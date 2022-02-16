Bosak Motor Sales
Customer Reviews of Bosak Motor Sales
Sue
by 02/16/2022on
They work with you
Used car
by 01/17/2022on
Very helpful sales staff. Willing to show me what I was looking for and taking time, no rush.
New Jeep Grand Cherokee limited
by 01/07/2022on
One of the easiest car purchases I’ve made The salesman Pete was very helpful and knowledgeable !! We had a deal put together within bout 30 minutes and everything went as smooth as could be !! Very pleased customer here. Thanks
Jeff and Nick are AWESOME!!
by 12/28/2021on
Great Customer Service throughout the entire sales process. Jeff is also a Great Barista while you wait to secure the deal!
NEW VEHICLE PURCHASE
by 12/15/2021on
John Conley and Chris Rudzinski were amazing to work with on the purchase of my new vehicle!! They went above and beyond!!
Great to work with.
by 10/04/2021on
We worked out 99% of the deal prior to arrive. We were welcomed and well taken care of during our visit, with no hassle whatsoever.
First Vehicle Purchase
by 09/30/2021on
The staff is very friendly and they treat you like family. Dennis Zajac was my salesperson and he was very genuine and honest with me. He went out of his way to help me out and find me the right vehicle that I was looking for. Also Melissa the finance manager was very honest and upfront with me also. She was highly knowledgeable and offered me assistance on any questions I had.
Gladiator sake review
by 09/20/2021on
They went out of the way to get what I wanted with no hassle.
Amazing sale
by 09/06/2021on
This is the dealership to go to. They got all the cars and trucks available to purchase. I purchased my last two here and they have not let me down.
Great experience
by 09/04/2021on
Very professional and detailed about everything. Recomended.
Amazing service & great time
by 09/03/2021on
I had a great experience at Bosak with Chris! He was extremely helpful & informative he couldn't have been better. I am so grateful & happy with my purchase
Great experience
by 08/30/2021on
Had a great experience, Tim was very knowledgeable.
my jeep
by 08/29/2021on
like new car felt cheated on trade in other than that good experience
Very good service.
by 08/24/2021on
Sam was a great professional salesman. Overall great service from Bosak I was pleased.
Best car buying experience!
by 08/22/2021on
Christian Haywood was my sales contact. He was professional, honest and listened to me. If you want someone to listen and look out for your best interest I strongly recommend asking for Christian, you won’t regret working with him on your purchase of any vehicle. Thank you Christian!
Outstanding service
by 08/05/2021on
The entire process was positive and Mr, Kramer was awesome to work with.
Will not go anywhere else to buy!
by 07/13/2021on
Had the privilege to have Matthea help me purchase my new truck! She was a pleasure to deal with and made the car buying exciting.
Jeep Renegade purchase
by 07/07/2021on
Michael Sandoval was my salesman. He was very easy to work with. He gave me a great deal and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Sales Rating
by 07/05/2021on
10/10 would recommend! All of the staff were friendly and made my purchase exciting and comfortable. Jeff and Nick were so sweet and kind
Quick easy and professional!
by 07/01/2021on
I loved how easy it was to get into contact with somebody and prep before my wife and I came in. With our work schedules, Ed was able to get us everything we need in order to drive off the lot same day!
Excellent experience
by 06/23/2021on
Jeff Kramer was very responsive. He answered all questions timely and fit my needs into a workable timeframe. Appreciate the effort and knowledge.
