly and helpful experience
Ram truck
by 02/01/2020on
The truck and staff at Bosak are the best it was a great experience, thanks
No pressure sales
by 02/01/2020on
My sales man was great. I haven bought a car in 18 yrs. he helped find the perfect car based on my needs
Good experience
by 01/04/2020on
I worked with cortney Busen on the purchase of my 2019 Dodge Ram power wagon. Cortney was very knowledgeable & was pleasant to work with. I also would like to mention nancie Walsh, very nice person to work with also, nancie made the process simple & easy to finish. Thank you
Friendliness
by 12/21/2019on
My experience at Bosak was very positive. Pete Valazquez was was very professional and made me feel at home. I will definitely recommend Bosak to others.
BUYER BEWARE
by 12/07/2019on
BUYER BEWARE: There are multiple words of warning to be had in these offices. First, the dealership did not honor the agreed upon selling price of the vehicle. They took advantage of my miscalculation of tax, and added it back to the selling price of the vehicle, which was agreed upon to be $217.71 less. My second concern was in the finance office. I was forced to finance the car with the dealerships bank because we were an out of state transaction. I confirmed multiple times with Nancie, the F/I manager, that there were no loan fees for using their bank, which was confirmed multiple times. The rate was astronomical and after receiving the documents from the bank, there was a $235 loan fee for opening the account. We had confirmed multiple times in the office that Bosak paid this fee and not me, as the customer. The used vehicle was generally in poor repair; requiring new tires, an alignment, a battery, and a few steering parts. These concerns were brought up during the test drive, but due to the "priced to clear" price, they were desperate to get it off the lot without performing any additional work. They were unable to provide me with any service documents from their intake inspection, which is also a bit concerning. In short, there is a huge difference in buying a car at a luxury dealership and buying a LUXURY car at this dealership... After requesting to be compensated the difference of $466.31, which is owed to me on our $35,000 purchase, I was rudely dismissed as if any of these discrepancies were my fault.
Van sale
by 11/30/2019on
Chris was exceptional and professional during the sale process. He helped us find a car that is suitable for our family and we are grateful.
Greatest car buying experience! PERIOD!
by 09/15/2019on
We had the greatest experience with Dennis Zajac. Dennis CARES about his customers, dealership and his FAMILY. A true class act human being that sets the standard to all and any salespeople. I'm overly impressed with the personal attention we received even with construction going on. I hope the BOSAK owner knows that anyone that deals with Dennis will become a BOSAK family member. Thanks Dennis! We love our truck and we you MAN! I hope everyone reads and sees this as being a great BOSAK experience! Look for Dennis Zajac and you'll be writing a review after me!
Repeat customer
by 04/16/2019on
I have been a long time customer and find the people at Bosak good to work with. I have had good experience with service department as well.
Great buying experience!
by 02/21/2019on
Chris R made the car buying experience painless. The sales manager Matt came through for us in the 11th hour of the deal, and we are very happy with our purchase. Thanks
Best Experience Around
by 01/08/2019on
Bosak Motors found the best car for me. Dennis Zajac was an outstanding salesman and very understanding of my needs for a car to fit my lifestyle. Matt Reid the manager led me in the right direction with Dennis but he also worked hard to crunch the numbers so I got a car payment that worked in my budget. I'm beyond pleased and will in the future continue working with them on any other vehicles my family and I will need. Thank you for such a welcoming and wonderful experience guys.
Bosak
by 11/27/2018on
The service department at Bosak is great! They are always helpful and more than willing to go the extra mile.
Great people, great place!
by 07/17/2018on
Friendly people, good at communicating and everything is done right the first time.
Pleasant experience
by 03/28/2018on
I recently purchased a 2016. My salesperson Ed was very polite and helpful. The facility was setup to entertain you children and make you comfortable. The reason for the 4 and not 5 star is because the process was too long, we test drove 1 vehicle and it took about 5 hours to finish the sale. All my questions were answered. I was offered many options, they worked with me to get my insurance ready, Vehicles were priced very competitively. Large stock.